Gavin Burkhart pitched a one-hitter, Sammy Yanits smacked three hits, and River Valley took advantage of eight errors in a 16-1 win over Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference home baseball game Tuesday.

Andrew Smarsh delivered an RBI single that scored Brady Bingaman in the top of the third inning, cutting River Valley’s lead to one run at 2-1.

