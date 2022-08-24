River Valley lost quite a few indispensable trains to graduation after the 2021-22 season, but that doesn’t mean its station is empty.
The Panthers finished second in the Heritage Conference behind Cambria Heights in their inaugural season after the Saltsburg-Blairsville merger with an overall record of 8-3 and 6-2 in the conference, before falling to Bald Eagle in the District 6 Class 3 A quarterfinals.
River Valley posted the area’s best scoring offense (35.2 points a game) and the second-best defense, allowing opponents just 203.7 yards and 17.7 points a game.
The Blue-and-Black found success in a near-unstoppable rushing attack, averaging 209.1 yards per game, carried by the area’s leading rusher and scorer, Angelo Bartolini, who ended the season with 1,400 yards, 22 touchdowns and 138 points in his senior campaign.
With A-Train leaving the station for good, how can River Valley build on the foundation of success laid last season?
“A kid like Angelo only comes around once in a lifetime,” Panthers coach Jess Houser said. “It’s going to be hard, but we have some young kids, fast kids. We’ll be using a lot more this year, spreading the ball out a lot more, instead of just going to the A-Train every time.”
Particularly, River Valley is looking to diversify its offense — one that scored 36 of its 45 touchdowns last season on the ground — with 5-foot-10 junior Luke Woodring taking over as quarterback since Braden Staats graduated.
“I’m looking at him to step up and turn that next page in our program,” Houser said. “This year we’re going to open up the field a lot more. We have a quarterback that can scramble a little bit, so we’re going to try to open it up, go five-wide for more offense and get the ball downfield.”
That doesn’t mean the run game will disappear. Ethan Kishlock will take on the seemingly impossible task of filling Bartolini’s cleats in the running back position.
Kishlock played four games last season, rushing for 101 yards on nine attempts. The 5-9 senior also had 33 receiving yards on two catches.
“We have a lot of good underclassmen coming up,” Kishlock said. “We didn’t get to really show too many people last year, because our whole team was pretty much seniors. This year, more players are going to be shown off, and we’re going to show everyone what we’ve got.”
All together, River Valley has four returning starters — two offensive tackles, a guard and a strong safety.
“I just want to see this team come together, because we’re young,” Houser said on expectations for the season. “I think we can build on what we did last year, take the next step forward and do it all again. I’m looking forward to another great season.”
One of those returning tackles is Keith Behanna, who doubles as a kicker. Behanna led the area in extra-point kicks last season with 42.
Despite having a young team, there’s a lot of confidence among the Panthers they can carry on the legacy the inaugural team began.
“We’ve been putting in work all summer,” Brad Miller, a senior lineman, said. “We’re confident we can win the conference this year.”
As that first Friday Night kickoff draws nearer, there’s only one thing River Valley needs: time.
“Right now, our bond is amazing,” Gage Pierce, a senior defensive back and wide receiver, said. “We just need time to keep building and working with the younger kids.”
“If we just take more time with the underclassmen, get them filled in on how we run things, we’ll be fine,” Miller added.
As for the coaching staff, it’s focusing on a familiar strategy for the key to another successful year.
“Win the turnover battle,” Houser said. “That’s all we got to do. Just win the turnover battle and keep the pressure on them. Once we get on top, just keep going.”
It’s a good strategy. The Panthers had the area’s best turnover differential in the area last year with a plus-11.
River Valley will see if it had enough time to prepare when conference-newcomer Portage travels to Blairsville on Friday.