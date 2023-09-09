SALTSBURG — After giving up more than 500 yards in last week’s loss to Purchase Line, River Valley challenged its defense to be better.
Consider that challenge not only accepted but completed.
The Panthers came back with a bang to shut down Homer-Center, 42-0, in a Heritage Conference football game Friday night at Memorial Field in Saltsburg.
“We came out and challenged our defense this week after last week giving up 500 yards,” River Valley coach Jess Houser said. “They rose up to the challenge, and we got the goose egg on the board. … Blocking, the line, we challenged all of them too to get on their blocks, stay on their blocks, drive them downfield. And they all did a great job tonight. I couldn’t be happier with this team.”
River Valley scored four touchdowns in its first nine plays of the game and collected 394 yards, while the defense stopped the Wildcats three times in the red zone and held them to 162 yards.
“It was really fun, especially against our rivals,” River Valley junior Sam Yanits, who scored three touchdowns on the night, said. “The whole team showed up tonight. We played great, it was a great game, we had a lot of fun.”
Meanwhile, Homer-Center was hit with some bitter déjà vu when starting quarterback Angelo Alexander left late in the first quarter with an injury.
It was the stout River Valley defense that kicked off the momentum when Domenic Bartolini sacked Alexander for an 8-yard loss that forced the Wildcats to punt.
“It was amazing,” Bartolini, a 6-foot-1, 270-pound senior lineman, said. “It felt so good. It really set the tone. It set the momentum. It gave us the drive to go.”
It didn’t take long for River Valley to capitalize as senior quarterback Luke Woodring kept the first snap for a 67-yard sprint downfield to start the scoring spree. Cole Heckathorn hit his first of six point-after kicks to make it 7-0 barely two minutes into the game.
“Luke, he’s just great,” Houser said. “He’s a second-year starter. We told him tonight, if he sees something open to run it and that’s what he did first play. I don’t know how long of a run it ended up being, but he got into the end zone and that’s exactly what we told him: use his legs.”
At first it looked as if Homer-Center could make up for the early misstep.
River Valley took a 5-yard penalty on Brady Frazier’s punt, giving the Wildcats the first down and a shot at closing the gap. Alexander, who went 4-for-7 for 27 yards, connected on passes of 16 and 7 yards to Braden Dunn and Caleb Palmer, respectively, to set up third-and-13 at the Panthers’ 19-yard line before being stopped short at the 16 when Alexander’s pass to Wil Jones fell incomplete.
River Valley rattled off two more scores in the first quarter. Gavin Burkhart, a 6-foot, 202-pound junior, took the second play of the Panthers’ second series 83 yards to make it 14-0.
After Bartolini dropped Alexander in the backfield again, Yanits grabbed the momentum from a blocked punt to put River Valley up 21-0 with a 36-yard rushing touchdown the next play.
“That was a great start for us,” Yanits said. “We need that energy off the start, especially to put the other team down like that and get the momentum going our way.”
Things went from bad to worse for the Wildcats when Brian Mills fumbled on the ensuing kickoff return to hand the ball back to River Valley. This time it took four plays before Yanits found another hole and the end zone 25 yards out to extend the Panthers’ lead to 28-0 just 14 seconds into the second quarter.
Homer-Center turned the ball over on downs, Woodring connected with Merrick Smith for 35 yards, and Burkhart took ran for 25 to set up Woodring for a 5-yard keep with 5:30 left in the half.
“It’s nice to be able to breathe a bit at halftime,” Houser said. “We haven’t had that lately.”
The Wildcats, with Dunn under center, tried for one more push, stringing together five first downs and 57 yards to make it to the River Valley 8. Dunn found Jones for a quick grab but was stopped short of the goal line by 6-1 sophomore Brody Stuller.
In a much quieter second half, Yanits scored his third touchdown from 53 yards at 8:43 in the third quarter to make it 42-0 River Valley and start the running clock.
Yanits finished with 114 yards on three carries to lead River Valley’s offense. Burkhart followed with 112 yards, while Quinton Wittmer totaled 82 yards on four carries. All together, the Panthers rushed for 360 yards on 22 touches.
“They run hard all week,” Houser said. “Our line gets a couple good blocks, and they’re able to hit the gaps and go. That’s what they did tonight. We seen it with Woodring and Witmer, too, there. It was total team effort tonight.”
River Valley nearly had another score, but junior Sam Ewing’s 95-yard run was called back on a holding penalty.
Homer-Center’s Mills, a 5-9 junior, carried the Wildcats 38 yards on their final drives and freshman Carson Arone found a gap for 18 yards, but the Wildcats were stopped at the River Valley 6 to end the night.
Landon Hill, Homer-Center’s 6-1, 222-pound running back, was held to 61 rushing yards.
The Wildcats (1-2) visit United Valley next week looking to rebound, while the Panthers (2-1) travel to Cambria Heights in search of their first win in two years against the Highlanders.
