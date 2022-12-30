The Washington Nationals discovered during the 2022 season that sometimes a team needs to record four outs to end an inning.
Bryan Reynolds slugged three home runs to lift the Pirates to an 8-7 victory at Nationals Park on June 29, but all anyone could talk about afterward was the obscure fourth-out rule and the fifth-inning run the Bucs scored after the Nationals left the field.
“I still don’t know what happened,” Reynolds said. “I don’t think anybody does.”
Jack Suwinski was on third and Hoy Park on second with one out when Rule 509(c)(4) came into play. Both baserunners took off as Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a line drive to first baseman Josh Bell, who snagged the ball inches off the ground. then threw across the diamond to third baseman Ehire Adrianza, who tagged Park for the third out.
But in a head-scratcher to most of those present, the Pirates scored a run on the play, even though Suwinski hadn’t tagged up. Rule 509(c)(4) stipulates that a defensive team in such a scenario must record a fourth out via appeal before leaving the field of play. Because Adrianza tagged Park instead of first touching the bag — which would have retired Suwinski — the run counted, since Suwinski crossed the plate before the tag was made.
“I’ve never seen that before,” said Park. “I was kind of confused. Everyone was confused.”
Crew chief Mark Wegner, who was working the game at first base, later tried to explain the intricacies of Rule 509(c)(4) to perplexed reporters: “When the third baseman tagged the runner, the third base umpire [Jeremie Rehak] pointed and said, ‘He’s out. The runner’s out for the third out.’ Now at that point, if the third baseman says, ‘I want to appeal that the guy that just scored from third left early,’ then we can call what’s called the ‘fourth out’ and then he can step on the base for that.”
Because Adrianza failed to do so, the Pirates scored a gift run. Washington manager Dave Martinez was convinced the umpires made the wrong call, despite the evidence against it.
“I’m not blaming them [that] we lost the game because of that one play, obviously, but it’s a big run,” Martinez said. “It’s a one-run game, right?”
And the difference was Suwinski scoring after three were out.
The fourth-out head-scratcher leads off the second installment of this annual three-part compendium celebrating the unusual, the absurd and the just plain wacky from the year in sports.
THE ROUT IS ON. The IMG Academy (Fla.) football team ran roughshod over Canada’s West Toronto Prep and led 96-0 — at halftime. The game was mercifully called at that point.
The Ascenders, one of the premier high school programs in the nation, racked up nine offensive touchdowns, three defensive TDs and a special teams TD and added three safeties, scoring on average once every 90 seconds.
HOT TICKET. Michael Cole, whose father gave him two tickets to Michael Jordan’s NBA debut game in 1984 and who saved the unused one, sold it at auction for $468,000.
Then a freshman at Northwestern University, Cole couldn’t find anyone to join him for the Chicago Bulls’ season opener against the Washington Bullets at Chicago Stadium. He kept the unused ticket, the only known intact ticket from Jordan’s first game, in a manila folder in his basement, untouched for decades, never imagining its value.
Said Cole of his father’s gift, “Years after his death and he’s still providing for me.”
BLIND SPOT. The East Carolina University baseball team lost to Bryant despite hitting a walk-off home run — because an umpire got something in his eye.
Sophomore catcher Justin Wilcoxen blasted a pitch over the right field wall leading off the bottom of the ninth to apparently give the Pirates a 4-3 victory. Wilcoxen rounded the bases and was greeted at home plate by a mob of jubilant teammates, but the homer was wiped out because first base umpire Mac Stokes had called time.
“He said he couldn’t see,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. “There’s always a first. Been coaching 18 years. There’s always a first.”
Given a reprieve, Bryant wound up winning in 10 innings, 5-4.
WELCOME BACK! Evgenii Dadanov played the hero in the Vegas Golden Knights’ 6-1 victory over Nashville with a goal and two assists, only hours after the team had traded him away.
The Knights dealt the 33-year-old right wing to Anaheim at the trade deadline, but the NHL voided the transaction because it violated a limited no-trade clause in Dadanov’s contract, which Vegas officials overlooked. The Ducks were one of the teams on his no-trade list.
The fans at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas showered Dadanov with cheers as he took a victory lap after being named one of the game’s three stars. He excelled in the Knights’ next game, too, scoring in overtime as Vegas beat Chicago, 5-4.
“I don’t think that guy could have a lower moment than having to move on, knowing he was traded,” said Vegas coach Peter DeBoer. “The character in his response, I think, says everything about him.”
BETTER LATE THAN NEVER. Australian boxer Jeff Fenech was declared the winner of a World Boxing Council super featherweight title bout against Azumah Nelson — 31 years after they stepped into the ring.
