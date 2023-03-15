KITTANNING — There was no wavering for Abby Pynos when senior teammate Hannah Artley fired a backdoor pass to her from the top of the key with less than 2 seconds remaining in a tie PIAA Class 3A second-round playoff game.
Pynos pivoted directly to the basket and converted the layup as time expired to give River Valley a dramatic 56-54 come-from-behind victory over WPIAL runner-up Laurel at Armstrong Junior/Senior High School on Tuesday night.
“Actually, we didn’t even run the play that was called,” Pynos, who had 14 points, said. “We just do what we do and found the open player and scored.”
“Yeah, they actually ran that on their own,” Panthers coach Ricc Brown said of the game-winning play. “That is usually our X play. But, when Ava (Persichetti) couldn’t find her shot, Hannah started to flash to the top and Abby saw the backdoor was open. She cut, and that was it: Hannah to Abby backdoor. Game over.”
River Valley improved to 27-2 and advanced to the quarterfinal round for a second straight season, this time taking on Shady Side Academy, the third-place team out of the WPIAL that topped Mercyhurst Prep, 59-37, on Tuesday.
Last season, the Panthers cruised through the first two rounds before dropping a 56-50 decision against Freedom of the WPIAL.
“Were going to learn from our experience last year,” Persichetti said. “So, we’re going to go into that game, start with high energy right from the tip and take it to whoever we have. We’ll be ready for it.”
“I think we are hungrier this year,” Brown said. “When you get a taste of it, you want more. We want to win a state championship. That is our goal. At the beginning of the year it was the Heritage Conference, then it was districts, and now its states. We have two of the three but won’t be satisfied unless we get the hat trick.”
Laurel (24-4) led for much of the first three quarters.
Regan Atkins, who scored a game-high 26 points, went baseline to baseline at 2:09 of the second quarter to give Laurel a 29-18 lead.
“I couldn’t be prouder of how the girls came out and really set the tone,” Laurel coach Jim Marcantonio said. “It was like a roller coaster and went up and down.”
The Panthers cut the lead to 17-16 on a Rylee Kitner free throw, but Laurel closed out the first half on a 14-6 run for a 31-22 halftime lead.
Artley, who scored a team-high 16 points, tossed in a short hook shot on the right side of the key 2:07 into the third quarter to bring River Valley to within 33-30, but Laurel went on an 11-4 spurt to extend the margin back to 10 points late in the quarter.
The momentum began to change with under a minute left in the quarter when Emilee Staats hit a jumper and Artley closed the quarter with putback off an offensive rebound to bring the Panthers within six at 44-38.
“We had a couple key turnovers there at the end,” Marcantino said. “But we also missed some foul shots, which we usually are sound on, down the stretch, and that hurt, too.”
It was a pair of 3-pointers by Kitner and Staats early in the fourth quarter that really turned the energy in the Panthers’ favor, and Artley buried two free throws at the 5:29 mark to give River Valley its first lead of the game.
After Laurel answered with a Johnna Hill layup, Persichetti, who was held scoreless in the middle quarters, hit a follow-up 3-pointer to give River Valley a 51-49 advantage.
Persichetti finished with 12 points and six assists.
The Panthers never surrendered the lead, but Laurel’s Regan Atkins connected on a pair of free throws with 21.1 seconds on the clock to knot the score at 54-54.
With just seconds on the clock, Artley and Pynos connected on the game-winning shot to keep River Valley’s 18-game winning streak alive.
Laurel, one of the top defensive teams in the WPIAL, allowed an average of just 38 points per game.
River Valley saved its best for the final quarter, scoring 18 points over the final eight minutes.
Pynos completed her double-double with 11 rebounds, and Artley helped out with nine boards.