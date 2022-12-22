River Valley held Untied without a 3-point field goal and scored a 55-35 victory in a Heritage Conference girls’ basketball game Wednesday in Blairsville.
The Panthers took a 13-4 lead after the first quarter, extended it to 10 points at 24-14 at halftime and outscored the Lions 31-21 in the second half.
Ava Persichetti scored 15 points to lead River Valley (6-1). Kylee Kitner made the only two 3-pointers of the game and finished with 12 points.
United’s Leah Bevard scored a game-high 17 points, and Delaney Perrone chipped in 12.
Both teams play in tournaments on Wednesday. United (5-3) plays Somerset, and River Valley takes on Connellsville.
PENNS MANOR 61, PURCHASE LINE 11: Alyssa Altemus posted a double-double, Deja Gillo piled on 20 points and Penns Manor held Purchase Line to 11 points in a Heritage Conference game.
The Comets outscored the Red Dragons 31-4 in the first half and 30-7 in the second.
Gillo netted three 3s en route to her game high and added five steals and five assists. Altemus grabbed 10 boards and handed out five assists to go with 15 points.
Jianna Hopkins had five points for Purchase Line.
Penns Manor plays Everett in Central Cambria’s tournament on Tuesday. Purchase Line visits Moshannon Valley on Dec. 30.
MARION CENTER 53, WEST SHAMOKIN 37: Lydia Miller posted a double-double as Marion Center scored a Heritage Conference win at West Shamokin.
The Stingers led by three points at halftime, 27-24, but ran away with a 26-13 second half.
Miller hit the game’s only 3 en route to 11 points and added 10 steals for the double-double. Kaelee Elkin led all scorers with 16 points on seven field goals and a pair of free throws, while Natalie Black scored 11 points. Mya Lipsie tacked on eight rebounds and six steals to go with nine points.
Lily Jordan netted five field goals and went 5-for-8 at the free throw line to lead the Wolves with 15 points. Maya Mcilwain added 11 points.
Marion Center swept the night. The junior varsity squad won 40-27, the ninth-graders won 43-12 and the seventh- and eighth-graders won 42-15.
Marion Center plays in Hazleton’s tournament on Wednesday, and West Shamokin travels to United on Jan. 3.
PORTAGE 62, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 21: Eleven Mustangs recorded points as Portage grabbed a 41-point win at Northern Cambria in a Heritage Conference game to remain undefeated.
The Mustangs took a 30-0 lead after the first eight minutes and extended it to 46-6 at halftime. Portage outscored the Colts by one point in the second half, 16-15.
Ari Wozniak connected on eight field goals for a game-high 16 points. Jenna Burkett added 13. Ashlyn Hudak, Maddy Hudak and Payton Noll all hit 3s for Portage.
Ella Miller put up 11 points for Northern Cambria.
Portage (8-0) plays Central Cambria in the Red Devils’ tournament on Tuesday. Northern Cambria (0-3) welcomes Ferndale on Jan. 5.
DERRY 49, LIGONIER VALLEY 31: Ligonier Valley was held to single digits in each quarter as the Rams fell to Derry at home in a WPIAL non-section game.
The Trojans built up a 23-13 halftime lead, and outscored the Rams 26-18 in the second half.
Lyla Barr led Ligonier with 15 points, six rebounds and four steals. Madison Marinchak added eight steals and three assists to go with her five points.
Sara Bungard scored 15 points and Rachelle Marinchek tallied 12 for Derry.
The Trojans capitalized on 11 of their 17 free throws, while the Rams netted 2 of 3.
Ligonier Valley (2-5) plays host to Deer Lakes on Jan. 3.
BOYS
PORTAGE 77, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 25: Andrew Miko poured in 16 points, Trae Kargo netted four 3-pointers and Portage defeated Northern Cambria at home in a Heritage Conference game to remain undefeated.
The Mustangs doubled up on the Colts with a 20-10 first quarter and took a 46-13 advantage into halftime before putting up a 31-12 second half.
Miko connected on seven field goals and added a pair of free throws, while Trae Kargo’s 14 points came on five field goals. Mason Kargo dished out nine assists to go with seven points, including 4-for-4 free throw shooting.
Peyton Myers and Parker Shutty each tallied five points and had a 3 apiece for Northern Cambria.
Portage (8-0) takes on West Shamokin on Dec. 29 in Richland’s tournament. orthern Cambria (4-4) plays Purchase Line on Wednesday in the Red Dragons’ tournament.