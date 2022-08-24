Portage helmet

Portage Area graduated its top three rushers, its top two receivers and three of its top four tacklers from last season, and still conference coaches expect the Mustangs — in their first year after moving over from the WestPAC — to be a factor in the Heritage race.

That kind of respect has been earned. The addition of Portage has brought another of the better small-school District 6 football programs into the Heritage fold.

