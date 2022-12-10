It’s a sign of the times. It also just makes sense.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic
Athletic Association announced
Wednesday it approved the final policy to allow high school athletes in the state to profit off their name, image and likeness. The policy, which passed by a vote of 26-4, is effective immediately and makes Pennsylvania the 22nd state in the U.S. to permit NIL deals for high schoolers.
And it took only a few hours after the policy’s announcement for the first PIAA athlete to announce an NIL deal. Laurel Highlands senior Rodney
Gallagher, a West Virginia football commit, posted on his Instagram with more than 99,000 followers that he’d be partnering with The Pavement Group, a local paving contractor, for
philanthropic endeavors.
It’s a trickle down from the NIL
policies already implemented in college sports with the NCAA passing theirs in July 2021, though student-athletes still have to adhere to the regulations set by their universities and states.
There have been plenty of arguments against the notion, especially when it comes to high school sports.
The NCAA has always generated incredible revenue off its athletes, but the argument doesn’t hold the same weight with the majority of high school programs. There’s also concerns NIL deals will distract students from
academics or even influence their
athletic performance. Then, there’s the question of whether this could lead to children being exploited for their
talents or affect their eligibility to
further their careers.
These are valid concerns that should be explored and monitored as the NIL explosion continues to make waves in athletics, but at its roots, this policy and others like it empower young athletes and allow them to better secure their futures.
It’s no secret that making it to the big leagues is rare, and not every star athlete even gets a college offer — roughly 7 percent of high school athletes will play varsity sports in college and only 2 percent will at a Division I school, according to NCAA data.
Athletic abilities and opportunities can be fleeting. If athletes can make some money to either help with college, start a business or set aside for whatever path they take after their high school career ends, it’s a win.
Even if the athlete is bound for college and has a professional career within reach, an NIL deal can help them.
Let’s be honest: It’s the kids who are most suited for success that will ink the biggest deals — like Lakers star LeBron James’ son Bronny James, a senior basketball standout at Sierra Canyon High who currently leads all high school and college athletes with an NIL valuation of $7.5 million, according to On3.com, and recently signed a deal with Nike.
But for those athletes who won’t be signing multi-million dollar deals with world-wide brands, smaller NIL deals with local businesses or just being able to profit from social media accounts they already managed by being teens in 2022 can help them gain exposure that could bring them a better opportunity to further their education and career. Or just make them some money.
It’s especially helpful for female athletes, who have even fewer opportunities to play past the collegiate level and who will face low wages even if they do find a spot on a pro roster.
The average WNBA salary is about $102,751, according to NBC Sports, but Jada Williams, a high school senior committed to play basketball at UCLA and moved from Missouri to California due to NIL laws, now makes six figures on her name, image and likeness alone. She has deals with Spalding and Dick’s Sporting Goods among others, and she can now make money off her social media accounts that had hundreds of thousands of followers well before she became the first female high school student to pen an NIL contract.
Williams’ financial future is better off because of these policies.
And why shouldn’t Williams and James and all other young athletes be able to make money off their own talents? High school artists can use their skills to make money on sites like Redbubble or Etsy. They can take commissions and use social media to sell their art and build their brand and portfolio. What makes young athletes any different?
The difference most likely comes down to money. There’s more money in athletics, meaning it can get out of hand more quickly. Yet just like the NCAA, the PIAA has placed stipulations on NIL deals.
Young athletes can’t be used to promote gambling, alcohol, adult entertainment, weapons and a variety of other topics deemed inappropriate. The athlete must keep his or her NIL dealings and school separate. The PIAA does not allow them to use any school mascots, logos or names in deal requirements, and no NIL affiliations can be used in school-sanctioned events. NIL deals are also not allowed to be negotiated by coaches, booster clubs or administrations to be used to recruit players to a certain school.
Precautions are in place to make this policy a positive one.
Like most things in life, the biggest concern lies in the unknown. It’s up to the parents, the athletes and the schools to be smart when it comes to signing contracts and deciding whether NIL deals are right for them.