rv

River Valley quarterback Luke Woodring couldn't escape Portage's Isaac Jubina.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

BLAIRSVILLE — It was a long night that grew even longer for the River Valley Panthers.

Portage quarterback Andrew Miko threw for three first-half touchdowns. And then a lightning delay of 1 hour, 40 minutes postponed what proved to be the inevitable, a 40-6 romp for the Mustangs in their inaugural Heritage Conference football game on Friday night at Ernie Widmar Field at Memorial Stadium.