Presenting multiple patterns is a commonplace tactic in fly-fishing for trout. The same can’t be said regarding warm-water species such as bass, crappies and walleye. But this doesn’t mean such options don’t exist.
Consider the following options that can be used to show fish multiple profiles, colors and in some cases depth ranges.
BASS: Two bass-related choices come to mind, the first being the double-fluke rig, also known as the Donkey Rig.
The Donkey Rig incorporates a tandem of unweighted flukes to suggest part of a school of minnows.
The ingredients needed are two 4- to 5-inch flukes (soft plastic jerkbaits), two appropriately sized wide-gap hooks, two barrel swivels and a short piece of fluorocarbon or monofilament line for leader material.
Tie one swivel to a 14- to 15-inch length of leader material, the other to a 20- to 21-inch piece. Thread the open end of the shorter leader onto the main line. Then tie the open end of the longer leader to the main line. This acts as a stopper for the short leader. Tie hooks to the end of each leader and rig them with flukes as you normally would.
While seemingly cumbersome, the double-fluke rig is surprisingly tangle-free in the water. Fish the combo in the same scenarios as you typically do with the chance of doubling up on smallmouth and largemouth bass.
Another bass-related tandem option is to replace the sinker on a drop-shot rig with a jig-type offering such as a tube jig. This rigging shows fish two different profiles as well as a bait tight to the bottom and one a foot or so above it.
CRAPPIES: Crappies tend to be a mobile species, moving from one place to another as habitat needs and forage availability dictate. A slow-trolling approach that covers different portions of the water column and habitat zones often out-produces a more stationary one, particularly when you can present multiple baits.
In this situation I like to use a three-way rig that offers up a larger and smaller jig, in weight and profile.
For this rig you’ll need a three-way swivel, a quarter-ounce jig, an eighth-ounce jig, a 3- to 4-inch grub body, a 2-inch soft plastic body and leader material.
Tie one eyelet of the three-way swivel to the main line. To another tie an 8- to 10-inch length of leader material, to the third a 16- to 20-inch length of leader. Tie the heavier jig to the short leader, the light one to the long leader. Dress the heavier jig with a grub such as a Galida’s Grubz, the lighter one with a finesse profile like a Bobby Garland Baby Shad.
Slow-troll this combo at around 0.8 to 1 mph. I like to place the rod in a rod holder. Varying the amount of line out will dictate how deep the lures run. Experiment with colors and lure profiles to determine what the crappies prefer.
WALLEYES: A productive walleye double rig is also a three-way rig, one that shows a tandem of shallow-running Rapala-style minnowbaits to bottom-dwelling river walleyes.
Creating this rig requires a three-way swivel, leader material, a bell sinker in the 1-to 4-ounce range and two shallow-running minnowbaits such as original floating Rapalas, Rebel Minnows and Storm Thundersticks.
Three-way rigs are typically pulled against the current during the late fall and early spring and require a moderately heavy, soft-action trolling rod. Tie the end of the line to one eye of the swivel, an 8- to 10-inch dropper to another and a 2-foot leader to the third. The sinker goes on the short dropper, a minnowbait to the longer one. This is the standard three-way walleye rig. But by removing the tail hook and replacing it with a foot-long dropper you can add the second minnowbait.