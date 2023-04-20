MARION CENTER — The World of Outlaws late models are coming to Marion Center Raceway.
The Outlaws visit the local quarter-mile dirt track on Friday, May 19, for the Connor Bobik Memorial. The show also features Marion Center’s regular lineup of super late models, semi-late models, strictly stocks and front-wheel drives.
Dennis Erb Jr. won last year’s Outlaws race at Marion Center. Max Blair set the track record last year with a lap of 14.282 seconds.
The winner receives $10,000.
Tickets will be available at the gate. For ticket information, contact the track at (814) 952-0295.
The series visits Port Royal Speedway the following night before moving on to Stateline Speedway in Busti, N.Y., the following Tuesday.
Racing action can be viewed live online either at DIRTVision.com or by downloading the DIRTVision app.
Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws, based in Concord, N.C., is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America and features sprint cars and late models.
The series runs in the South and Midwest before making it to Pennsylvania.