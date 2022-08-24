Portage Area graduated its top three rushers, its top two receivers and three of its top four tacklers from last season, and still conference coaches expect the Mustangs — in their first year after moving over from the WestPAC — to be a factor in the Heritage race.
That kind of respect has been earned. The addition of Portage has brought another of the better small-school District 6 football programs into the Heritage fold.
“Preseason polls don’t mean a whole lot to us,” said Marty Slanoc, a former running back in the Mustangs’ traditional Delaware wing-T offense who took over as Portage’s coach three years ago. “We look forward to moving into the new conference and making some new rivals. The Heritage is a great conference and we have played most of the teams over the years, sometimes successfully, sometimes not. Our administration made a great proactive decision to get us in the conference.”
There’s a reason Heritage Conference coaches esteem Portage so highly even if it looks like the Mustangs have a number of question marks on paper: Portage has been in this position before. Many times. And it just continues to retool, never rebuild.
Last year’s 7-4 season was the 22nd time in 23 years and the 10th straight that Portage finished with a winning record. Characterized by an uncanny proficiency at moving the football on the ground, the Mustangs have won 10 games or more five times since 2005 and played for the District 6 Class 1A championship twice.
This year, Portage will endeavor to continue that trend with an experienced quarterback and a largely intact offensive line.
“I think that the whole team is excited to play in the new conference and get to play against some new competition, but we still have the same goal in mind: to win the conference championship,” senior Keaton Troxel said.
Troxel is one of three returning starters on an offensive line that produced a pair of 700-yard rushers last season. Slanoc has moved him inside to right guard this season, with fellow senior Braedan Oravec back at left guard.
Two-hundred-eighty-pound senior Jeremy Madigan could be back at right tackle this season, but he might switch to center after returning starter Nick Summerville hurt his shoulder throwing the javelin in track season. Summerville might be back in the lineup at some point. Until then, it’ll be either Madigan or 290-pound junior Skyler Scarton snapping the ball. Two-hundred-twenty-pound junior Devin Remick will be the tackle if Madigan’s at center.
Sophomore Logan Grove and freshman Fence Rocker were battling for the nod at left tackle. Sophomore Bode Layo and freshman Darnell Caldwell were vying to start at tight end.
A standout for Portage’s D6 finalist basketball and baseball teams, Andrew Miko is back calling the signals and might have an even bigger role with the graduations at the other skill positions. Miko connected on 48.1% of his passes last season for 895 yards. He also ran for two touchdowns.
“I would see myself as a mobile quarterback who plays with heart. I think that I can keep my composure really well on the football field which helps. One thing I would like to do better this season is try and use my legs and not rely so much on my arm,” Miko said. “There were some skilled players that graduated, but I think we have guys to fill those holes.”
The Mustangs’ top returning back is senior Ty Kennedy, a starter in 2021 who only got 10 carries but averaged 7.8 yards per pop. He’s being pushed at one halfback by sophomore Isaac Willinsky.
Senior Mason Kargo and junior Trent Nesbella were the candidates for the other halfback, while Slanoc was looking at senior Isaac Jubina, freshman Nick Pisarski and sophomore Brendan Smithtro as his potential starting fullback. Kargo also is getting a look are split end with sophomore Owen Gouse.
Defensively, Slanoc has five starters back from a 4-3 unit that held four straight opponents to 14 points or fewer before a heartbreaking 29-22 loss to Berlin Brothersvalley started a four-game slide that included a 21-6 loss at River Valley in the Heritage-WestPAC crossover game.
Kargo is the top returning tackler and was third on the team in stop last year. He plays middle linebacker.
“We lost a lot of key players on the defensive side of the ball from last season, but I believe we have the right pieces to fill in and make up for those losses,” Kargo said.
Kennedy also played linebacker last year, while Troxel was an end, Oravecz a tackle and Miko a cornerback.
In camp, Slanoc had Troxel, Layo, Jubina and Grove in his rotation at end with Oravecz, Madigan and Scarton inside. Joining Kargo and Kennedy at linebacker are Pisarski, Smithtro and Nesbella.
In the secondary, Miko and Gouse are corners along with sophomore Tony Lawrence and freshman Gavin Bobosky. Willinsky and freshman Easton Slanoc are at safety, but there’s a chance Kargo or Smithtro could wind up there.
Miko returns as the Mustangs’ punter; Portage seldom kicks extra-points or field goals. Willinsky and Kargo will return kicks.
Slanoc’s assistants are Jeremy Burkett, Ryan Scoran, Brian Shope, Matt Hill, Chuck Gouse and Craig Castel. Josh Burkett, Bud Kordish and Jude Decort are the junior high coaches.
“We all look forward to the new challenges the Heritage Conference will bring,” Kargo said. “Our goal as a team is to win games and win championships, for both the conference and district.”