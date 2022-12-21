Coming off a blowout loss, River Valley spent Monday cleaning up its defense.
It paid off on Tuesday.
River Valley turned up its defense in the second quarter and pulled away from Marion Center en route to a 75-42 victory in a Heritage Conference game.
“We got shellacked at Portage, and our defense needed some work,” River Valley coach Don Stitt said. “The kids responded and got after it on the defensive end. We have to keep at it because we have a big game at United on Thursday.
Offensively, the Panthers put up a season-high points total. Luke Woodring led the way with 20 points, and Dom Speal followed with 17. Jayden Whitfield posted a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Brad McDivitt followed suit with 12 points and 13 boards.
Noah McCoy scored 15 points for Marion Center, Dawson Bracken and Evan Risinger combined for 17 points.
While River Valley (4-3, 3-1 conference) visits United on Thursday, Marion Center (1-6) plays host to West Shamokin.
UNITED 74, HOMER-CENTER 45: Isaac Worthington led four players in double figures and United cruised to a Heritage conference victory over Homer-Center.
United extended its 11-point halftime lead by outscoring the Wildcats 37-19 in the second half en route to a seventh straight victory without a loss.
Worthington was successful on three 3-pointers and totaled 18 points, and Brad Felix finished with 16. Joe Marino and Conner Darr chipped in 11 points apiece.
Angelo Alexander scored 12 points for Homer-Center and Michael Krejocic added 11.
Homer-Center (1-6) plays at Richland on Dec 29, and United plays host to River Valley on Thursday.
PORTAGE 62, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 32: Portage started fast, scoring 24 points in the first quarter, and three players finished in double figures in a Heritage Conference rout of Cambria Heights.
Andrew Miko converted six field goals to lead Portage with 12 points. Mason Kargo and Trae Kargo each contributed 10 points.
Carter Lamb’s seven points led the Highlanders.
Cambria Heights (3-5) plays host to Forest Hills on Thursday, and Portage (7-0) welcomes Northern Cambria this evening.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 42, PURCHASE LINE 27: Ty Dumm scored 14 points and Northern Cambria outscored Purchase Line in each quarter to secure a Heritage Conference victory.
Purchase Line trailed by six points at halftime, 24-17, but the Colts finished on a 18-10 run in the second half to come away with their second win in three games.
Dumm hit six field goals, including a 3-pointer, and was the lone player in double figures. Parker Shutty hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with eight points.
Jakob Mountain’s eight points led the Red Dragons.
Purchase Line (1-7) welcomes Penns Manor on Thursday, and Northern Cambria (2-3) travels to Portage today.
KISKI AREA 70, INDIANA 35: Gavin Homer posted 20 points, but it wasn’t enough for Indiana to get the win against Kiski Area at home in a WPIAL non-section game.
The Indians were outscored 37-21 after 16 minutes and 33-14 in the second half, which included a one-point fourth quarter.
Homer, a junior point guard, connected on eight of Indiana’s 15 field goals and went 3-for-6 at the free throw line.
Isaiah Gonzalez and Dom DiNinno combined for 46 points to lead the Cavaliers (3-5).
Indiana (4-4) plays Riverview in the St. Joseph tournament on Dec. 27.
SHADY SIDE ACADEMY 75, APOLLO-RIDGE 30: Twelve Shady Side Academy players scored and the Bulldogs took control from the tip-off and earned a WPIAL Section 3-AAA win over Apollo-Ridge.
Shady Side scored 41 first-half points and added 34 in the second half, consistently staying several steps ahead of Apollo-Ridge. The Vikings put up 14 points in the first half and 16 during the second half.
Eli Teslovich scored 15 points and Nate Mallory added 10 for Shady Side Academy (6-1). The Bulldogs nailed 10 3-point field goals.
Jake Mull finished with a game-high 17 points for the Vikings.
Apollo-Ridge (1-6) plays host to its holiday tournament on Dec. 28 and 29.
BURRELL 71, LIGONIER VALLEY 53: Jimmy Pleskovitch poured in 20 points, but Ligonier Valley fell at Burrell in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA game.
The Rams led 12-10 after the first eight minutes, but the Bucs took a 29-25 lead with a 19-point second quarter. Burrell piled on 42 points in the second half to Ligonier Valley’s 28.
Pleskovitch connected on six free throw chances and added eight field goals. Haden Sierocky also hit double digits with 15 points on seven field goals.
Mackey Bennis led Burrell (3-4) with 35 points. Tucker Bitar added 23.
Ligonier Valley (1-7) competes in the Berlin tournament on Dec. 27.
CALVARY BAPTIST 54, CALVARY HUNTINGDON 48: Calvary Baptist staged a fourth-quarter rally against a physical Calvary Huntingdon team and pulled out a victory in a non-conference game.
The Patriots (4-0) trailed by a bucket, 38-36, going into the fourth quarter and outscored their opponent 18-10 in the final eight minutes,.
Noah Meckley led the charge by scoring nine of his game-high 29 points in the fourth quarter. Luke Sarra chipped in half of his 12 points off the bench during the period.
Meckley recorded a double-double with 15 rebounds, and Nathan Helman handed out five assists and came up with three steals.
Calvary Baptist plays host to its holiday tournament on Jan. 6.
GIRLS
INDIANA 59, KISKI AREA 37: Indiana used a 20-point first quarter to pull past Kiski Area in a WPIAL non-section game.
Katie Kovalchick, a 6-foot-3 senior, scored 15 of her game-high 20 points in a 32-17 first half by the Indians, and Indiana outscored the Cavaliers 26-20 in the second half.
Kovalchick hit nine field goals and connected on 2 of 3 free throw attempts. Eve Fiala, a 6-5 center, and Bella Antonacci, a junior guard, scored 10 points apiece.
Lexi Colaianni hit three 3-pointers to lead Kiski Area (2-4) with nine points.
Indiana (4-2) travels to Hempfield on Thursday.
PENNS MANOR 54, HUNTINGDON 24: Alyssa Altemus piled on 19 points and Deja Gillo dished out 10 assists as Penns Manor grabbed a 20-point win over non-conference Huntingdon at home.
The Comets held the Bearcats to single digits in each quarter, outscoring Huntingdon 23-11 in the first half and 31-13 in the final two quarters.
Altemus hit seven field goals, including three 3s, and was 2-for-4 on free throw attempts. Sarah Stiteler connected on six field goals for 12 points, and Gillo added eight points.
Lily Borger tallied 12 points for Huntingdon.
“We did a great job of sharing the basketball tonight,” Comets coach Jason Miloser said. “Deja led the way with 10 assists, but as a team, all the girls did a great job of seeing the floor and creating shots for each other.”
Penns Manor (5-1) plays host to Purchase Line this evening.
CAVLARY BAPTIST 43, CALVARY HUNTGINDON 30: Calvary Baptist remained unbeaten in four games with a win at Calvary Huntingdon.
Rebekah Morrow led the Patriots with 14 points, and Alyse Smith scored 11. Katelyn Shank contributed eight points to go with 10 rebounds and seven steals, and Mikayla Mortimer pulled down 10 boards to go with four points. Sarah Covato also scored four points, and Maggie Murray added two.
Calvary Baptist plays host to its holiday tournament on Jan. 6.