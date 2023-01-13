Brad McDivitt earned a double-double and River Valley held its fourth straight opponent to under 45 points in a 61-40 victory over Cambria Heights in a Heritage Conference boys’ basketball home game Thursday.
Jayden Whitfield hit two of his three 3-point field goals in a 16-6 first quarter by the Panthers, and River Valley took a nine-point lead, 25-16, into halftime.
Three Highlanders netted 3s in a 15-14 third quarter, but Dom Speal stepped to the line and went 6-for-6 and scored a 3 in River Valley’s 22-point fourth quarter that dashed any hopes of a Cambria Heights comeback.
McDivitt grabbed 10 rebounds to go with his team-high 16 points. Whitfield finished with 14 points and added eight boards. Speal and Luke Woodring also hit double figures, chipping in 11 and 12 points, respectively.
“This is our fourth straight game that we’ve held opponents to 45 or less,” River Valley coach Don Stitt said. “Our defensive intensity since Christmas has been good and that’s been the difference in this winning streak. Our defense is picking up lately, and McDivitt and Whitfield played real well under the hoop tonight — which is good because we have a tough week with three away games coming up.”
Carter Lamb connected on eight field goals for a game-high 17 points for the Highlanders. Chris Sodmont posted three 3-pointers and 11 points.
River Valley (9-5 overall, 6-2 Heritage West) travels to Forest Hills on Tuesday. Cambria Heights (7-7, 4-4) plays at West Branch on Monday.
UNITED 75, PENNS MANOR 41: Brad Felix and Joe Marino surpassed the 20-point plateau as United clinched its 14th straight victory with a Heritage Conference win at Penns Manor.
The Lions jumped out 17-8 after the first eight minutes, and Felix unloaded 11 points and Tyler Robertson chipped in a couple 3s in the second quarter to put United up by 24, 43-19, at halftime.
Marino posted 12 points in a 22-11 third quarter for the Lions to go up 65-30 before the Comets grabbed an 11-10 fourth.
Felix finished with 23 points on 10 field goals and a free throw, while Marino connected on 5 of 6 free throws and eight field goals en route to 21 points. Carter Payne netted two 3-pointers and scored 10 points.
Max Hill was Penns Manor’s lone double-digit scorer with 11 points on five field goals.
Both teams play at home Wednesday. United (14-0, 9-0 Heritage West) welcomes Portage, and Penns Manor (6-8, 3-4) takes on River Valley.
PORTAGE 53, WEST SHAMOKIN 18: Portage held West Shamokin to five first-half points and rode out a lopsided victory in a Heritage Conference game.
The visiting Mustangs connected on five 3-pointers and built a 36-5 halftime advantage.
Braydn Rodgers sparked the Wolves to a 13-7 third quarter, but the Portage defense recovered and didn’t allow a point over the final eight minutes, putting the finishing touches on a third straight conference victory.
Mason Kargo’s 14 points led a balanced scoring attack for Portage. Andrew Miko followed with six field goals for 12 points.
Rodgers scored 10 points and collected seven rebounds for the Wolves.
Both teams play non-conference opponents Monday. Portage (13-1) welcomes Windber, and West Shamokin (5-9) plays host to Clarion-Limestone.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 46, HOMER-CENTER 36: Northern Cambria used 23 points from Ty Dumm and a 15-5 fourth quarter to break away from visiting Homer-Center and pick up a Heritage Conference victory.
The Colts took a seven-point lead at the end of the first quarter before Homer-Center answered with a 14-7 advantage during the second quarter to knot the game at 22 at halftime. The game remained tied with eight minutes to play, 31-31, when Northern Cambria went on its 15-5 fourth-quarter run.
Dumm hit a pair of 3-pointers as part of his game-high 23 points. Peyton Myers followed with 13 points.
Owen Saiani hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points for the Wildcats.
