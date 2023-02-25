River Valley made an early exit in the District 6 Class 3A boys’ basketball playoffs for the second consecutive year, falling to Penn Cambria, 89-44, in the quarterfinal round on Friday.
Sixth-seeded River Valley stayed competitive in the first quarter, going up 5-0 to start the game before Penn Cambria, the second seed, nailed a trio of 3-point field goals to pull away with a 19-12 lead.
The second quarter kicked off with four straight 3s between the teams.
Cole Kennedy-Citeroni, River Valley’s lone senior, netted a 3 to make it a five-point game at 22-17. Dom Speal did the same to bring it to 25-20.
However, eight second-quarter turnovers by River Valley became too much to overcome. Penn Cambria began to break loose, leading 48-23 at the half thanks to Zach Grove grabbing three of Penn Cambria’s eight steals in the quarter.
River Valley had 13 first-half turnovers compared to Penn Cambria’s two.
The second half was all Penn Cambria, which finished with 17 3-point field goals.
River Valley was outscored 27-11 in a third quarter that enacted the mercy rule. Penn Cambria added 14 points in the fourth quarter.
Luke Woodring was River Valley’s only double-digit scorer with 10 points. Brad McDivitt, Kennedy-Citeroni and Jayden Whitfield scored seven points apiece.
River Valley closed its season at 12-12.
Penn Cambria (19-5) plays host to Westmont Hilltop, the third seed, on Monday night. The game was rescheduled due to the girls’ team qualifying for the Class 4A championship game on Tuesday.
In Class 3A girls’ semifinal action Monday, River Valley plays at Forest Hills, and Huntingdon travels to Westmont.
PORTAGE 70, JUNIATA VALLEY 59: Mason Kargo’s triple-double night led top-seeded Portage over Juniata Valley, at home in the District 6 Class 1A semifinals.
The Mustangs raced out to a 19-8 lead after eight minutes and took a 35-23 advantage into halftime. The fourth-seeded Hornets cut the deficit to nine in the third quarter, 49-40, but Portage kept hold of the lead with a 21-19 final frame.
Mason Kargo had 10 assists and 10 rebounds to go with 17 points. Luke Scarton led all scorers with 22 points and 13 boards for a double-double. Trae Kargo and Owen Gouse also hit double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Reid Edwards had 17 points, and Charlie Mattas and Chris Diehl chipped in 14 apiece for Juniata Valley (14-11).
Portage (24-2) advances to the championship game against Harmony, a 75-74 winner over St. Joseph’s on Friday night. The championship game is Wednesday at Mount Aloysius College.
Both teams have earned PIAA tournament berths.
Juniata Valley will play a consolation game at St. Joseph’s on Wednesday.