Caleb Palmer hit two home runs and drove in four runs to power the Homer-Center offense, but it was River Valley’s Cole Kennedy-Citeroni who delivered the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the eighth inning, lifting the Panthers to a 6-5 win for their third consecutive victory in a Heritage Conference baseball game Tuesday.
On two occasions the Panthers came back from multiple-run deficits. Palmer, the Wildcats’ starting pitcher, was cruising through six innings with a 2-0 lead, but River Valley scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to even it at 2-all. Palmer allowed six hits and two runs through 52/3 innings.
The Panthers’ Niko Vadala matched Palmer on the mound, allowing a pair of runs over seven innings while striking out seven.
Palmer hit one of his second homer in the top of the eighth off relief pitcher Gavin Burkhart to give the Wildcats a 5-2 advantage going into the home half of the eighth.
A bases-loaded walk by Homer-Center pitcher Owen Saiani allowed River Valley to make it 5-3, and Dom Speal followed with a two-run single that scored Burkhart and Gage Pierce to knot it at 5-5.
Kennedy-Citeroni’s second double of the game gave River Valley the victory and put a stop to the Wildcats’ streak of five straight wins.
Burkhart was the winning pitcher, and Saiani took the loss.
Dom Speal and Kennedy-Citeroni had multiple hits for River Valley.
Homer-Center (8-6) welcomes Purchase Line today, and River Valley (5-6) wraps up a two-game series with the Wildcats at Homer-Center on Friday.
WEST SHAMOKIN 11, UNITED 1: Jude Olinger came up a home run short of hitting for the cycle, Max Long pitched a five-inning two-hitter and West Shamokin notched at least one run in each inning of an upset victory over United in a Heritage Conference home game.
Long delivered a first-inning RBI, and Josh Kunkle, Grant Johnston and Gunnar Shoop knocked in runs in the Wolves’ five-run second.
United’s Jacob Sombronski scored the Lions’ only run in the top of the fifth, but West Shamokin finished the mercy-rule victory by adding a pair in the bottom of the inning.
West Shamokin totaled 10 hits, Olinger had three and Long two.
Zack Travis allowed seven runs in 22/3 innings and took the loss.
Long allowed one unearned run and struck out nine in five innings.
United (9-5, 7-2) plays host West Shamokin (3-8, 3-4) on Thursday.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 3, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 1: Evan Wiewiora had two hits and struck out 12 while tossing a complete game, helping Northern Cambria get past host Cambria Heights in a Heritage Conference game.
Wiewiora’s first-inning RBI put the Colts on the scoreboard first and was followed by a two-run single by Owen Bougher in the second inning.
Stephen Nelen’s third-inning RBI that scored Ethan Kline cut the Colts lead to 3-1, but Wiewiora didn’t allow another run.
Nelen was 2-for-3 with two stolen bases for the Highlanders.
Garrett Jasper allowed three runs in 12/3 innings and took the loss.
Cambria Heights (3-9, 2-5) travels to Moshannon Valley on Monday, and Northern Cambria (10-1, 9-1) plays Phillipsburg-Osceola in the Bellwood-Antis tournament on Thursday.
PORTAGE 12, PENNS MANOR 4: Portage ripped 16 hits, Luke Scarton and Billy Dobrowlsky had three each and the visiting Mustangs poured it on with three runs in the sixth inning and four more in the seventh to roll over Penn Manor in a Heritage Conference game.
Going into the sixth inning, the Comets trailed 5-4, but Portage tacked on seven runs over the final two innings and held Penns Manor off the scoreboard to snap a four-game slide.
Five of the Mustangs’ 16 hits went for extra bases. Scarton, Dobrowlsky, Isaac Jubina and Easton Slanoc hit a double each, and Mason Kargo tripled and delivered three RBIs.
Connor James, Carter Smith and Amin Lieb had two hits apiece for the Comets.
Jake McCoy earned the victory, striking out four and allowing one run.
James pitched into the sixth inning and took the loss.
Penns Manor (2-11, 2-6) plays host to Blacklick Valley on Monday, Portage (3-7, 3-5) meets Claysburg-Kimmel on Thursday in the Altoona Curve Invitational.
NORTH CATHOLIC 9, INDIANA 4: Thomas Koroly and Ryan Shantz had two hits and two RBI each, North Catholic starter Shamus Straub struck out seven and the Trojans raced past Indiana to complete a two-game sweep in a WPIAL Section 4-AAAA game.
North Catholic, a 3-2 winner on Monday, chased Indiana starter Ryan Okopal with four runs in the first inning and added on with a five-run fifth against the bullpen.
Shantz doubled in a run, Koroly scored a pair of runs, and Drew Doherty tripled.
Kadin Homer and Ben Ryan had RBI singles, and Garrison Dougherty knocked in a pair of runs in Indiana’s four-run sixth inning.
Caden Williams relieved Straub in the bottom of the sixth and allowed two hits and a walk, but Indiana couldn’t put a rally together in the seventh and dropped a third straight game.
Five pitchers took the mound for Indiana. Michael Tortorella pitched 32/3 innings in relief of Okopal, allowing four runs.
Steven Budash and Dougherty each doubled and had two hits each.
Indiana (8-7, 5-3), which dropped to third place in the section, plays host to the Kiski School in a non-section game Saturday.
