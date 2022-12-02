Prior to their meeting in the PSAC championship game on Nov. 12, Shepherd coach Ernie McCook and IUP coach Paul Tortorella met at midfield as coaches usually do.
Although it had been almost 15 months since they had last seen each other, they agreed it likely wouldn’t be that long until they met up again. They both figured it would be in about three weeks, and they both were right.
Twenty-one days after Tortorella’s Crimson Hawks edged McCook’s Rams, 24-21, to win the league championship, the teams will meet again, but with much more on the line. It’s the NCAA Division II Super Region One championship game, and the winner advances to the national semifinals, while the loser calls it a season.
“We both kind of chuckled,” McCook said about the pregame meeting three weeks ago. “We agreed that (the first meeting) was for home-field advantage for the second one.”
That’s exactly how things played out. Had Shepherd won the first meeting, the second one would be played in Shepherdstown, W.Va. But the Crimson Hawks didn’t allow that to happen, and they beat Shepherd for just the second time in seven meetings dating to 1998.
The way Tortorella sees it, the time between the two games is so close that it feels as though the second one could pick up where the first one left off.
“It’s still 60 minutes,” he said. “We’re actually playing at the same stadium as before. The rules are no different, so don’t make it more than it really is. We just played these guys three weeks ago. I mean, you can’t change that much from Game 9 or 10 to Game 12. This is like playing the second game of a series or something.”
So how will each team likely prepare for the rematch?
“If you did things that didn’t work, you’d probably want to tweak them and change them,” Tortorella said. “If you did things that did work, you probably want to continue to do those things. Why outsmart yourself and change it?”
There will be one slight difference come Saturday, and it’s good news for each team, while also being bad news.
The Crimson Hawks and Rams each will have their top wide receiver available after playing the PSAC championship game without them. IUP’s Duane Brown and Shepherd’s Ryan Beach both played last week after missing time with knee injuries.
“They’re upgrading by bringing in Beach,” Tortorella said. “He’s got a brace on, but is he 100 percent? I don’t know, but he’s still pretty good. That gives them a different weapon inside that they didn’t have before.”
Brown, who was named the PSAC West Offensive Player of the Year, caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 19-13 win over Ashland.
“He’s an electric player,” McCook said of Brown. “You’ve got to have plans to double him at times and take him out of the game, but when you do that, it opens up their running game. We’ll have a lot of challenges with IUP.”
Beach, who despite being a sophomore already has 149 career receptions, hauled in three passes for 30 yards in the Rams’ 37-27 win that sent Slippery Rock home for the offseason.
“Ryan brings a lot,” McCook said. “He and (quarterback) Tyson (Bagent) have a continuity together. It’s a positive thing having a guy who has played a lot of football over the last couple years. We’re glad to have him back.”
While McCook is glad to have Beach back, one departure he doesn’t want to think about is on the horizon. He just doesn’t know how close that horizon could be. Bagent, the reigning Harlon Hill Trophy winner and finalist of this season’s award as the top player in D2 football, is a senior and is expected to be on an NFL roster this time next year. Should IUP beat Shepherd again, Saturday will be the last time Bagent wears a Shepherd jersey.
“It’s a surreal thing knowing that I’m in my last couple of weeks coaching him,” McCook said. “He’s been everything you’d want in a football player.”
Bagent enters the game as the NCAA Division II all-time leader in passing yards (16,638), total offense (16,862 yards) and passing touchdowns (155). He also holds the single-season record for 200-yard passing games (14) and three-touchdown passing games (11) and the standard for most seasons with 4,000 passing yards (three).
“He is the most complete football player I have ever been around,” McCook said. “He prepares mentally and physically better than anyone I’ve ever coached. He leads by example. He loves to be in the film room and to watch tape. He makes people better. He’s a great leader, but his poise and competitiveness make him the player that he is.”
But if the Rams don’t find a way to correct their mistakes from the first meeting, Saturday’s game will be Bagent’s last. Conversely, if IUP loses, Brown’s illustrious career (171 catches for 2,819 yards, 37 receiving TDs and 49 overall TDs) will come to a close.
The end of the road is something neither coach wants to think about. What they are focusing on is what their teams have to do to win the game and move on.
“Whether it’s a rematch or not, it doesn’t change,” Tortorella said. “You’ve got to win on special teams. You’ve got to get off the field on third down and make first downs when you have the ball. You have to score touchdowns in the red zone. You have to make them try to kick field goals or stop them in a red zone. You have to be able to at least establish a little bit of the run so you’re not one-dimensional. Those are things that we talk about every week no matter who we’re playing.”