The WBC retroactively awarded the championship to the 58-year-old Fenech after a panel of judges reviewed a tape of the fight, held at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas on June 28, 1991. Judges back then ruled the bout a draw, a controversial decision that triggered a cascade of boos from fans convinced Fenech was robbed. The stalemate allowed Nelson, the defending champion, to retain his title belt.
“It would’ve meant more to me back when I really won the fight,” Fenech said. “But for them, the WBC, to do this is so special. I can’t put it into words. I couldn’t speak when I found out [about the ruling]. It was a long time coming.”
CONSPICUOUS ABSENCE. French tennis player Ugo Humbert forgot a vital piece of equipment for his Wimbledon match with Casper Ruud — a racket.
After a 90-minute rain delay, their second-round showdown was put off even longer when Humbert found he hadn’t carefully packed his tennis bag. He approached the chair and sheepishly told the umpire, “I do not have rackets. Sorry for that.”
An All-England club staffer soon appeared with rackets for Humbert and play commenced. Despite his forgetfulness, Humbert made it a memorable day by dispatching Ruud in four sets.
HUNGER STRIKE. After Philadelphia posted a blowout victory in Game 3 of the World Series, the Wawa convenience store chain encouraged Phillies fans to enjoy one of their submarine sandwiches while watching what promised to be another Phils offensive outburst in Game 4.
“Each time they get a hit, take a bite of your hoagie,” Wawa tweeted.
But when Houston Astros pitchers Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly held the Phillies hitless — only the second no-hitter in Series history and the first in 66 years — Wawa sandwiches across Philadelphia went untouched.
“My hoagie is getting moldy,” tweeted one fan. “The mayonnaise is starting to turn,” wrote another.
After blasting five home runs at Citizens Bank Park in Game 3, the Phillies suddenly went cold at the plate, batting an anemic .101 as Houston swept the next three games to win the championship.
ALL FOR NAUGHT. The Appalachian State football team scored 40 points in the fourth quarter of its season opener against North Carolina — and lost.
The Tar Heels stuffed quarterback Chase Brice on a two-point conversion attempt with nine seconds left to escape with a wild 63-61 victory. The teams combined for 1,231 yards of total offense and 17 touchdowns, three in the final 31 seconds.
The Mountaineers trailed 41-21 before mounting a furious rally.
“[Wide receiver] Christan Horn came up to me and said, ‘You’re just going to have to have a heck of a fourth quarter,’” said Brice, who threw a school-record six touchdown passes. “We did, but we came up just short.”
To put the teams’ offensive explosion into perspective, the schools’ basketball teams had scored fewer points when they clashed nine months before. UNC won that game, 70-50.
PLAYER SUBSTITUTION. Sierra Leone soccer standout Mohamed Buya Turay married Suad Baydoun in his hometown of Freetown on July 21, although he was nowhere in sight.
After the Swedish first-division team Malmö FF acquired Turay, club officials requested he report immediately for preseason training, causing him to miss his wedding. He asked his brother to substitute for him at the ceremony.
“We took the [wedding] pictures in advance, so it looks like I was there, but I wasn’t,” Turay told Swedish reporters. “My brother had to represent me at the wedding itself.”
REVIVAL INSTINCT. UCLA scored nine times in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie Oregon State, then won in the 10th on a three-run homer by little-used catcher Tommy Beres, capping a wild Pac-12 tournament game. Final score: 25-22.
Beres took Beavers closer Ryan Brown deep to end a marathon that featured 527 pitches, 53 hits and 20 walks and required five hours, 44 minutes to complete. Beres, who didn’t even start the game, finished with seven RBIs, one more than he had in his career coming in.
The Beavers avenged their loss later that day, scoring twice in the ninth for an 8-7 walk-off win of their own to oust UCLA from the double-elimination tournament.
“I don’t think there are words for this day,” said Oregon State center fielder Jacob Melton, whose RBI single ended the nightcap. “This was the craziest day of baseball I think I’ve ever witnessed.”
FROZEN ASSETS. Temperatures plunged so low during the men’s 50K mass start cross country race at the Beijing Olympics that Finland’s Remi Lindholm suffered frostbite on a delicate appendage. “Yes, you can guess which body part was a little bit frozen when I finished,” Lindholm said.
Because of the brutal conditions — a temperature near zero with howling winds — officials shortened the event to 30 kilometers. Lindholm was on the course for one hour, 15 minutes, 44.5 seconds and finished 28th in a field of 61 skiers.
He sought relief afterward in the form of a heat pack, but that only brought a different kind of torture.
“When the body parts started to warm up after the finish,” Lindholm said, “the pain was unbearable.”
Saturday: The Minnesota Miracle