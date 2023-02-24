rv girls

River Valley's Abby Pynos scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the Panthers' victory over Tyrone in the District 6 Class 3A playoffs Thursday night.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

BLAIRSVILLE — River Valley has big goals.

The Panthers already claimed the Heritage Conference title and have eyes set on a second consecutive District 6 Class 3A championship. State playoffs are also in the mix.