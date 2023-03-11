RV logo

BLAIRSVILLE — It wasn’t the prettiest of wins, but River Valley will take it and move on in pursuit of a state championship.

The Panthers, playing without starter Rylee Kitner, used a strong defensive front in the second half, a 21-point fourth quarter and a big showing from freshman Alessia LaMantia off the bench to slip past the District 3’s York Catholic, 60-52, in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A girls’ basketball playoffs Friday at the STEAM Academy.

Tags