RIVERVIEW 10, LIGONIER VALLEY 6: Visiting Riverview’s seven-run fifth inning proved to be the difference in a WPIAL Section 3-AA victory over Ligonier Valley.
The Rams held a 4-1 lead going into the bottom of the decisive fifth inning before Riverview erupted. The Raiders added on with two more scores in the sixth and contained Ligonier Valley in the top of the seventh to claim the victory.
Ben Hower earned the victory, pitching six innings and allowing four hits and two runs.
Eli DeVita was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, and Aidan Draxinger and Enzo Lio each singled twice for Riverview.
Duncan Foust, Haden Sierocky and Noah Lawson each had two hits for Ligonier Valley. Lawson was dealt the loss.
Ligonier Valley (8-7-1, 5-5) travels to Southmoreland for a non-section game Monday.
GREENSBURG CENTRAL CATHOLIC 12, APOLLO-RIDGE 0: Apollo-Ridge was held to four hits in a WPIAL Section 3-AA shutout loss to Greensburg Central Catholic at home.
The Vikings, who won the first game of the home-and-home series on Monday, got singles from David Bankosh, Jacob Mull, Cooper Gourley and Brandon Butler.
Butler also suffered the loss in five innings pitched.
Apollo-Ridge (3-8, 1-7) visits Brentwood on Monday.
SOFTBALL
RIVER VALLEY 5, HOMER-CENTER 3: A three-run fourth inning pushed River Valley past Homer-Center in a Heritage Conference home game.
The Wildcats opened scoring when Kylie Krejocic’s groundout scored a run in the first inning, and the Panthers evened the score on Sara Bollinger’s RBI single in the bottom of the third.
In the third-inning rally, Hannah Artley scored on a dropped third strike, Callie Reaugh drew a bases-loaded walk and Bollinger singled again for a 4-1 lead.
Emerson Skirball singled in a run in the fifth to make it 5-1 in favor of River Valley before Homer-Center’s Alaina Fabin stroked an RBI double and Ava King knocked in a run on a single to cut the deficit to 5-3 in the sixth inning.
The Panthers held the Wildcats scoreless in the top of the seventh, ending the game with a double play.
Bollinger stroked two hits for two RBIs, while Artley and Skirball each doubled.
Emma Popp went 3-for-3 for Homer-Center.
Bollinger allowed seven hits and one earned run while striking out five in the complete-game win.
“Sara threw a very good game,” River Valley coach Brock Harsh said “She kept us right there the entire game. We still made five errors so we’ve got to clean that up, but it was one of our better-played games so it gives me hope the gears in their heads are turning a little bit and they’re kind of grasping what we’re trying to teach.”
Julia King fanned eight, gave up five runs on six hits and suffered the loss.
Homer-Center (7-6, 5-4) plays host to Purchase Line today, and River Valley (4-7, 4-5) visits Homer-Center on Thursday.
WEST SHAMOKIN 10, UNITED 0: Leah Mondi pitched a two-hitter as West Shamokin cruised to a Heritage Conference win over United at home.
Mondi struck out seven batters and didn’t issue a walk, and the Wolves played flawless defense behind her.
The Wolves scored four runs in the second inning and three in each of the third and fourth for the mercy-rule victory.
Malena Stewart went 2-for-3, doubling and driving in three runs while scoring two. Maddie McConnell stroked two hits and had two runs scored, while Lily Jordan came around three times for West Shamokin.
Jaelyn Lichtenfels hit a single and Cleo Long doubled for the Lions.
Abigail McConville suffered the loss, fanning eight and giving up two earned runs on six hits.
West Shamokin (6-3 overall, 4-1 conference) plays at Apollo-Ridge today. United (4-6, 4-5) welcomes West Shamokin on Thursday.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 5, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 0: Sidney Nihart tossed a shutout as Cambria Heights blanked host Northern Cambria in a Heritage Conference game.
Lexi Griak smacked a three-run home run in the first inning, and Martina White hit a solo shot in the fifth for the Highlanders.
Alivia Yahner, Skye Bernecky and Morgan Hassen each singled for the Colts.
Nihart pitched a complete-game three-hitter.
Laci Lanzendorfer pitched five innings, struck out five and suffered the loss.
Northern Cambria (5-6, 5-5) plays at Cambria Heights (9-3, 6-2) on Thursday to close out the two-game series.
PORTAGE 7, PENNS MANOR 4: Sydney and Lyndsey Castel stroked two hits apiece to propel Portage over Penns Manor in a Heritage Conference road game.
The Mustangs led by one run after the first inning, 3-2, and added three runs in the third and another in the fourth. The Comets scored two runs on passed balls in the sixth.
Sydney Castel and MaKenna Redfern each hit doubles, and Payton Noll had two RBIs to lead Portage.
Penns Manor cranked out 11 hits. Alyssa Altemus, Allison Rhea, Kaiden Shields and Morgan Jioio each had two. Altemus and Kate Hnatko posted doubles, and Hnatko drove in a pair of runs.
Paigh Phillips struck out nine and got the win.
Rhea gave up seven runs on six hits while striking out 10 in the loss.
Penns Manor (3-9, 3-5) visits Portage (3-4, 1-4) Thursday for the second game in the home-and-home series.