Both teams have out-of-conference opponents next. Homer-Center (2-11) plays host to Redbank Valley on Monday, and Northern Cambria (5-7) welcomes Moshannon Valley this evening.
PURCHASE LINE 55, MARION CENTER 38: Brayden Albright earned a double-double as Purchase Line posted a road win over Marion Center in a Heritage Conference game.
The Red Dragons pulled out to a 26-20 halftime lead and outscored the Stingers 29-18 in the second half.
Albright led the defensive front with 16 rebounds and tacked on 12 points. Brock Small scored 13 points to lead Purchase Line, and Quentin Brooks chipped in 10.
Marion Center (2-9) visits Harmony today. Purchase Line (3-12) welcomes Homer-Center on Wednesday.
GIRLS
INDIANA 54, WOODLAND HILLS 44: Jayla Peterson totaled 20 points, including a 12-for-12 performance from the free throw line, to lift first-place Indiana to a WPIAL Class 4A Section 5 victory over Woodland Hills.
Five Indiana players scored to push Indiana to a 14-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Indians edged Woodland Hills 16-15 during the second quarter to take a seven-point halftime lead and outscored the Wolverines 24-21 the rest of the way.
Indiana hit all 10 free throws in the final quarter and was 20-for-24 for the game.
Peterson hit eight free throws over the final eight minutes on her way to a team-high 20 points. Bella Antonacci added 15 points, including a 6-for-7 effort from the line. Katie Kovalchick chipped in nine points.
Hope Hawkins led all scorers with 22 points for Woodland Hills (5-6, 3-1). Kayla Walter added 13 points.
Indiana (8-4, 4-0) will continue section play at home Monday against Plum.
HOMER-CENTER 63, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 14: Homer-Center didn’t allow a point in the first and fourth quarters en route to a Heritage Conference victory over Northern Cambria at the HomerDome on Wednesday.
The Wildcats led 35-7 at halftime and outscored the Colts 28-7 in the second half.
Macy Sardone netted Homer-Center’s lone 3-pointer and poured in a game-high 24 points. Molly Kosmack chipped in 16 points, while Alaina Fabin rounded out double-digit scoring with 11. The Wildcats went 12-for-17 from the free throw line.
Ella Miller scored five points for the Colts.
Both teams play today. Northern Cambria (2-8) visits River Valley, and Homer-Center (8-3) travels to Penns Manor.
APOLLO-RIDGE 57, BURRELL 45: Brinley Toland poured in 21 points as Apollo-Ridge scored its third straight WPIAL Section 3-AAA win at Burrell.
The Vikings grabbed a 16-8 lead after eight minutes and extended it to 28-17 by halftime. The Bucs started to push back in the second half, but Apollo-Ridge still outscored them 29-28.
Toland had five rebounds, four assists and four steals to go with her game-high point total. Syd McCray notched 15 points, nine boards and four steals, while Sophie Yard went 4-for-6 from the line and chipped in 15 points. Kylar Toland dished out four assists.
Anna Clark connected on 5 of 7 free throws and led Burrell (5-9) with 11 points.
Apollo-Ridge (10-2) welcomes Mount Pleasant on Monday.
MOUNT PLEASANT 62, LIGONIER VALLEY 28: Tiffany Zelmore produced 29 points and Mount Pleasant held visiting Ligonier Valley to single digits in all four quarters in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA game.
The Vikings held the Rams to seven points in both the first and second quarters to take a 20-point lead into halftime, 34-14. Mount Pleasant continued to add on to its lead by scoring 14 points in each of the final two quarters while holding Ligonier to eight points in the third and six in the fourth.
Zelmore was successful on 10 field goals and hit all nine of her free throws to pace Mount Pleasant (10-4).
Lyla Barr finished with 18 points, six rebounds, four blocks and a pair of steals in a well-rounded effort for the Rams.
Ligonier Valley (2-9, 0-4) plays host to Shady Side Academy on Tuesday.