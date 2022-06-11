In nearly every sports
stadium, arena and ballpark, you can find the numbers immortalized in history. They’re hung from rafters, painted on outfield walls, enshrined in
hallways and marked by statues, busts and plaques.
Retiring jersey numbers has always been deemed a show of honor, respect and gratitude to the players, coaches and staff that make an organization great. In some cases, it’s a testament to how individuals can transform an entire league.
However, the act of retiring numbers is counterintuitive to its own goal.
What is honorable about putting a number on the shelf to grow dusty from time, only to bring it out one day a year to remember why it’s there in the first place?
You could argue that it feels
sacrilegious to allow another player to wear Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 or another hockey star to try to fill the skates of Wayne Gretzky’s No. 99 or for a Laker to don No. 8 or 24 after all Kobe Bryant accomplished.
Maybe that’s all true.
There will never be another Robinson, another Gretzky or another Bryant. I doubt anybody would argue that.
But wouldn’t a much
better way of honoring those players be continuing to build on the legacy they created?
Did Yankees Hall of Fame closer Mariano Rivera wearing 42 do anything to tarnish the reputation
Robinson made breaking the color barrier? No. Instead, there’s another chapter added to the
number’s storied past. Rivera was an extension of all that Robinson
represented.
The only reason Mario Lemieux wore his now-iconic 66 was because Gretzky’s number was retired. Would Super Mario have done anything to hurt the legend and lore behind the Great One’s No. 99? Or would it be an incredible tale to say two of hockey’s most prolific players wore the same number? Not only would they have worn the same number, but the younger would’ve been doing so to honor his hero.
That’s a notion that so many sports fans and
athletes can relate to.
Athletes often choose their numbers as children, basing their choice around their heroes. They spend hours, days, weeks and years learning to swing like them, shoot like them or throw like them. They want to be just like them.
That number becomes a part of their identity, as much as it does their
favorite player.
And, if they manage to defeat the odds and make it to the big leagues, they’re forced to trade in the
number they’ve kept for their entire lives for
something new that isn’t as meaningful to them and their journey.
Center fielder Willie Mays reveled in other players
sporting his number. He used to buy loads of his own jerseys to trade with visiting players also
wearing No. 24 to collect, according to baseballhall.org.
Mays started a chain reaction of greats to wear 24.
Hall of Fame
outfielder Rickey Henderson, who played for nine teams throughout his 27-year career, wore No. 24 whenever he could to honor Mays. Henderson then inspired another Hall of Fame
outfielder, Ken Griffey Jr., to sport the number during his 13 years as a Seattle Mariner.
To me, to see a lasting effect on
generations of players like that is so much more impactful than watching your number sitting idle.
Plus, there’s a practicality aspect to it. There are only so many numbers that can be used — 99 if we’re
sticking to the typical
double-digit limit.
The Yankees don’t have any single-digit numbers left in rotation, and No. 10 is off the books, as well. In total the Pinstripes have retired 21 numbers for 22 players — No. 8 was retired for both Yogi Berra and Bill Dickey.
The Chicago Bears and New York Giants lead the NFL with 14 retired numbers each, while the 24-time Stanley Cup
champion Montreal
Canadiens have taken 15 numbers out of rotation.
That’s absurd.
Some teams and leagues are stingy on retiring
numbers — the NBA and NFL don’t have a single
league-wide retired
number.
The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t officially taken a number out of rotation, but it’s become an unspoken rule of the franchise to stay away from specific jerseys. No Steelers player has worn Terry Bradshaw’s No. 12 since his retirement. Will Ben Roethlisberger’s No. 7 get the same treatment?
The Pittsburgh Penguins have retired only Lemieux’s No. 66 and Michel Briere’s No. 21.
What are they going to do when the Sidney Crosby era officially comes to a close?
Will only Sid’s No. 87 become immortalized in the rafters of PPG Paints Arena? Or does the
organization treat the core as a singular unit and retire Evgeni Malkin’s 71 and Kris Letang’s 58, as well? Do we include the fan-favorite Marc-Andre Fleury’s No. 29 for his historic career in the Black and Gold before he sacrificed himself to the expansion draft?
With the pickiness of the Penguins thus far, there’s a good chance the three accessories to Crosby’s reign in Pittsburgh will be given the Jaromír Jágr treatment and kept out of the rafters.
It’s not even like retiring numbers is an old practice.
The Buffalo Sabres announced Friday that they’d be retiring goaltender Ryan Miller’s No. 30. The funny story is that Miller wore No. 39 at Michigan State and made the switch in Buffalo because netminder Dominik Hasek already had the number in the KeyBank Center’s rafters.
I also was always told growing up that you play for the team on the front, not the number or name on the back of your jersey.
Maybe that’s hypocritical to my prior statement about numbers being sentimental for young athletes. Athletes do get attached to the numbers they wear season after season, but, in the end, it doesn’t matter what number you call your own. It’s about how you help your team win games, how you make a positive impact on the league/sport and how you make your community a better place.
Those things can be honored and celebrated without taking numbers off the board for future talent.
The number on the back of a jersey doesn’t define a player or career, but it can add to a storied tradition of success among generations; rather than it being a digit to stare at during games while fans try to figure out who it belonged to and why it’s there in the first place.