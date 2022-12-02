iup logo 01.jpg
Picasa

Prior to their meeting in the PSAC championship game on Nov. 12, Shepherd coach Ernie McCook and IUP coach Paul Tortorella met at midfield as coaches usually do.

Although it had been almost 15 months since they had last seen each other, they agreed it likely wouldn’t be that long until they met up again. They both figured it would be in about three weeks, and they both were right.

Tags