Portage’s Bode Layo looked to pass while surrounded by River Valley’s Walker

Johnston, left, Jayden Whitfield, center, and Luke Wording during Tuesday’s Heritage Conference basketball semifinals.

 BOB LESLIE/For The Gazette

PORTAGE — Portage is looking to add another championship to its growing list of accolades.

The Mustangs used a slew of timely 3-point field goals and a strong rebound game to push past River Valley, 65-48, in the Heritage Conference boys’ basketball semifinals at Len Chappell Gymnasium on Tuesday night.