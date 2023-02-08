PORTAGE — Portage is looking to add another championship to its growing list of accolades.
The Mustangs used a slew of timely 3-point field goals and a strong rebound game to push past River Valley, 65-48, in the Heritage Conference boys’ basketball semifinals at Len Chappell Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
It was a much closer game than the first time the teams clashed in December, when the Mustangs ran away in an 84-37 blowout. This time, the Panthers kept things a little closer.
“We knew River Valley had a great basketball team,” Portage coach Travis Kargo said. “We knew they had a great coaching staff, and they would be prepared. The first game a lot of things went our way, and they didn’t shoot the ball as well, and obviously that led to a little bit of a lopsided score. Tonight, the kids played extremely hard, they executed, they shot the ball much better and that’s a good basketball team or they wouldn’t have been here.”
Portage (21-1), back-to-back District 6 Class 2A champions, went undefeated in the Heritage with 13 wins in its first year in the conference to earn a chance to dethrone the reigning champion United, which beat Cambria Heights, 62-29, in the other semifinal.
The Mustangs started hot with a 19-10 first quarter that was highlighted by five 3s in the first eight minutes, including four by 5-foot-10 sophomore Trae Kargo.
“When you get to postseason play, come out and shoot the ball,” Coach Kargo said. “It loosens them up a bit. I thought our kids came out and responded to that and did a really good job knocking shots down early.”
River Valley’s Dom Speal and Jayden Whitfield hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the second quarter to bring the Panthers within five at 21-16 before the Mustangs ran off five points for a 10-point lead, 26-16, with 4:50 left.
Portage’s Luke Scarton, who finished with a game-high 18 points, nailed a 3 with only a couple seconds left.
“It felt good to help the team win,” Scarton said. “We’re a family. Like our coach said, we’re a pack, and no wolf is stronger than his members.”
Mason Kargo grabbed the in-bound pass under the net for a basket at the buzzer to give the Mustangs a 39-29 halftime advantage.
“You kind of have to pick your poison,” River Valley coach Don Stitt said. “They can all shoot the basketball. They came out and hit shots, we adjusted, went to a box and held on there for a little bit and kind of hung around. But I thought a big, big turning point in that game was when they hit the 3-pointer with two seconds left and got the in-bound pass and, boom, five points in 2.5 seconds. That was a big momentum builder to go from going down five points at halftime to being down 10.”
The Mustangs held the Panthers to six points in the third quarter, which was delayed when senior Andrew Miko had to briefly leave the court with a face injury. The 6-1 senior forward gathered four rebounds and hit a 2-point field goal in Portage’s 14-point quarter before exiting and returning in the fourth with a new jersey and a bandage near his eye.
“It looks like he came from a war zone as opposed to a basketball court,” Coach Kargo laughed. “That’s what happens when you got kids playing as hard as they can like that. … He’s a tough kid, and he’s never going to quit on us. We know that.”
River Valley edged out Portage 13-12 in the fourth quarter with seven points from Luke Woodring.
Miko scored 17 points, went 6-for-8 from the line and added 10 rebounds for a double-double. Scarton grabbed seven boards, Trae Kargo ended with 12 points and Mason Kargo chipped in 12 points.
“I thought we shared the ball pretty well today,” Coach Kargo said. “We got to try and take advantage of different things. With our personnel, we can attack in different ways. We started the game very perimeter oriented, and as the game progressed, we took advantage on the inside.”
Speal was the Panthers’ lone double-digit scorer with 17 points on seven field goals, including three 3s. Woodring, Brad McDivitt and Whitfield each scored nine.
“That first time up here, we were just kind of shell-shocked,” Stitt said. “That’s a great basketball team over there. And we knew coming in that if we could just hit some shots and be confident, we could maybe give them a little scare. I’m hoping we gave them a little score tonight. I’m proud that we played a little better tonight.”
Portage, which is ranked first after dropping to District 6 Class 1A this season, takes on United at the KCAC on Friday. In their last meeting, the Mustangs pulled out an 83-79 win in overtime on the road.
“We know it’s going to be a tough game,” Coach Kargo said. “It’s going to be an exciting game at IUP. Obviously it’s our first year in the Heritage, so we’ve never been there, but we heard lots of good things. We know (United’s) a quality team, and they’re going to be prepared and hopefully we’ll be prepared, as well.”