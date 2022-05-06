Northern Cambria won its fourth and fifth straight games, outscoring Penns Manor 46-0 in 12-0 and 34-0 wins in a Heritage Conference softball doubleheader Thursday.
The Colts’ surge consisted of 12 runs in five innings in Game 1 followed by a 34-run, three-inning explosion in Game 2.
Jessica Krug was the winner for both games, totaling 12 strikeouts in six innings.
Kenzie Formeck had the big bat in the opener, smashing two home runs and collecting six RBIs. Alivia Yahner was 3-for-3 while Morgan Hassen and Krug had two hits.
The Colts belted 24 hits in Game 2, including 10 for extra bases. Krug homered, Jensen Wiewiora hit three doubles and Breana Chuhran and Krug each doubled twice.
Krug finished the second game 4-for-5 with four runs scored and eight RBIs. Wiewiora added four hits, three runs and five RBIs, and Laci Lanzendorfer was 3-for-4 with four runs and four RBIs.
Jada Bennett had two of the Comets’ three hits.
Northern Cambria (10-4) plays host to River Valley on Tuesday, and Penns Manor (2-9) welcomes Cambria Heights on Monday.
MARION CENTER 12, HOMER-CENTER 5: Marion Center rebounded after a tough doubleheader sweep by Cambria Heights with a victory over Homer-Center in a Heritage Conference game.
Good things came in threes for the Stingers, who scored three runs in the first, third, fifth and sixth innings.
The Wildcats tied the game at 3 in the top of the third, but Marion Center quickly regained the lead, 6-3, in the bottom half of the inning.
Homer-Center pulled within one with a two-run fifth, but, once again, the Stingers pulled ahead in the bottom of the inning.
“Homer always plays us tough,” said Marion Center coach Ed Peterson. “This was a typical Homer-Center, Marion Center game. We had the lead, and they scrapped their way back to tie it. We responded well and got the win.”
Grace Rougeaux hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Lydia Miller stroked a double and a two-run home run and Madison Lipsie smacked two hits and scored three times for the Stingers.
Alaina Fabin hit a double and Mel George had a two-hit game with a double and single.
Freshman Cheyenne Silvis fanned 10 and walked two in the win.
“She’s hitting her spots better and spinning the ball well,” Peterson said. “You can’t find anybody who works harder. We couldn’t be prouder of how she’s been pitching.”
Ava King, also a freshman, took the loss.
Marion Center (11-4) plays host to River Valley today. Homer-Center (3-8) welcomes Indiana on Saturday for the annual Teddy Bear Fund game.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 15, INDIANA 5: Cambria Heights, which has the best record in the Heritage Conference, won its third straight game with a mercy-rule victory over WPIAL Class 5A Indiana in a non-conference matchup.
The Indians held a 3-2 lead through four innings before the Highlanders battled back with a six-run fifth inning and a seven-run sixth.
Cambria Heights scored on 15 hits. Martina White and Madison Bender each tallied four RBIs on three hits, including a double. Kennedy Rogal and Kadence DellaValle each had two hits and two RBIs, and Karli Storm scored three times.
Indiana had five runs on 12 hits. Maggie Cunningham and Haley Hamilton smacked three hits apiece. Hamilton and Zoe Brandon each stroked a double.
Sidney Nihart earned the win, while Addie Stossel took the loss.
Cambria Heights (10-1) heads to Penns Manor on Monday for a Heritage Conference game. Indiana (2-12) visits another Heritage Conference team, Homer-Center, on Saturday in the annual Teddy Bear Fund game.
LIGONIER VALLEY 1, LATROBE 0: Ligonier Valley’s Ruby Wallace scored on a two-base throwing error in the bottom of the seventh inning, helping the WPIAL Class 2A Rams take down Class 5A Latrobe in a non-section game.
Maddie Griffin picked up the win and was close to unhittable in the circle, fanning 14 Wildcats in seven innings.
Griffin also was 2-for-2 at the plate and reached base safely three times.
Latrobe’s Kayla Williams started, allowed one hit, walked two and struck out five in four innings. Josie Stragus was tagged with the loss despite allowing only one hit in the final three frames.
Ligonier Valley (13-3, 11-0) closes Section 2 play Monday at Apollo-Ridge.