This is a bit of a new experience for me.
I’ve spent more than half my life watching the Pittsburgh Penguins make history with their 16-year streak of playoff appearances. The last time the Pens missed out on the postseason — Sidney Crosby’s rookie year in 2005-06 — I wasn’t at double digits yet.
While I’ve gotten used to Pittsburgh’s first-round exits over the last few seasons, watching the Stanley Cup Playoffs without a dog in the fight from the very start is a whole other circus with plenty of acts to enjoy.
Oh no, Canada: With the Pens on the golf course, I focused all of my unrealistic optimism on the idea that it was finally the year two Canadian teams would meet in the Final. I wish I could say I was close with my predictions, but I wasn’t.
Toronto made it through the First Round despite being outplayed by Tampa Bay for the majority of the series. Even in Game 6, the overtime heroics by John Tavares to win the Maple Leafs’ first playoff series since 2004 made up for being sloppy and slow.
Then the core four of Auston Matthews, Tavares, William Nylander and Mitchell Marner — who I think is better than Matthews but is the Toronto media’s latest punching bag — disappeared in Round 2 along with any offensive firepower they previously wielded.
The best part of the series with Florida was seeing Hollidaysburg native Sam Lafferty put one past Sergei Bobrovsky.
Edmonton looked much better. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl tore up the playoffs with a combined 38 points. Draisaitl scored an unreal 13 goals in 12 games. The Oilers met a seasoned team in Vegas in Round 2 that managed to cool off Draisaitl for half of the six-game series, including pivotal Games 5 and 6. Flakey goaltending and a lack of 5-on-5 scoring against a team that’s been to the conference final in four of the last six seasons prevented them from taking that spot.
Edmonton’s exit was less deflating than Toronto’s, but both crushed my bracket.
On the prowl: If there’s any solace to be found in the Penguins ruining their chance at a wild card, it’s watching the Florida Panthers take that opportunity for themselves and run with it.
The Panthers had to fight for their playoff spot until the very end of the season, and the ir performance has exceeded all expectations.
Florida was down 3-1 against the President Trophy-winning and record-setting Boston Bruins in Round 1, and used an aggressive forecheck that’s become its identity to win three straight against the Bs to move on to clear away Toronto in five games in Round 2.
Carolina is more of an equal team to matchup against Florida, which we saw in Thursday night’s (and Friday morning’s) quadruple overtime Game 1 to kick off the Eastern Conference Final — the sixth longest in NHL history at 139 minutes and 47 seconds.
Bobrovsky, who’s probably been the most elite netminder this postseason, made a franchise-record 63 saves, and Matthew Tkachuk, who has 17 points as the heart of Florida’s offense, netted the game-winner with 12.7 seconds left in the fourth overtime period as the clock ticked toward 2 a.m.
Carolina is pretty similar to the Panthers. Frederik Andersen went tit-for-tat with Bobrovsky, making 57 saves. Teuvo Teravainen is back in the lineup to bolster the offense, and the defense led by Brent Burns — who played an outstanding 54 minutes on Thursday — is just as fierce as their counterpart.
While I’m rooting for the Canes and Jordan Staal — one of the three Staals in the series and the superior brother, in my opinion — Florida has been one of the most fun teams to watch, and everyone loves an underdog story. If Game 1 is any indication of what’s to come, this series might be the best so far in these playoffs.
Original Six who? For the first time in league history, the Final Four is comprised of only Sun Belt teams — Carolina, Florida, Vegas and Dallas.
The matchups aren’t ideal for ratings, but the very non-traditional conference finals are good for the NHL. It shows the parity that comes with the salary cap, but also draws attention to markets that aren’t considered marquee in hockey. It helps the initiative of growing the game, which the league has tried to do by putting All-Star Weekends in Vegas and Florida and outdoor games in Raleigh and Dallas. Spreading out these high-profile events, and now seeing teams from these markets in bigger games will put more eyes on the sport and bring in new fans.
I saw so many Tweets during Thursday’s night’s marathon ECF Game 1 from people saying that was their first time watching hockey and how they’re now invested in not only the outcome of that game but the series.
Step 1, complete.
Low budget: There are no players making more than $10 million a year playing in the conference finals. There are three that make exactly $10 million — Jack Eichel in Vegas and Bobrovsky and Aleksander Barkov with Florida.
Granted, there are only 11 players in the league who make over $10 million, with Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon taking the top spot in 2023 with a cap hit of $12,600,000.
However, nobody in last year’s Stanley Cup Final made more than $9.5 million. Carey Price, with an annual salary of $10.5 million in 2021, was the only player in that year’s Final to crack the $10 million mark, and Tyler Seguin’s $9.85 million was the highest in 2020’s championship matchup.
If you want to look closer to home, Crosby has been at $8.7 million a year since 2008. He’s won all three of his Cups at that price.
Throwing all your money into a single star doesn’t guarantee a Cup, it’s looking to be the opposite. Players like Crosby underselling themselves to take reasonable deals allow for a higher-caliber team to be built around them. The Pens don’t win three Stanley Cups in the Crosby-era if the captain goes for McDavid money ($12.5 million). Instead, he’s been taking his sly $8.7 million and allows space for other key assets like Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang or in the past Marc Andre Fleury and Chris Kunitz. Even players like Jake Guenztel and Bryan Rust don’t get priced out of Pittsburgh purely because of Crosby’s contract.
Unfortunately, not every young player thinks like Crosby and they take the money they deserve. McDavid absolutely deserves his contract as the best player in the world right now, but with the salary cap, you end up having to sacrifice something. It’s starting to look like that something might be a Stanley Cup.
