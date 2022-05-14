It doesn’t matter which team’s jersey you wear on game day, hockey fans can usually agree on one thing: The NHL has some of the most inconsistent officiating in professional sports.
There are four officials for every game — two referees and two linesmen — but there are 10 skaters, two goalies and a whole lot of ice to cover.
Hockey is fast and in constant motion, and, unlike football or baseball, there’s no guaranteed stoppage after each play. The rules are slightly interpretive to begin with, which doesn’t help officials manage a game running at top speeds.
This means things fall through the cracks. Trips go unseen, high hits get missed and tempers flare as players take it upon themselves to police a game they think isn’t being controlled.
We’ve seen the toll of erratic officiating in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
During the 2020-21 playoffs, NHL Player Safety dished out a total of five suspensions and 11 fines.
Through 86 games this postseason, we have two suspensions and 10 fines. Plus, teams are averaging 6.7 penalty minutes and 3.9 power plays per game. The regular-season average was 2.89 power plays per team per game, according to StatMuse.
In the Toronto Maple Leafs-Tampa Bay Lightning series, teams have amassed 237 penalty minutes in six games, and in the Pittsburgh Penguins-New York Rangers series, teams had a postseason low of 66 in five games heading into Friday’s Game 6.
Prior to Friday’s games, there have been 340 power-play opportunities and 1,157 penalty minutes, and I’m still not sure what is a penalty or a suspendable/finable offense. It doesn’t seem like the players or coaches know either.
Let’s take a look at the Pens and Rangers series.
In Game 1, New York defenseman Ryan Lingren’s shoulder collided with the head of Rickard Rakell, sending the Pittsburgh winger out of the lineup for the next two games. The initial five-minute major for charging was reduced to a two-minute minor for roughing after a review.
NHL rule No. 42 states that a charging penalty shall be imposed on “a player who skates, jumps into or charges an opponent in any manner.”
The call was right in that it wasn’t charging. Lingren didn’t skate or “charge” — whatever the NHL means by that — at Rakell. He glided into the hit, and, with the right angle, it doesn’t appear he left his feet until after contact was made.
However, it’s also a more serious infraction than roughing, which, according to NHL rule No. 51, is “a punching or slamming motion with or without the glove on the hand, normally directed at the head or face of an opponent, or if a player intentionally removes an opponent’s helmet during play pursuant to Rule 9.6.”
A shoulder to the head on a check is not roughing.
It would most likely fall under rule No. 48, an illegal check to the head: “A hit resulting in contact with an opponent’s head where the head was the main point of contact and such contact to the head was avoidable is not permitted.”
However, there are so many stipulations to the rule to determine intent, contact and position that it’s nearly impossible to make a consistent decision in the heat of a game.
In the case of Lingren’s hit on Rakell, the refs aren’t able to swap one major penalty for another upon review. The penalty can only be reduced.
The infraction wasn’t charging, and player safety saw no reason to offer supplemental discipline.
A similar occurrence happened in Game 5 involving another Rangers defenseman. Jacob Trouba’s elbow collided with Penguins captain Sidney Crosby’s face on a hit, which knocked the star out of the game and Game 6 with an undisclosed upper-body injury.
This time, no penalty was called on the play, and, once again, no supplemental discipline was handed out.
The hit started clean, I’ll give Trouba that benefit. However, at the collision point, Trouba sticks his elbow up and out to clip the captain.
Rule No. 45: “Elbowing shall mean the use of an extended elbow in a manner that may or may not cause injury.”
Just like with an illegal check to the head infraction, there are requirements to base the call on. Because Sid was falling, it can be deemed that he put himself in a vulnerable position to be elbowed … even though there’s no reason for a defenseman’s stick to not be on the ice and his elbow chicken-winged into the air.
There’s also the detail that Trouba had a similar elbow on winger Jake Guentzel just 20 seconds into the game that did earn him a penalty.
On the other side of the coin, Evgeni Malkin cross-checked Kevin Rooney in the face during the same game and sat in the box for two minutes. However, on a similar stunt pulled in April, Malkin was issued a four-game suspension for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki. Player safety deemed that it was “retaliatory and aggressive.”
The main differences between the acts were that Borowiecki was bleeding and Rooney wasn’t, and one was a regular-season game and the other a playoff contest.
The rules shouldn’t shift based on the time of year, and, if we’re discussing cleaning up the NHL and eliminating dirty plays, then Malkin would deserve supplemental discipline just as much as Trouba or Lingren.
The issue falls on the rules themselves.
The elbowing rule includes the following line: “The Referee, at his discretion, may assess a minor penalty, based on the degree of violence, to a player guilty of elbowing an opponent.”
The phrase “at his discretion” appears in the 2022 NHL rule book a total of 78 times.
How can you expect every single NHL official to make the same call when the rules rely on discretion?
Player safety also has itself in a bind. They handed Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse a one-game suspension for head-butting the Los Angeles Kings’ Phillip Danault on Tuesday.
If a head butt is only worth one game, then maybe Malkin’s cross-check isn’t suspension worthy after all. Is an elbow or shoulder to the head at the same degree of a head butt?
There’s different levels of discretion for officials and player safety, and it’s created a conundrum for players. They no longer know what’s a penalty and what isn’t, so they take liberties to test the officiating and figure out how the game will be called. Every. Single. Game.
Don’t even get me started on goaltender interference.
Nobody knows what that is anymore. Not even the officials.