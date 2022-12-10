HC-PM

Penns Manor’s Max Hill (12) looked to go up between Homer-Center’s Caden Vitalie (5) and Caleb Palmer in a Heritage Conference basketball game Friday night.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

Dom Speal hit a jumper as time expired to give River Valley a 47-45 win over Northern Cambria in a Heritage Conference boys’ basketball game Friday.

The game was tied at 11 after eight minutes and knotted at 19 at halftime.

