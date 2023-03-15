Pynos

River Valley’s Abby Pynos, 33, netted the game-winning layup with less than a second to play in Tuesday’s win over Laurel at Armstrong High School in the second round of PIAA Class 3A playoffs.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

KITTANNING — There was no wavering for Abby Pynos when senior teammate Hannah Artley fired a backdoor pass to her from the top of the key with less than 2 seconds remaining in a tie PIAA Class 3A second-round playoff game.

Pynos pivoted directly to the basket and converted the layup as time expired to give River Valley a dramatic 56-54 come-from-behind victory over WPIAL runner-up Laurel at Armstrong Junior/Senior High School on Tuesday night.

Tags