Indiana grabbed its seventh straight win in dramatic fashion thanks to a powerhouse showing by junior Ella Myers.

The dynamic pitching duo of Addie Stossel and Olivia Zimmerman teamed up for seven strikeouts and Myers doubled in the winning run for a 5-4 walk-off victory over Highlands at home in a WPIAL Section 1-AAAA softball game on Friday.

