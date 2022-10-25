It is quickly coming to be the best time of year for those who fish, hunt and trap.
Archers who schedule their vacation time in advance are about to have time off from work over the next few weeks to coincide with the annual deer rut.
Bucks are just beginning to increase their activity as they work scrapes to announce their presence to the herd. Hunting the morning in known bedding areas will allow opportunity as the bucks are late in returning to these thickets. More daylight movement will be noticed this week as they make their rounds scent-checking groups of does in their home range.
While the rut is talked about as the best hunting opportunity for killing a mature buck, the pre-rut allows for more predictable activity. Being in the right place at the right time is the dream, and if one is lucky enough to be around when the first doe in the area enters estrus, it can be a buck bonanza. On a few occasions while hunting I have witnessed this and seen multiple bucks following the same trail of a soon-to-be receptive doe. Once deer are in full-on breeding season, it can be difficult to know where they will be.
While it is a benefit to have buck on the move, it can be problematic for getting a high-percentage shot with archery gear as they are on the move and may not stop. A soft bleat made by mouth can on occasion stop a moving deer, although at close range the same sound can spook them just as easily.
Depending on the confidence and skill of an archer, a walking shot may be an option worth considering.
Calling deer can work during this time of year, and my largest archery buck kills have come in to investigate the sound of me rattling a pair of shed antlers. While the majority of bucks will shy away from rattling antlers, when it does work, it typically is a mature buck. Posturing for a fight, the sight of a dominant buck approaching makes all the failed calling stands worth it.
A buck responding to deer calls will attempt to approach downwind to smell what they believe to be other deer. Using terrain, field edges, roads or thick vegetation can help prevent the buck from getting downwind before a shot is presented.
While most of the focus in deer hunting is on the buck, does are more abundant and provide the same thrill to harvest. Venison is perhaps the healthiest protein available and harvesting multiple deer through the season can feed family and friends alike.
Trapping season is now open for several species, and the late-October conditions are ideal. Abundant furbearer populations combined with favorable weather allow even novice trappers to find success. Tricking a coyote or fox into stepping on your trap pan is a challenge, to say the least. While fur prices have been impacted by the pandemic and war in Ukraine, trapping is still an exciting adventure.
Salmon and steelhead have begun their migration upstream to spawn, and now is the time to get out on the water. Several friends have recently sent me cellphone pictures of their success on Great Lakes tributaries.
Closer to home, fish are feeding in preparation for winter. Once the fish are located, some phenomenal fishing can be experienced.