River Valley's Hannah Artley (20) went up over Portage’s Brook Bednarski en route to a game-high 20 points.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

BLAIRSVILLE — Coach Ric Brown emphasizes setting short-term goals for his River Valley girls’ basketball team.

Already checked off the list includes a title in an ultra-competitive Altoona fall league, a perfect Heritage Conference regular season and West Division crown, and after a 62-36 blitz of East Division runner-up Portage on Monday evening on their home court, Brown and his 20-win Panthers can cross off yet another of those short-term goals.