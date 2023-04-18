knapp 4-18-23

Options exist to present multiple patterns to warm-water species.

 Jeff Knapp photo

Presenting multiple patterns is a commonplace tactic in fly-fishing for trout. The same can’t be said regarding warm-water species such as bass, crappies and walleye. But this doesn’t mean such options don’t exist.

Consider the following options that can be used to show fish multiple profiles, colors and in some cases depth ranges.

Tags