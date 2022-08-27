BLAIRSVILLE — It was a long night that grew even longer for the River Valley Panthers.
Portage quarterback Andrew Miko threw for three first-half touchdowns. And then a lightning delay of 1 hour, 40 minutes postponed what proved to be the inevitable, a 40-6 romp for the Mustangs in their inaugural Heritage Conference football game on Friday night at Ernie Widmar Field at Memorial Stadium.
Miko completed 4 of 7 passes for 137 yards. Two of the scoring passes went to Bode Lavo, who amassed 85 receiving yards.
“We gave up the big plays. We can’t seal the end on defense. And our offensive line got their butt kicked all night,” River Valley coach Jess Houser said.
Panthers quarterback Luke Woodring completed 7 of 18 passes for 58 yards. He was intercepted twice and sacked once by the Mustangs’ relentless defensive pressure. Woodring also led River Valley with 41 rushing yards.
Portage also rushed for 198 yards, led by Ty Kennedy’s 74 yards and two scores.
“We were fortunate to come right out off the bat and hit a play that we put in,” Portage coach Marty Slonac said. “Our kids they play hard. They’re unselfish. We spread it out. We call plays we think are there. The kids are communicating what they’re seeing on the field. And we have a bunch of kids who don’t care who gets the credit, and are willing to put it all out there.”
Portage assumed a 27-0 lead at the half. The coaches agreed coming out of the break to play the rest of the game under the mercy rule once the Mustangs scored the first touchdown of the second half.
Slonac said the lengthy delay did not pose much of a problem for the players.
“We (told) the kids it’s just another opportunity to overcome adversity,” he said. “You have to go through life and there will always be things that try to keep you down.”
“You just get over it and keep going. Our kids were really fired up coming out and excited coming out. They wanted to play ball tonight. And they showed it on the field.”
Kennedy’s first of two third-quarter touchdowns gave Portage (1-0) the five-touchdown lead that created the enactment of the mercy rule.
“Portage is tough, very well-coached,” Houser said. “They’re a very physical team. And they put it on us tonight.”
Ethan Kishlock’s 15-yard touchdown run dashed Portage’s shutout hopes. River Valley (0-1) managed 191 total yards.