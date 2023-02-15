IUP dropped to No. 4 in this week’s NCAA Division II poll.
The 24-1 Crimson Hawks were ranked No. 1 for seven weeks beginning Dec. 27. They suffered their first loss last week at Mercyhurst, 62-49, before rebounding with wins over Pitt-Johnstown and Clarion. They play host to Edinboro this evening.
Nova Southeastern (Fla.), the lone undefeated team in any NCAA division at 23-0, is the new No. 1. Nova Southeastern held the same spot heading into last year’s Elite Eight, where the Sharks were upset by Black Hills State (S.D.), which is ranked second this week at 22-1.
Northwest Missouri State (23-2), the three-time defending national champion, is third.
UNC Pembroke, Indianapolis, Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.), Point Loma (Calif.), Fort Lewis (Kan.) and Central Oklahoma round out the top 10.
Mercyhurst (18-4) moved up one spot to No. 20 despite a 2-1 week. No other PSAC teams are ranked or received votes.
West Liberty (W.Va.), a perennial power in the Atlantic Region, fell one spot to 11th at 21-3.
In the women’s poll, Gannon (23-3) is the lone PSAC team ranked, coming in at No. 17 .
Glenville State (W.Va.), the defending Atlantic Region champion, is ranked fifth at 22-2.
While Gannon zeros in on the PSAC West title, IUP (17-7) takes on Edinboro (15-8) this evening with sole possession of second place on the line. The top two teams in the division earn first-round byes in the PSAC tournament. The third- and fourth-place teams play first-round home games.
The game tips off at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men’s game at 7:30. The IUP men can secure the PSAC West title with a victory.
The PSAC holds its tournaments on a rotating basis. The men’s semifinals and championship game will be held at the home of the highest remaining seed in the PSAC East after the quarterfinals.
The women’s semifinals and championship game will be held at the home of the highest remaining West seed.