BLAIRSVILLE — River Valley has big goals.
The Panthers already claimed the Heritage Conference title and have eyes set on a second consecutive District 6 Class 3A championship. State playoffs are also in the mix.
But Thursday night, they were just trying to make it to halftime after 16 minutes of watching shots fall short or circle the rim without going in.
Ava Persichetti scored 22 points, Abby Pynos also hit double figures and Emily Staats dominated the boards as River Valley grabbed a 50-24 win over Tyrone in the District 6 Class 3A girls’ basketball quarterfinals at the STEAM Academy.
While the final score was lopsided, it wasn’t easygoing.
The third-seeded Panthers (23-2) gave up the first basket of the game but went on a 10-0 run before sixth-seeded Tyrone (12-9) made it 10-8 to end the first quarter.
River Valley broke out in the second, 10-2, but the Golden Eagles continued to press hard and not allow clean shots. A pair of 3s circled the rim, a putback popped out and couple more jumpers dropped short.
“I thought we dominated on shots,” River Valley coach Ricc Brown said. “We just took some rushed shots. We didn’t have rebounders down there a couple of times. We just rushed some shots. … We just couldn’t make anything. I told them just keep shooting, but I wanted better shots. But you can’t shoot when our bigs aren’t down there to rebound. That’s part of our game is getting those rebounds and those putbacks. …
“We started screening that top because they started getting handsy on Ava and trying to double her. We did that top screen on both sides, and she made a couple 3s off of that. We just wanted to get to halftime.”
River Valley got to halftime with a 10-point lead, 20-10, and entered the second half looking to do more offensive damage.
Persichetti started the third quarter with a basket off a steal. Pynos posted back-to-back 2-point field goals, including one off another Persichetti steal, to stretch the lead to 26-10.
“We thought they were a little bit gassed, so we were just trying to run and pick up the pressure,” Brown said. “Ava didn’t have any fouls and (Rylee) Kitner didn’t have any fouls, so I told them to overplay. They were overplaying the passing lane, so that’s how we got some of those jumps and scores. I thought our girls did a great job adjusting at halftime. … The girls bought into playing man-defense, jamming cutters, and we work on it constantly.”
Tyrone broke a nearly eight-minute scoring drought on a Kayelin Gibbons layup at 5:03, but Staats shifted back momentum with a steal and a pass to Perscihetti, who scored for a 16-point lead.
River Valley kept a 16-point advantage, 33-17, heading into the final eight minutes.
“We went into that kill, that star a little bit and they couldn’t do anything,” Brown said. “We wanted to get them out of that zone, go man and tear them up a little bit. We thought we could have a mismatch or something on man.”
The Panthers dominated the fourth quarter 17-7, going 11-for-12 from the free throw line and continuing to play strong defense against a Golden Eagles offense that wasn’t able to string together a run.
“We just stayed with it, kept running the floor,” Tori Foust said. “We stayed positive the whole game, which is so important in these big games, and I think we just did great as a team.”
Gibbons, a senior, scored her 1,000th career point on the final shot of the game and led Tyrone with 12 points.
Persichetti added nine rebounds to go with her game-high total for the Panthers.
“Ava is fantastic,” Brown said. “A 1,000-point scorer in 50-some games … she’s off to a great start.”
Pynos finished with 12 points and eight rebounds, while Staats had an 11-board performance to go with four points. Foust came off the bench and connected on 5 of 6 free throws.
“They just keep working,” Brown said. “I told Staats that her shots weren’t going down, but just keep working. She’s one of those ones that’s dirty. She doesn’t mind getting dirty. She gets in there, gets to those rebounds, puts it back. … Abby worked her rear end off. Then (Hannah) Artley got into some foul trouble, but Tori came in and gave us great minutes.”
River Valley will play at second-seeded Forest Hills, 64-56 winners over Richland, on Monday.
“It was a really good win,” Pynos said. “It just feels good to win this one and know it’s not going to be the last game for us, especially being a senior. ... But we really got to pick it up, hit our shots and run the floor better.”
“We can take this as a positive step forward and just keep pushing,” Foust said.