Dom Speal hit a jumper as time expired to give River Valley a 47-45 win over Northern Cambria in a Heritage Conference boys’ basketball game Friday.
The game was tied at 11 after eight minutes and knotted at 19 at halftime.
River Valley took a two-point edge in the third to go up 29-27 heading into the final quarter. Northern Cambria tied the game back at 45 with 32 seconds to go.
“We got the ball tied at 45-45 and held it for about 15 seconds,” Panthers coach Don Stitt said. “We went on the attack. Speal got the pass from Luke Woodring and hit the jumper from 14 feet out right as the buzzer went off.”
Jayden Whitfield led River Valley with 21 points, sinking two 3-pointers and going 9-for-11 at the line. Speal followed with 15 points.
The Colts’ Ty Dumm posted 19 points on eight field goals and 3-for-3 free throw shooting.
“It was a back-and-forth game the whole way through,” Stitt said. “This was Northern’s first game, and they were an athletic team and played an athletic game. You hate to see team’s lose games like that.”
River Valley (2-2) hosts Purchase Line on Wednesday for another Heritage Conference matchup.
PENNS MANOR 61, HOMER-CENTER 44: Senior guard Ryen Gresko poured in six 3-point field goals as Penns Manor defeated Homer-Center in a Heritage Conference game at the HomerDome.
Gresko hit four 3s in a 27-22 first half by the Comets, and senior Max Hill sank nine free throws in the final 16 minutes in which Penns Manor outscored the Wildcats 34-22.
Hill led all scorers with 21 points on three goals and 15-for-21 free throw shooting. Gresko followed with 18 points.
Michael Krejocic and Angelo Alexander each posted 12 points to lead Homer-Center. Nine Wildcats scored.
Homer-Center welcomes Apollo-Ridge on Monday, and Penns Manor travels to West Shamokin on Wednesday.
INDIANA 60, WEST SHAMOKIN 49: Gavin Homer scored 16 points and Indiana used a strong third quarter to break away from West Shamokin in a non-conference game.
The Indians led by just two points, 26-24, at halftime but outscored the Wolves 19-11 in the third quarter and 15-14 in the fourth.
Homer dropped 13 of his 16 points in the first half. Trevor Todd buried three 3-pointers and scored 13 points, and Stanford Webb hit for 11 points.
West Shamokin was successful on 11 3-point attempts. Braydn Rodgers led all scorers with 17 points and added nine rebounds. Alex Talmadge scored 12 points on four 3-pointers.
West Shamokin (3-2) plays Penns Manor at home on Wednesday. Indiana (2-2) plays at DuBois on Monday.
PORTAGE 88, MARION CENTER 49: Trae Kargo netted six 3-pointers, while Mason Kargo and Andrew Miko earned double-doubles as Portage posted a 39-point route of Marion Center in a Heritage Conference game.
Luke Scarton tallied 11 of his 20 points in the first eight minutes, and Trae Kargo netted half of his 3s in a second quarter that ended with the Mustangs up 47-32. Portage outscored the Stingers 41-17 in the second half.
Trae Kargo finished with 20 points. Miko grabbed 13 boards, and Mason Kargo dished out 10 assists to go with 17 points.
Dawson Bracken led the Stingers with 19 points on eight field goals, including three 3s, while Noah McCoy hit seven of his 10 free throws and totaled 15 points.
Portage (3-0) welcomes North Star on Monday, and Marion Center (1-3) travels to Northern Cambria on Wednesday.
RIVERVIEW 87, LIGONIER VALLEY 48: Four different players hit double figures and the Raiders dominated Ligonier Valley from start to finish in a WPIAL non-section game.
Riverview raced out to a 28-9 advantage after the opening eight minutes and 49-19 at halftime. Ligonier Valley was outscored 38-29 in the second half.
Ben Hower led Riverview’s balanced scoring with 16 points, followed closely by Amberson Bauer’s 15 points. Nate Sprajal (13) and Luke Migley (10) also notched double digits.
Parker Hollick scored 18 for the Rams.
Ligonier Valley (0-4) plays at Hempfield on Saturday.
CALVARY BAPTIST 61, CLEARFIELD ALLIANCE 27: Calvary Baptist steadily pulled away from Clearfield Alliance and improved to 2-0.
Noah Meckley led the Patriots with 20 points and Liam King scored 17 to go with five steals. Nathan Helman handed out six assists to go with seven points, and Joey Apjok pulled down nine rebounds to go with six points.
After taking a 17-10 lead into the second quarter, Calvary Baptist outscored its opponent 40-9 in the second and third quarters.
Calvary Baptist plays at DuBois Christian on Monday.
GIRLS
HOMER CENTER 62, MARION CENTER 30: Macy Sardone registered 25 points and Homer-Center outscored Marion Center in each quarter of a runaway victory in a Heritage Conference game played Thursday.
The Wildcats took a 26-16 lead into halftime and continued their strong overall performance by outscoring the Stingers 36-14 in the second half.
Sardone connected on a pair of 3-pointers and was 7-for-9 on free throws. Molly Kosmack added 12 points and Alaina Fabin chipped in 11.
Eight Stingers contributed in the scorebook. Lydia Miller’s seven points was a team high.
Both teams play Tuesday. Marion Center (1-3) welcomes Northern Cambria, and Homer Center (2-1) travels to Portage.
LIGONIER VALLEY 44, VALLEY 42: Misty Miller hit four 3-pointers and scored 22 points, rallying Ligonier Valley to a WPIAL non-section victory against Valley.
Valley led for most of the contest and held a 20-18 edge at halftime and a 28-27 lead after three quarters. But the Rams outscored Valley 17-14 over the final eight minutes to leave with its second win of the season.
Miller also contributed six steals on defense. Lyla Barr collected nine rebounds, and Mara Myers had eight boards.
Aelan Wyley scored a game-high 21 points for Valley and Janelle Norman added 14.
Ligonier Valley (2-2) plays host to Johnstown on Monday.
CALVARY BAPTIST 47, CLEARFIELD ALLIANCE 10: Ten players made it into the scoring column and Calvary Baptist improved to 2-0.
Rebekah Morrow led Calvary Baptist with 11 points. Sarah Covato scored nine, Alyse Smith had seven and Laina Shank chipped in six. Katelyn Shank scored four points, and Mikayla Mortimer, Maggie Murray, Madison Mortimer, Vanessa Morrow and Aubrey Ingmire each recorded a bucket.
The Patriots dominated the rebounding, and Smith and Katelyn Shank each had three steals.
Calvary Baptist plays at DuBois Christian on Monday.