BLAIRSVILLE — Coach Ric Brown emphasizes setting short-term goals for his River Valley girls’ basketball team.
Already checked off the list includes a title in an ultra-competitive Altoona fall league, a perfect Heritage Conference regular season and West Division crown, and after a 62-36 blitz of East Division runner-up Portage on Monday evening on their home court, Brown and his 20-win Panthers can cross off yet another of those short-term goals.
The no-doubt victory has given River Valley an opportunity to claim the conference championship when it meets border-rival Homer-Center, the East runner-up and 37-35 winner over Penns Manor in the other semifinal round game, at the KCAC on Friday night.
Four Panthers’ starters reached double figures, led by senior forward Hannah Artley with 20 points. Leading scorer Ava Persichetti went for 15, Rylee Kitner registered 13, and Abby Pynos put in 12 points.
River Valley started fast, racing to a 22-5 first-quarter advantage and dominating the paint as expected against the smaller Portage lineup. The 5-foor-10 Artley and 6-foot Pynos used their height on the offensive end and defensive end. Artley corralled 15 rebounds, nine coming on the offensive side, and converted multiple second-chance putbacks. Pynos picked up 19 boards, including 10 offensive, and was a force inside.
“Our goal is to go out and win the first quarter,” Brown said. “But its not just win the first quarter by four or five points, we want to win by 14 or 15 points. That put pressure on Portage and they couldn’t stay in that 1-3-1 zone defense they run so well for very long.”
“We had a big height advantage,” Pynos said. “Tonight, that really worked to our advantage in coming out with this one.”
Usually a strong shooting team, Portage struggled in the first quarter. The Mustangs were 0-for-4 from 3-point range over the first eight minutes and could only muster a pair of field goals and a free throw.
“No doubt it was a tough match up for us,” Portage coach Lance Hudak said. “The same exact thing happened to us the last time we played down here.”
“We stress to the girls to box out and play tight defense, but in reality its 5-10 and 6-foot against 5-4” and 5-5. That is hard to make up that much of a size advantage.”
Hudak made it a point to have his quicker Mustangs attempt to get to the basket and try and find their shot.
Portage also employed a full-court press at the start of the second quarter, and the Mustangs went on a 5-4 run to cut the lead to 16 points.
But, River Valley’s offensive rebounds continued to hurt Portage, and Persichetti nailed a 3-pointer with about two minutes to play in the half, pushing the lead back to 31-10 and eventually 36-15 at halftime.
“We knew we could use our size advantage against Portage,” Brown said. “We used it similarly the last time we played them. We told them if you miss your shot, keep following it until you find it, and the inside duo did a solid job of that.”
Portage pressed on after halftime, creating some turnovers and getting some shots to fall.
Ari Wozniak dropped a long range 3-pointer with 3:45 remaining in the third quarter to cut the Panthers’ lead to 42-27, but River Valley seemed to find an answer to all Portage had.
“We made a little run after halftime, creating turnovers and hitting some open shots,” Hudak said. “But, like good team do, they battled back and continued to hurt us with that size.”
Off a Emile Staats miss, it was Pynos who hit the boards for an offensive rebound she corralled despite falling to the floor and found Persichetti for a long two-point field goal with 1:10 to play and a 47-29 lead.
Persichetti added on, finding Artley under the basket on the following possession for an easy layup, and after getting a stop on defense, she hit Kitner in the corner for a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and 52-29 lead at the conclusion of the third quarter.
Persichetti had seven assists, and Pynos had four from her center position. Pynos, a sophomore guard, also hit the glass for six rebounds and had four blocks and a steal.
Brooke Bednarski led Portage with 13 points, Wozniak contributed 11. Alex Chobany, at times the shortest player on the court, led the Mustangs with 11 rebounds and three steals.
Despite the loss, Hudak sees there are positive notes that can come out of a game like this, including the possibility of the return of Jenna Burkett. Burkett, a junior forward, has been sidelined for much of the season with an injury, but Hudak hopes she can return for a district playoff run in Class 2A.
“No doubt Jenna would have helped in a game like this,” Hudak said. “She has been out for a long time, and we are hoping she is getting closer to a return. Nothing is for sure, but we want to get her healthy and be ready to help us in districts.”
For River Valley its on the KCAC and a title game against a familiar opponent. The Panthers defeated Homer-Center twice this season by an average on 15 points.
“It has to give us a little bit,” Brown said. “We beat them pretty good up at Homer by 19, and they came down here with a solid game scheme, and we found a way to beat them by seven, so that might be a little bit of a mental edge.
“In the same sense though, as the saying goes in all of sports, its hard to beat a team three times in the same season, and that is true. We have out work cut out for us against a good Homer-Center team.”