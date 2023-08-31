It wasn’t pretty, but in a way it was perfect.
Karst Hunter threw for three touchdowns, including the game-winner to Quinn Zinobile with 1:20 left to play, as No. 16 IUP overcame a host of self-inflicted wounds to edge No. 12 Ashland, 24-17, on Thursday night in the season opener at Miller Stadium.
More than 5,000 fans watched IUP commit enough mistakes in all three phases of the game to lose –– two punts blocked, a missed field goal, a muffed punt return, two interceptions, some inopportune penalties –– but also rallied to outscore the visiting Eagles 10-0 in the game’s final four minutes to steal the win.
“At the end of the day, to be able to rebound from all the bad things that happened that were mostly self-inflicted shows a lot of resiliency,” said IUP coach Paul Tortorella, who beat Ashland on the sixth anniversary of his first win, a 26-23 victory also on a Thursday night season opener against the Eagles at home. “If there’s one word to describe us tonight, it’s resilient.”
After Ashland took a 17-14 lead with a field goal with 8:12 left to play, IUP consumed 4:05 and knotted the score on Nick Andrassi’s 27-yard field goal. Then after the IUP defense forced a three-and-out, the Crimson Hawks got the ball back and went 56 yards in four plays, with Hunter’s 46-yard touchdown strike to Zinobile capping the comeback.
“We just know how to play the next play,” said Hunter, who passed for 222 yards and three scores in his IUP debut. “We knew there would be adversity, but we just turned the page and moved on to the next play.”
All the adversity kept Ashland in the game. Despite gaining only 189 yards of offense, the Eagles took advantage of IUP’s many mistakes and turned what could have been a lopsided Ashland loss into a possible Ashland win.
In fact, Ashland’s three scoring drives covered a total of 10 yards. The Eagles gained only 88 rushing yards, but 30 of those came on one play, and quarterback Trevor Bycznski completed 15 of 30 attempts for just 101 yards and two interceptions. The IUP defense held Ashland without a first down until midway through the second quarter and 11 overall, with two of those coming on IUP penalties.
“We have a lot of experience together on defense,” said IUP linebacker Drew DiNunzio-Biss, who had five tackles. “We have great chemistry as a defense and that allows us to play fast.”
Tailback JD Younger led IUP with 68 rushing yards, and Adam Houser added 44. Hunter gained 56 yards on the ground, but five sacks dropped that total to 22 yards.
Tight end Cole Laney had a breakout game, with three catches for 106 yards, including a 74-yard reception in the first half that flipped the field and the momentum in IUP’s favor. Zinobile caught six passes for 89 yards and two scores, and Derek Lockhart had one catch for a 3-yard touchdown.
“This win means everything,” said Zinobile. “They made some costly mistakes, but we’ll clean those up.”
