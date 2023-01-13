HS-basketball-2.jpg
Brad McDivitt earned a double-double and River Valley held its fourth straight opponent to under 45 points in a 61-40 victory over Cambria Heights in a Heritage Conference boys’ basketball home game Thursday.

Jayden Whitfield hit two of his three 3-point field goals in a 16-6 first quarter by the Panthers, and River Valley took a nine-point lead, 25-16, into halftime.

