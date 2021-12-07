The second week of the regular firearms deer season has started out wet and windy. These conditions will allow solo hunters a chance to explore their hunting area while having the chance to sneak up on deer.
While deer often jump up without a shot offered, the knowledge of where the deer feel secure is useful in hunts to follow. A number of bedding areas that I have discovered while still-hunting continue to be used on a regular basis. If a hunter is aware of where the deer will be, it is a lot easier to sneak up on them and perhaps get a shot. A cold front that came in Monday should have the herd on the hunt for food, allowing better odds of an encounter during legal shooting hours.
Those hunters with tags remaining should consider that the weather is currently perfect for hanging and processing deer. Many hunters typically wait until the last day of the season to harvest their antlerless deer, allowing the most time to hunt for the buck of their dreams. The forecast for Saturday looks to be warm, which forces one to skin and quarter a deer immediately. An old refrigerator or cooler with ice can be used to hold the meat until it can be deboned and prepared for packaging. The ability to let a deer hang and cool outdoors makes the process of butchering a deer simpler and largely dictates when I choose to harvest a deer.
Deer processors are becoming harder to find, and those in business are struggling with cooler space. The decision to allow antlerless deer to be harvested on opening day has put a strain on these butchers. In years past, the buck harvest alone on the opener kept them busy. With the opening day switched to Saturday and hunting permitted on Sunday, the harvest of buck and doe was significant with the snow cover in the woods.
Interestingly, the Pennsylvania Game Commission visits these processors each year to collect data to be used to better manage the herd. With firsthand knowledge of the number of processors in the state, the lack of cooler space or workforce was not considered in the decision to extend antlerless opportunities. The October rifle hunt for juniors and seniors combined with the muzzleloader hunt and archery season have helped spread out the deer harvest. However, the orange army of rifle hunters continues to be a significant management tool for the short two-week season.
While nearly all hunters can process their own deer, it takes time to acquire the necessary equipment to do so. After a deer is harvested, it is a bad time to decide you need a clean work area, meat grinder, vacuum packer and other packaging materials. In years past, I have checked the local retailers for vacuum bags during the season, and the shelf scene was reminiscent of Y2K.
For those looking to harvest a deer and hoping to use a processor, I would suggest contacting that processor prior to pulling the trigger.
With the workload they are currently under, some may want the deer skinned, quartered or deboned. Sadly, a number of them have simply been turning away business because there is not enough manpower or cooler space for the hunters’ harvest. With Christmas approaching, gifts to be used for processing deer could be a good idea for the hunter who already has everything one needs to hunt.
While many licensed hunters are strictly big-game hunters, a variety of furtaking, small-game hunting and waterfowl hunting will be possible once deer season closes. Planning a hunt with family or friends around Christmas is a fun way to make memories and perhaps even put some meat on the table.