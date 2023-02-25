HS-basketball-2.jpg
River Valley made an early exit in the District 6 Class 3A boys’ basketball playoffs for the second consecutive year, falling to Penn Cambria, 89-44, in the quarterfinal round on Friday.

Sixth-seeded River Valley stayed competitive in the first quarter, going up 5-0 to start the game before Penn Cambria, the second seed, nailed a trio of 3-point field goals to pull away with a 19-12 lead.

