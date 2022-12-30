Pirates Nationals Baseball

Members of the against the Washington Nationals watch as crew chief umpire Mark Wegner, second from left, decides a call during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Nationals Park, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Washington.

 ALEX BRANCON/Associated Press

The Washington Nationals discovered during the 2022 season that sometimes a team needs to record four outs to end an inning.

Bryan Reynolds slugged three home runs to lift the Pirates to an 8-7 victory at Nationals Park on June 29, but all anyone could talk about afterward was the obscure fourth-out rule and the fifth-inning run the Bucs scored after the Nationals left the field.

