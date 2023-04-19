Gavin Burkhart pitched a one-hitter, Sammy Yanits smacked three hits, and River Valley took advantage of eight errors in a 16-1 win over Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference home baseball game Tuesday.
Andrew Smarsh delivered an RBI single that scored Brady Bingaman in the top of the third inning, cutting River Valley’s lead to one run at 2-1.
The Panthers answered with four runs in the bottom half of the inning and added 10 the following frame to collect the mercy-rule victory and snap a four-game winless streak.
Leadoff hitter Caden Vresilovic and Yanits each belted two doubles and drove in three runs. Niko Vadala knocked in three runs and scored twice, and Cole Kennedy-Citeroni scored four times.
Burkhart earned the win, walking two and striking out five while tossing 31 of his 47 pitches for strikes.
Both teams play Thursday. Purchase Line (0-9) welcomes West Shamokin, and River Valley (3-6) travels to Penns Manor.
SERRA CATHOLIC 7, LIGONIER VALLEY 4: Serra Catholic scored the eventual game-winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning and added two in the sixth to complete a two-game sweep of Ligonier Valley in a WPIAL Section 3-AA game.
The Eagles, who snapped the Rams’ six-game winning streak with an 8-2 victory Monday, scored four times in the second inning and were locked up with Ligonier Valley for much of the game until coming through late.
Serra Catholic outhit the Rams 13-4. Logan Johnston was the lone Ligonier Valley batter with multiple hits, going 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Colin Michaels ripped an extra-base hit and picked up an RBI for Ligonier Valley.
Tyler Smith, who allowed 11 hits and struck out three, took the loss.
Ligonier Valley (7-4) play out of conference Friday at home against East Allegheny.
INDIANA JUNIOR VARSITY: Indiana swept a doubleheader against Hampton in junior varsity games.
Sully VanHoose dominated the mound in a 6-1 win in Game 1, allowing two hits while striking out six in a complete-game effort.
Caden Force and Charlie Manzi had two hits apiece, with Manzi smacking a two-run home run in the first inning to put the Indians ahead 2-0.
Indiana jumped out to a 6-0 lead to start the second game, but Hampton tied it in the fourth. Tuscan Blystone ripped a single in the final frame to score Zaine Parke for the go-ahead run in a 7-6 win.
Blystone had two hits, while VanHoose added a double that cleared the loaded bases. Manzi chipped in a double.
John Cribbs earned the win.
Indiana (11-1) travels to Bethel Park on Friday.
RIVER VALLEY 24, PURCHSE LINE 2: Lily Buckles, Tori Foust and Callie Reaugh drove in five runs apiece and River Valley scored 24 runs in the second inning to claim a Heritage Conference victory in a home game shortened to three innings due to the percy rule.
Red Dragons starting pitcher Rylee Adams limited the Panthers to a pair of first-inning runs, but the River Valley bats heated up in the second frame en route to a third conference victory of the season.
Buckles allowed four singles and struck out two in three innings for the win. Adams suffered the loss.
Bailey Dunlap, Foust and Reaugh stroked three hits and scored three runs each. Ashley Pynos scored four runs, and Emerson Skirball had two hits, including a double, and delivered four RBIs.
Seven of River Valley’s 19 hits went for extra bases.
Kenzie Keener registered Purchase Line’s lone RBI.
Both teams play Heritage Conference games Thursday. Purchase Line (0-8) plays host to West Shamokin, and River Valley (4-6) travels to Penns Manor.