IRWIN — With 3:50 remaining in the game, River Valley’s Abby Pynos collected one of her seven rebounds and converted on her short field goal to cut Freedom Area’s advantage to a single point.
Ten seconds later, Pynos stepped to the free throw line, set her feet, and drained both ends of the one-and-one to put her team ahead by one point.
That series of three points happened to be the junior center’s only three points of the quarter but proved vital in sparking the electric atmosphere late in a PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal-round game and generating just enough offense to push River Valley ahead late in the contest.
That lead wouldn’t hold.
Freedom scored the final seven points spanning the remaining three minutes of the game to retake the lead and ride out the 56-50 victory, putting an end to River Valley’s storybook first season.
“I’ll take the blame for this one,” River Valley coach Ricc Brown said just moments after the Panthers heartbreaking season-ending loss. “The players played excellent in that second half, showed a ton of heart, and willpower and didn’t give up. We did some things that I wish we hadn’t late in the game but, how can I not be proud of that effort.”
For much of the first half, it didn’t look like the Panthers would be in that position late in the game.
The usual stingy Panthers defense was stretched out some throughout the first half as the Bulldogs raced out to a 16-12 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Guard Shaye Bailey and forwards Renae Mohrbacher and Julia Mohrbacher accounted for all the WPIAL runner-up’s points during the first eight minutes.
Julia Potts dropped in a pair of free throws with 30 seconds in the quarter to give the Panthers a two-point lead, but River Valley couldn’t close out the quarter. Julia Mohrbacher stole the ball, drove to the basket and converted on both the field goal and free throw to put the Bulldogs ahead by one point. Mohrbacher then found Bailey on a wide-open 3-pointer to end the quarter for the four-point lead.
The second quarter was much like the first. The Bulldogs trio outscored River Valley 20-12 on the strength of nine field goals that vaulted Freedom ahead by 12 points, 36-24, going into half-time.
Ava Persichetti dropped a 3-pointer with 1:20 remaining in the half to pull the Panthers to within six points at 30-24, but Freedom again finished the quarter strong, scoring the final six points. Renae Mohrbacher hit a deep 2-pointer followed by back-to-back field goals from Julia Mohrbacker, including one with just four seconds to play.
Renae Mohrbacher tallied a game-high 22 points while her sister scored 14 to pace Freedom Area.
Bailey scored 15 first half points, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, to fuel the Bulldogs offense. She finished with 17 points.
“We knew (Bailey) was a shooter, but we left her open at times and she made us pay in the first half,” Brown said.
Potts and Persichetti carried the load for the Panthers in the first half, scoring nine apiece. Isabel Pynos and Tori Foust scored the remaining six.
Facing a double-digit halftime deficit for the first time throughout the playoffs, the Panthers fought back and adjusted in the second half.
“We locked down on their shooters from the outside and played a perfect third quarter,” Brown said. “I couldn’t have asked for more out of them in that quarter.”
Diving for loose balls, securing rebounds and playing tight defense, the Panthers played to their team strength to fuel their offense and get back in the game.
The Panthers showed their poise and composure on offense hitting clutch shot after clutch shot during the dominate third quarter in which they outpointed Freedom 14-3.
Persichetti came up with one of her three steals and turned it into an uncontested layup that pulled the Panthers to within three points with 3:29 to go in the third quarter. She finished with a team-high 16 points and added six rebounds.
After Renae Mohrbacher converted her own field goal to put Freedom back ahead by four points, Hannah Artley finished the period by connecting on 3 of 4 from the foul line to pull River Valley to within one point, 39-38. Artley added five points and 11 rebounds for the game.
Both teams refused to lose over the final eight minutes as the lead changed six times. Persichetti’s field goal and free throw led off the final quarter to give the Panthers the edge at 41-39. The Bulldogs jumped back ahead after back-to-back field goals by Julia Mohrbacher and Renae Mohrbacher.
Potts’ jump shot tied the game back up at the 6:35 mark and Isabel Pynos’ 3-pointer gave them a three-point edge, but Freedom would not go away. The Bulldog’s went on a 6-0 run to sprint back out ahead with under three minutes to go.
Abby Pynos did her best to keep the Panthers on the offensive, scoring the next three points and playing tough inside defense. However, Freedom would not be denied on this night answering with the final seven points to punch their ticket into the semifinal round of the state playoffs.
“She really played tough for us and kept us in it late in the game,” Brown said.
“We can’t win with over 30 turnovers,” Brown added. “That is the bottom line and its really that simple. We missed that late shot and some offensive breakdowns, but we can’t turn the ball over against a team like that. Give Freedom credit, they closed it out”
Abby Pynos finished with six points. Potts scored 11 points.
Freedom will now meet North Catholic, a 60-52 winner over Forest Hills in the night’s opener, for a fourth time this season. North Catholic has defeated the Bulldogs in each of those three contests this season.
“Why not?” Freedom Area coach said about his chances of knocking off their WPIAL rival. “Someone eventually is going to do it, so why not us. If we play like we played late in this game, it sure could be us.”
River Valley has assembled a long list of accomplishments in its first season, advancing to the Heritage Conference semifinals, winning the District 6 title and piling up 23 victories. However, the Panthers fell just short of a final four berth, although that takes nothing away from the memorable season.
“I love all 15 of my players,” Brown concluded. “We are in good shape for next year but with Jules and my seniors leaving it does create a big void. We will be fine in the future but this one is going to be hard to swallow for a little bit.”