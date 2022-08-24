rv preview

River Valley players celebrated after one of the eight victories the Panthers scored in their first season as a program.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

River Valley lost quite a few indispensable trains to graduation after the 2021-22 season, but that doesn’t mean its station is empty.

The Panthers finished second in the Heritage Conference behind Cambria Heights in their inaugural season after the Saltsburg-Blairsville merger with an overall record of 8-3 and 6-2 in the conference, before falling to Bald Eagle in the District 6 Class 3 A quarterfinals.