It’s finally official.
The IUP Crimson Hawks are the No. 1-ranked NCAA Division II men’s basketball team in the country.
IUP reached that status Tuesday when the National Association of Basketball Coaches released its weekly poll. IUP was last ranked No. 1 for 11 straight weeks during the 1994-95 season — from Dec. 11, 1994, to Feb. 26, 1995 — and for two weeks early in the 1995-96 season.
“I believe it’s a tribute to all the players that have come before us that have positioned the program to be able to reach this lofty ranking,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said. “That being said, we have 18 regular-season games left in two months in what we know will be challenging and we hope is exciting basketball for Hawk Nation.”
IUP, unbeaten in 10 games, received 10 of a possible 18 first-place votes and compiled 392 points, nine more than Nova Southeastern (Fla.), which received three first-place votes and was ranked second at 10-0. Black Hills State (S.D.) received two first-place votes and was third at 11-0.
Northwest Missouri State, the three-time defending national champion, received the other first-place vote despite suffering its first loss in 11 games and fell to sixth in the rankings.
Hillsdale (Mich.) and Missouri-St. Louis, unbeaten at 12-0 and 11-0, respectively, rounded out the top five.
“We’re going to fully embrace it,” Lombardi said, “and really work at being grateful for the priceless journey we’re on and trying to stay full of humility knowing that any of our success is a culmination of a lot of support from this administration, fans, boosters and others that just help elevate us to this point. There’s no way we’re able to accomplish that just as athletes and coaches.”
IUP, the three-time defending Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference champion, won the Atlantic Region championship last season and advanced to the Elite Eight. The Hawks lost only two players from that team and returned this season with starters Dave Morris, Ethan Porterfield and Tomiwa Sulaiman in the fold along with part-time starters Dallis Dillard and Kyle Polce. They also welcomed the return of Shawndale Jones, who was lost to a torn ACL seven games into last season.
Jones and Porterfield, however, encountered physical difficulties in their return to the court.
“The fact that it’s almost halfway into season, it’s not only an honor and tribute to other teams that have played here before but also a tribute to the guys on the team in this given year,” Lombardi said, “especially since we’ve had to work through some health situations with Shawndale only practicing for a week before the season started and not being truly at 100 percent from ACL surgery and then Ethan playing sick most of the time due to parathyroid surgery. We’ve had some good production from other guys, and our seniors, Shawndale and David, have done a good job leading so we haven’t stubbed our toe up to his point.”
IUP is 4-0 in the PSAC and has four quality wins in non-conference game over New Haven (Conn.), Concord (W.Va.) and Winston-Salem State (N.C.). Two other PSAC teams and future IUP opponents, East Stroudsburg and Mercyhurst, were listed among teams receiving votes but did not crack the top 25.
“We played four teams that are in the top 10 in their regions up to his point,” Lombardi said, “so there are some significant wins in there against good competition.”
IUP returns to the court Friday at Millersville (6-4). Tipoff is at 5 p.m.
The Hawks’ next home game is Jan. 4 against Seton Hill.