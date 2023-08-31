iup-ashland

Derek Lockhart (7) dived over the top after catching a pass to score IUP’s first touchdown of the season in Thursday night’s 24-17 win over Ashland at Miller Stadium.

 JAMES J. NESTOR/Gazette

It wasn’t pretty, but in a way it was perfect.

Karst Hunter threw for three touchdowns, including the game-winner to Quinn Zinobile with 1:20 left to play, as No. 16 IUP overcame a host of self-inflicted wounds to edge No. 12 Ashland, 24-17, on Thursday night in the season opener at Miller Stadium.