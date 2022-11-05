Portage logo

Fifth-seeded Portage defeated fourth-seeded Juniata Valley, 20-6, on the road in the first round of the PIAA District 6 Class 1A football playoffs on Friday and set up a rematch with Penns Manor in the semifinals.

Juniata Valley got a rushing touchdown covering 51 yards from Jacob Rodkey in the second quarter to go up 6-0 after a fumble recovery, but the Mustangs came back with an 8-yard score from Mason Kargo and an extra point to take a 7-6 lead.