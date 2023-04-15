Indiana grabbed its seventh straight win in dramatic fashion thanks to a powerhouse showing by junior Ella Myers.
The dynamic pitching duo of Addie Stossel and Olivia Zimmerman teamed up for seven strikeouts and Myers doubled in the winning run for a 5-4 walk-off victory over Highlands at home in a WPIAL Section 1-AAAA softball game on Friday.
The Indians scored on a walk in the first inning, and Stossel’s second-inning single was misplayed, allowing Myers to come across to make it 2-0.
Highlands cut Indiana’s lead in half with a ground ball by Kassidy Cambal and Rachel Kline scored on a fielder’s choice to tie things up at 2 in the third.
Myers drove in another run in the bottom of the inning on a single to left field to put Indiana ahead 3-2, but the Golden Rams scored twice in the top of the fourth to reclaim the lead at 4-3.
Once again, Myers answered the call, singling on a fly ball to center field to tie the game at 4 in the fifth.
Junior Haley Hamilton doubled to start the bottom of the seventh inning for Indiana, setting up Myers for the game-winner.
Myers knocked in three RBIs on a 4-for-4 performance at the plate. Senior Tori Manzek smacked two hits, including a double, and Hamilton scored two runs.
Cambal had two RBIs and Nahia Megats went 2-for-3 to lead Highlands (1-3).
Stossel started on the mound, throwing 31/3 innings. Zimmerman entered the game and fanned six Golden Rams without allowing a hit or run in 32/3 innings to earn the win.
Madison Gorney suffered the loss.
Indiana (9-1) welcomes Homer-Center on Saturday afternoon for the Teddy Bear Drive game.
LIGONIER VALLEY 11, DERRY 0: Cheyenne Piper and Sydnee Foust combined to toss a one-hitter as Ligonier Valley shutout Derry in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA game at home.
The Rams scored 11 runs on 10 hits, including five for extra bases. Payton LaVale, Ruby Wallace, Abby Springer and Allison Heffelfinger all doubled, while Wallace stroked a triple and racked up three RBIs. LaVale and Machak each had two RBIs.
Izzy DePalma had Derry’s lone hit.
Piper earned the win, while Rebecca Huss took the loss.
Ligonier Valley (5-1 overall, 3-1 section) travels to Punxsutawney on Saturday for a non-conference game.
MARION CENTER 9, CONEMAUGH VALLEY 0: Cheyenne Silvis went the distance, throwing a two-hitter to shutout Conemaugh Township in Marion Center’s home win over Conemaugh Valley.
Mya Lipsie drove in four runs, going 2-for-4 at the plate with a home run and single. Silvis also had two hits, including a double, and had three RBIs. Lydia Miller singled twice for the Stingers.
Silvis struck out seven and allowed two hits in a full seven-inning outing for the win.
Marion Center (6-3) plays at Punxsutawney on Monday in another non-conference game.
INDIANA 2, LAUREL HIGHLANDS 0: Three Indians combined to throw a shutout as Indiana pitched past Laurel Highlands at home in a WPIAL non-section game.
The Indians, winners of five straight, scored their two runs on a stolen base and on a passed ball.
Gavin Homer went 2-for-3 at the plate and smacked a double to lead the offense, while Ben Ryan had two of Indiana’s six stolen bases.
Garrison Dougherty earned the win, pitching two strikeouts in four innings. Andrew McGee and Conner Geesey finished it out for the Indians.
Noah Lion banged out two hits and took the loss for Laurel Highlands (2-6).
Indiana (6-4) hosts Hampton on Monday.