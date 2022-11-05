Fifth-seeded Portage defeated fourth-seeded Juniata Valley, 20-6, on the road in the first round of the PIAA District 6 Class 1A football playoffs on Friday and set up a rematch with Penns Manor in the semifinals.
Juniata Valley got a rushing touchdown covering 51 yards from Jacob Rodkey in the second quarter to go up 6-0 after a fumble recovery, but the Mustangs came back with an 8-yard score from Mason Kargo and an extra point to take a 7-6 lead.
Andrew Miko went on a 4-yard run in the third quarter to give Portage a 13-6 advantage. Miko scored again from 23 yards with two minutes to seal the win.
Juniata Valley ends its season at 6-5, while Portage improves to 7-4. The Comets beat Portage, 55-28, on Oct. 7.
RICHLAND 48, WEST SHAMOKIN 6: West Shamokin was without quarterback Lou Swartz for a third straight game and the Wolves fell to undefeated Richland in the first round of the District 6 Class 2A playoffs at Herlinger Field.
Declan Piscatello returned a fumble for a touchdown, and Evan McCracken scored twice on the ground. Easton Robertson scored once, and Sam Penna connected with Joe Penna and Austin Yarnick for touchdowns for the top-seeded Rams.
Dyan Wolfe scored on a 20-yard run for No. 8-seeded West Shamokin in the fourth quarter.
West Shamokin finishes the season at 5-6, while Richland (11-0) will play host to a semifinal against the winner of Saturday’s Bishop Guilfoyle-Southern Huntingdon game.
KEYSTONE OAKS 21, APOLLO-RIDGE 14: Nick Curci scored twice, but it wasn’t enough to push Apollo-Ridge over sixth-seeded Keystone Oaks in the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs at Dormont Memorial Stadium.
Curci put No. 11 Apollo-Ridge on the board with an 18-yard run and Jake Mull kicked the extra point in the first quarter, but the Golden Eagles answered with a 1-yard quarterback keep and the first of three Drew Palmer point-after kicks. Keystone Oaks added a score in the second quarter on another 1-yard run, this one by Anthony Stribling.
Curci scored from 1 yard to tie the game at 14 in the third quarter before the Golden Eagles’ Buckley connected with Clinton Robinson from 56 yards for the winning touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
Curci finished with 144 yards on 26 carries.
Shawn Reick rushed 27 times for 203 yards for Keystone Oaks. Quarterback Buckley was 13-for-20 for 238. Keystone Oaks outgained Apollo-Ridge, 454-210.
The Vikings end their season at 6-5, while Keystone Oaks (8-2) visits No. 3 Sto-Rox next week in the quarterfinals.
LIGONIER VALLEY 27, WESTERN BEAVER 20: Seventh-seeded Ligonier Valley got four touchdowns by senior Haden Sierocky to outlast No. 10 Western Beaver in the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs at Offutt Field in Greensburg.
The Golden Beavers struck first with a 23-yard shot from quarterback Xander LeFebrvre to Dorian McGhee. The two-point conversion attempt failed, but Western Beaver took a 6-0 lead into the second quarter.
Sierocky scored on runs of 1 and 6 yards in the second quarter, and kicker Hunter Carr hit one of two extra-point attempts to push the Rams ahead 13-6.
Lebrvre kept the ball for a 1-yard score and Paxton Short nailed the point-after to pull the Golden Beavers within six, 13-7, at the half.
Sierocky then scored on runs of 5 and 11 yards in the third and fourth quarters, with Carr going 2-for-2 on kicks, to put Ligonier Valley up 27-13.
Western Beaver’s Debo Moye caught a 20-yard pass from LeFebrve and Short hit his second kick to get back within a score, 27-20.
Ligonier Valley was driving for a touchdown when the clock expired.
Western Beaver finished 7-4, while Ligonier Valley (8-3) heads to No. 2-seeded Beaver Falls next week for the quarterfinals.