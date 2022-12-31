IUP logo

MILLERSVILLE — IUP put its No. 1 national ranking on the line for the first time and defended it in fine fashion Friday afternoon at Millersville.

The Crimson Hawks used another balanced effort on both ends of the floor and zoomed past the Marauders by 31 points, 76-45, in a Pennylsvania State Athletic Conference crossover game. IUP, which earned the No.1 ranking for the first time since 1996 earlier this week, improved to 11-0 overall and 5-0 in the conference.

Tags