It’s possible nobody is more surprised Karst Hunter picked IUP than Karst Hunter.
Coming to Pennsylvania, or really anywhere this side of the Mississippi River, wasn’t part of the plan when Hunter entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The native of Miller, S.D., a tiny town without so much as a single stoplight, had planned to land somewhere closer to home and to his family and friends. He was already far enough away — about 800 miles, in Mesa, Col. — and it felt like it was a lot farther than that. So when IUP football coach Paul Tortorella and his staff contacted Hunter, he replied skeptically because for someone who had never been to this side of the country, IUP might as well be on the moon.
But then he made a visit, and Hunter abandoned his plan to stay home. In Indiana, about 1,200 miles from South Dakota, Hunter has found a home.
“Something about IUP just stuck out to me,” said Hunter, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound quarterback who will come to town after two successful seasons at Colorado Mesa. “It kind of felt like home from the jump. I thought, ‘There must be something about this school.’ After I visited IUP, I always compared every other school to IUP.”
Hunter chose to leave Colorado Mesa after two seasons: one good, one bad. As a freshman in 2021, Hunter was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year and the Mavericks went 8-2. But then head coach Tremaine Jackson left for Valdosta State (Ga.), and he took a large part of the coaching staff with him, and several key players chose to enter the transfer portal. New coach Miles Kochevar came in last year, but Colorado Mesa slumped to 4-6 despite winning its last two games.
It became clear to Hunter that he needed a change of scenery, and he wanted to go closer to home. Then the Crimson Hawks reached out and everything changed.
In a way, visiting IUP was like being back home in Miller. Hunter’s hometown has roughly 1,200 people but does not have a Walmart (the nearest one is about an hour away in Huron). In high school, there were only 32 kids in his senior class, and with so few young people around, Friday night football was played 9-on-9.
But for the things Miller lacks, what it does have is a sense of community.
“You go into town to pick up a pizza and you’ll see a lot of people you know,” Hunter said.
When he visited IUP in February, he felt the same way.
“I got along really well with all the guys and we had good chemistry,” Hunter said. “It felt like we already knew each other. The coaches and I connected. (Offensive coordinator Larry) Wilson and I have similar philosophies. Plus, the coaches were real and so it made it easy to be myself and not pretend to be anybody else.”
Although he is the fourth transfer starting quarterback Tortorella has brought to IUP in as many seasons, Hunter brings a decidedly different style than 2019’s Quinton Maxwell (Ohio University), 2021’s Harry Woodberry (Eastern Illinois) and last year’s Mak Sexton (Pittsburg State). While those three are big-armed passers, Hunter is more in the mold of Lenny Williams (2015-18), but about 6 inches taller and 20 pounds heavier.
In two seasons at Colorado Mesa, where he played in 18 games, Hunter threw for 4,627 yards and 33 touchdowns but also totaled 728 rushing yards and scored 14 touchdowns. That’s quite a change from the last three IUP QBs: Maxwell, Woodberry and Sexton combined for 190 rushing yards, but adjusted with sack yardage that total becomes minus-44 yards.
“One of the main things about IUP is that I feel like everything just fit right,” Hunter said. “With that type of offense and the type of guys they have, it’s like the puzzle was already completed and I’m just adding to it. There are a lot of good guys on that offense and we can do a lot.”
Hunter said the decision to pick IUP wasn’t easy. The urge to stay close to home was strong, and another NCAA Division II school about 90 minutes northeast of Miller, Northern State, wanted him badly. He also got offers from South Dakota (FCS), Northern Illinois (FBS) and two Division II teams in Texas, West Texas A&M and Midwestern State, and all which are closer to Miller than IUP.
“It got overwhelming at times, but when it came down to it, it was a decision for me,” he said. “My family told me they had my back, no matter what I decided. They never tried to lean on me to stay home. They left it up to me. I just tried to think about where I would fit in the best. I wanted to find a place I knew I could succeed, and that was IUP.”
Hunter will graduate from Colorado Mesa on May 20 with a bachelor’s degree in sport management. He then plans to head home to Miller for a few weeks before coming to his new home in early June to get ready for preseason camp. At IUP, he’ll have two years of eligible and will enroll as a graduate student in the sports management program.
He’s eager to get on the field with his new teammates and start adapting to a new town, one that to the locals seems small, but is significantly larger than Hunter’s hometown.
“I am really excited,” he said. “I looked up the history at IUP, and with the guys they’ve had, the numbers they’ve put up and the success they’ve had, it just made me think I can fit in there. I’m excited because I feel like we can continue the success and the tradition of winning.”