Caleb Palmer hit two home runs and drove in four runs to power the Homer-Center offense, but it was River Valley’s Cole Kennedy-Citeroni who delivered the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the eighth inning, lifting the Panthers to a 6-5 win for their third consecutive victory in a Heritage Conference baseball game Tuesday.

On two occasions the Panthers came back from multiple-run deficits. Palmer, the Wildcats’ starting pitcher, was cruising through six innings with a 2-0 lead, but River Valley scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to even it at 2-all. Palmer allowed six hits and two runs through 52/3 innings.

