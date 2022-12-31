MILLERSVILLE — IUP put its No. 1 national ranking on the line for the first time and defended it in fine fashion Friday afternoon at Millersville.
The Crimson Hawks used another balanced effort on both ends of the floor and zoomed past the Marauders by 31 points, 76-45, in a Pennylsvania State Athletic Conference crossover game. IUP, which earned the No.1 ranking for the first time since 1996 earlier this week, improved to 11-0 overall and 5-0 in the conference.
IUP recorded its 11th consecutive win in the series with Millersville (6-5, 3-2), limiting the Marauders to just 30.5 percent shooting on the evening. The Hawks, who have won 22 straight regular-season games dating to last season, lead the nation in field goal percentage defense at .348.
Dave Morris paced the Hawks with 19 points on 8-for-12 shooting and handed out four assists. Shawndale Jones added 13 points and Ethan Porterfield notched 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting to go with five rebounds and four assists.
IUP had nine players find their way into the scoring column and shot 54.2 percent as a team. The Hawks recorded assists on 20 of 32 field goals and tallied nine steals and four blocks. Jahme Estes paced Millersville with eight points.
The Hawks used several scoring runs to build its advantage, forced 13 turnovers and shot 50 percent from the floor in the opening 20 minutes. Millersville opened the game with a 3-pointer before IUP reeled off the next seven points with baskets from three different scorers, including a 3-pointer from Kyle Polce. Millersville went scoreless for more than six minutes following the opening bucket.
Morris finished inside with the finger roll and absorbed contact for a 9-3 advantage. Millersville closed out its scoreless stretch by beating the shot clock, later chipping the deficit to 9-7 with just under 12 minutes left in the opening half. Jones found Porterfield for an up-and-under basket before Morris rattled home a 3, pushing IUP ahead 16-7 off a feed from Jaheim Bethea.
Polce, part of the IUP starting lineup with Dallis Dillard out, lined up his second 3 of the half and jumpstarted an 8-0 run for a 24-11 advantage. Damir Brooks, who finished with eight points, dropped in his first bucket of the contest and finished off a nifty feed from Morris for a 28-15 lead. Jones connected on a line-drive 3, the fifth of the half for IUP.
Both sides went cold as IUP held onto its 18-point lead with under one minute to play in the half. Tomiwa Sulaiman finished the stickback, closing out the half for IUP with momentum. Overall, eight IUP players found the scoresheet in the first half.
Jones ended a dry spell at the foul line with a pair of free throws early in the second half, pushing the IUP advantage to 20 points. Off a potential fast break, Sulaiman raced back for an emphatic block with about 18 minutes remaining in the second half. Off a miss, the Hawks countered back quickly with a 3 from Morris that made it 25-point advantage at 46-21.
A few minutes later, Morris converted an athletic driving layup for a 30-point lead.
KJ Rhodes knocked down his second bucket of the afternoon, part of another strong stretch for IUP, which led 68-36. Callum MacNamara dropped in consecutive buckets at 2:36 and 2:00 for a 74-43 advantage.
MacNamara closed out the scoring, capping a strong effort off the bench with six points in three minutes.
Despite the excellent effort, IUP struggled at the foul line, going just 4-for-12.
Jaylen Stewart, a sophomore transfer from Seton Hill, made his season debut for the Hawls, playing 12 minutes off the bench.
IUP plays host to Seton Hill on Wednersday. Seton Hill lost at West Chester, 82-68, on Friday and fell to 6-5 overall and 1-5 in the conference.