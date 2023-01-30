Twenty isn’t the goal.
It’s a step, a milestone the IUP Crimson Hawks pass with such regularity that it has become commonplace.
IUP, the No. 1-ranked team in NCAA Division II, reached 20-0 Saturday with a 67-53 win over East Stroudsburg in front of 3,300 fans at the KCAC. It marked the 14th straight 20-win season for a program that has won 30 three times and played in three Elite Eights in that stretch.
“As much as 20-0 is nice, the job’s not finished,” IUP’s Tomiwa Sulaiman said. “That’s not the goal. The goal is not to be 20-0. The goal is to get to the national championship, so until that is fulfilled, no one is satisfied because it’s cool to be 20-0, but we’re not focused on the result, we’re focused on the process, and 20-0 is just within the process. As long as we stick to our principles and listen to Coach and follow with the plan and process, things are going to go well.”
The Hawks won their 20th in typical fashion, leaning on defense and getting enough offense to finish the job against an East Stroudsburg team that last week dropped from 14th nationally to 25th before absorbing two more losses and its fourth in five games. Shawndale Jones scored 18 points and handed out six assists, Sulaiman posted another double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, Dave Morris made three 3-point field goals, and Dallis Dillard filled the stat sheet in a variety of ways and led IUP’s vaunted defense.
IUP held one of the top offensive teams in Division II 40 points below its season scoring average on 41.4 percent shooting. IUP shot 45 percent despite making only 6 of 22 3-point attempts, led the rebounding by six and committed two fewer turnovers than East Stroudsburg (20-18) while accumulating 12 steals. Free throws were key, with IUP making 9 of 12 — all in the second half — and the Warriors getting only three attempts and converting once.
“This was fun,” Sulaiman said. “This was a game we were waiting for for a long time. They’re definitely a top 25 team, and it was a dogfight the whole time, but we did what we needed to do to control the game — control the pace, slow it down and not let them speed us up — and we were able to come out with a win.”
Sulaiman, a 6-foot-6 sophomore forward from London, England, fueled the Hawks with his usual zeal for the game. In a game that featured a top 10 of highlight-reel plays from both teams, Sulaiman turned in a potential No. 1, drifting along the sideline, taking a pass from Jones, dunking through contact that resulted in a foul and hanging on the rim to do a 180 before dropping to the floor.
It was one of those sequences Sulaiman calls “a power play, not a highlight play.”
A three-time PSAC West Defensive Player of the Week — and last year’s Rookie of the Year — Sulaiman sees his main competition for the weekly award — Dillard — in every practice and game. A 6-3 sophomore guard from Harlem, N.Y., Dillard spearheaded the perimeter defense and finished Saturday with six points, seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and only two turnovers against East Stroudsburg’s press.
Sulaiman and Dillard defer on offense to Jones, Morris and Ethan Porterfield and embrace their role of doing whatever they can to complement the trio. Their teammates realize their value.
“Those two are the heart and soul of the team because they don’t care,” Jones said. “This team is so selfless, and that’s what makes us so good.”
“I just feel like me and T are those glue guys,” Dillard said. “No matter if T is having a double-double, he still does those little things for us, and I feel the same way about me. We really take pride in leading us on defense and allowing Shawndale and Dave and Ethan to produce offensively. We take pride in bringing that to the group. I’d do anything we need to do to get that win in the column.”
IUP is one of three teams nationally holding teams under 38 percent shooting and one of five holding teams under 60 points per game.
Dillard averages 6.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 steals in 26.2 minutes per game. He leads the PSAC in steals.
“He really is a little bit of an over-the-top guy,” Lombardi said. “He a guy that gets us over the top. When our three captains aren’t totally clicking, he’s good and reliable.”
“Every team needs a Dallis,” Morris said. “He does everything we need him to do. He’s the best defensive guard in the conference, I feel.”
Sulaiman said, “Dallis is especially good at reading gaps, he’s good at getting steals, he can switch 1 to 4. Just being on the court with him, not many teams have a player like that. So having that player that loves to play defense and the way we compete with each other to play defense just speaks wonders about this team and shows how much this team values defense.”
A game that featured Sulaiman’s “power plays” also included a touchdown pass and a lateral.
The lateral came first when Jones, who inbounded the ball on most possessions against the press, unleashed a 70-foot pass to 6-5 freshman forward Damir Brooks, who skied to make the catch on the left wing in front of the IUP bench and flicked a pass back to Dillard. Dillard slung a pass to a sprinting Sulaiman, who burst down the lane, took off and dunked.
On the touchdown pass, Jones heaved a long pass to a sprinting Dillard, who beat two defenders down the middle on the other side of half court, hauled in an over-the-head pass and scored on a layup. Jones, watching from the opposite end of the court, raised both arms to signal a touchdown.
“A lot of people don’t know I played quarterback in little league so I’ve got that in my repertoire,” Jones said. “Coach just draws some plays up and trusts in the guys, and we just executed. He trusts me to throw that pass, and as soon as Dallis ran, I knew he’d run under it. It was a good pass, and I knew he’d catch it, and as soon as he laid it in, I was like, ‘Yeah.’ That’s one that feels good and gets the crowd going. I just like to bring that energy.”
One of IUP’s lingering issues was evident. Porterfield, a 6-8 junior forward, continued to struggle with his shooting. A first-team all-conference selection last year, Porterfield had surgery two weeks before the season to remove a tumor from a parathyroid gland, and now he has what he called “a couple stages before a stress fracture” in his right leg.
Porterfield missed time in the preseason after the surgery, sat out one game and did not practice last week when IUP played three games. On Saturday, he was 1-for-10 from 3-point range. In the past, Porterfield would have had a field day with those looks.
Regardless, he helped lead an early assault on the defensive end with six rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot.
“With Ethan, our team looks a lot different,” Lombardi said. “We’re working through the lower body injury. He didn’t practice at all this week. We’re just trying to get him into games, and that catches up with you. Hopefully we’re doing some treatment and different things and he gets healthy down the stretch. Rest is the biggest thing you need, and we don’t have a week to give him off.”
IUP plays at Seton Hill (12-8, 7-7) on Wednesday. The Hawks beat one of the PSAC up-and-coming teams under first-year coach Ben Wilkins, 76-55, at the KCAC on Jan. 4. The Griffins have won 6 of 8 since.
“This was a great team win again,” Dillard said, “and it’s onto the next one again.”