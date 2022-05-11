After scoring wins against Northern Cambria and Derry on Tuesday, the next stop for River Valley and Marion Center is a long-awaited rematch.
River Valley visits Marion Center on Thursday for a Heritage Conference showdown that has been postponed three times due to weather. Marion Center grabbed the first meeting, 4-1, on March 30 in the season opener.
Marion Center is riding a three-game win streak after being swept in a doubleheader by Cambria Heights last week.
River Valley, which is bounded for next week’s Heritage Conference championship game opposite Cambria Heights, has won five straight since its loss to the Highlanders.
RIVER VALLEY 8, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 7: River Valley strung together four runs in the seventh and held off a comeback attempt by Northern Cambria to grab a road win in a Heritage Conference game.
The matchup was a back-and-forth affair. The Panthers led 4-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth when the Colts charged back with four runs to knot the game.
Northern Cambria took the lead with Jensen Wiewiora’s single in the sixth to go up 5-4.
River Valley’s Tori Foust answered by smacking a three-run homer, and Tori McCully singled home Hannah Foust in the top of the seventh to make it 8-4.
The Colts scored two runs in the bottom half of the seventh on Ally Trybus’ single and a bases-loaded walk that scored Alivia Yahner.
“They don’t give up. Northern Cambria just plays tough,” said River Valley assistant coach Brock Harsh. “It was back and forth all game. We had the lead, and Northern battled back and we went into that final inning down. We were down, and we needed one. Our seniors are early in our order, and they came up clutch.”
River Valley scored eight runs on 12 hits, with only Tori Foust’s homer going for extra bases. Brin Gardner led with three hits and an RBI, and Belle Pynos and Emmy Skirball each stroked two singles.
Jessica Krug homered and singled and had three RBIs for the Colts (10-6), and Riley Myers had a team-leading three hits. Ally Trybus also had an RBI and two hits.
Hannah Foust earned the win with 11 strikeouts in a seven-inning outing. Krug took the loss.
The last meeting between these two teams was also a one-run event. Northern Cambria grabbed a 3-2 win on April 22.
River Valley (11-3) heads to Marion Center on Thursday looking for more redemption after the Stingers won their first meeting.
“They came up here and sort of smacked us in the mouth. Our girls are looking for redemption,” Harsh said. “There’s always been blood in the water between Marion Center and Blairsville, and that carried over.”
With their win against West Shamokin on Monday, the Panthers clinched a spot in the Heritage Conference championship game against Cambria Heights at Northern Cambria on Wednesday, May 18.
MARION CENTER 12, DERRY 2: Lexie Roush crushed a grand slam in a seven-run fourth inning that propelled Marion Center over Derry in a non-conference game.
The Trojans held a 1-0 lead after two innings, and the Stingers tied it in the third before exploding for seven runs in the fourth and four in the fifth to enforce the 10-run mercy rule.
“I liked our effort,” said Marion Center coach Ed Peterson. “What I didn’t like is that we started slow. Our second time through the order we started getting our bats on the ball and stringing together some hits. Good things happens when you get the bat on the ball.”
Marion Center piled on 12 runs on eight hits. Roush added a single to her grand slam, while Grace Rougeaux put up a three-RBI game with a double and a single. Madison Schrecongost stroked two hits, and Mya Lipsie scored three runs.
Sarah Dettling had two doubles and a single among Derry’s eight hits.
“I always like to play outside of the conference to test our girls,” Peterson said. “Derry is a bigger school, and they have some good hitters. We always enjoy going down there, and they enjoy coming up here. It was another good game between two good teams.”
Cheyenne Silvis struck out seven batters and didn’t issue a walk in the win.
Marion Center (13-4) welcomes River Valley on Thursday for a Heritage Conference showdown.
PURCHASE LINE 20, HARMONY 5: Purchase Line picked up its second win of the campaign, scoring a season-high 20 runs in a non-conference rout of Harmony.
The Red Dragons smacked eight hits and took advantage of 12 walks and four errors. Freshman Aniah Byers was 3-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs. Kara Harbridge and Sadie Shaw both scored four runs and delivered three RBIs.
Addison Buterbaugh tossed all three innings and earned the victory.
Purchase Line (2-10) plays a doubleheader at Cambria Heights on Monday.