BLAIRSVILLE — It wasn’t the prettiest of wins, but River Valley will take it and move on in pursuit of a state championship.
The Panthers, playing without starter Rylee Kitner, used a strong defensive front in the second half, a 21-point fourth quarter and a big showing from freshman Alessia LaMantia off the bench to slip past the District 3’s York Catholic, 60-52, in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A girls’ basketball playoffs Friday at the STEAM Academy.
“It’s hard when you’re down a starter,” River Valley coach Ricc Brown said. “Kitner’s defense really could’ve been utilized on No. 3 tonight, but other people stepped up. Kenady (Kitner) came in and hit a big 3, Alessia played fantastic, (Emilee) Staats hit a big shot and the bigs came through with some rebounds down on the end. I’m just proud of them. Being down a starter, that’s just tough in the first playoff game. We’ll take the win.”
LaMantia and senior Hannah Artley put up 12 points apiece to lead River Valley as two of four Panthers to reach double digits, while sophomore Katelyn Bullen posted a game-high 14 points for a feisty Fighting Irish team that lived up to its name despite a less-than-perfect night.
“(River Valley’s) defense makes you shoot a little quicker, makes you pass a little quicker,” York Catholic coach Kevin Bankos said. “We lost the rebound battle, and we had nine foul shots missed and 15 layups. You’re not going to beat a team that good with nine missed foul shots and 15 layups. That really is the story of all four quarters.”
River Valley scored six straight points to kick off the game, got a big 3 from freshman Kenady Kitner to make it 13-8 with 1:48 left in the quarter and finished off the first eight minutes with a pair of free throws from sophomore standout Ava Persichetti to take the 15-9 advantage.
York Catholic started to close the gap by taking advantage of four River Valley turnovers and scored on layups from Meredith Smith and Bullen to cut the Panthers’ lead to two at 15-13 a minute into the second quarter.
The Fighting Irish took a short lead on another Smith bucket, but Staats hit a 2 and LaMantia drained a 3 to put the Panthers back on top, 23-19.
River Valley led 25-21 heading into the final minute of the half when Bullen hit back-to-back baskets to knot things up at 25 heading into halftime.
“We knew at halftime that we weren’t doing as well as we expected to,” LaMantia said, “but we just needed to pick each other up, pick up our game, pick our defense up and stop the cutters to pull out the win. And that’s just what we did.”
In a 14-14 third quarter that saw nine lead changes, 6-foot senior Abby Pynos shifted the floor in favor of the Panthers. She posted eight points, three rebounds and two blocks, including a huge block on a shot by Smith with the game tied at 37 points apiece with about 44 seconds left in the quarter that brought the crowd to its feet.
“That’s what Abby likes to do,” Brown said. “She likes to block people. Sometimes it gets her in foul trouble, but tonight she had a bunch of clean blocks that kind of bailed us out. Without her being in there, we’re kind of weak. We’re better defensively than we were tonight. We really got beat on backdoor cuts. They were just running free everywhere, so she kept us in it.”
River Valley, which struggled with its shots for the majority of the night, carried that momentum into the fourth quarter. York Catholic’s Paige O’Brien netted a 3 to kick off the final frame, but it would be the only Fighting Irish point for nearly four minutes.
The Panthers went on a 13-point run highlighted by a long jumper by Staats, a steal from Persichitti in the defensive end she sent downcourt to Artley for a crowd-raising bucket and another 3 by LaMantia that gave River Valley a 10-point lead at 52-42 with 3:48 left in the game.
“I just told myself to keep shooting,” LaMantia said. “I know the first few shots I had weren’t the ones I expected to happen, but I kept telling myself: ‘Keep shooting, keep driving and make something happen for other people, as well.’”
Amanda Reed connected on a free throw at 3:42 to break the Fighting Irish’s drought, and she and Bullen hit two each to bring them back within six, 56-50, at the two-minute mark.
Persichetti, who was doubled-up all night and held well below her season average of 20 points a game with 11, hit a putback and a free throw before Pynos ended the game with a free throw to set the final.
“Katie Bullen did a great job on (Persichetti),” Bankos said. “Kathleen McKeague also did a great job on her. … Her shooting and her ball handling, those skills are fine, but her basketball IQ is higher than most kids at their senior level, some even in college. That’s the benefit she has is that basketball IQ is so high that she gets the ball to the right kids, she makes everyone around her better and that’s the best company you can get.”
Persichetti grabbed seven boards and had three steals, Pynos finished with double-double with 11 rebounds to go with 11 points and Artley added nine rebounds, with six coming in the first half.
York Catholic had three players in double figures: McKeague with 14, Smith with 13 and Shue with 10. O’Brien tacked on six points and five rebounds. The Fighting Irish struggled at the free throw line, making just 12 of 21 attempts.
“(Smith) doesn’t realize how valuable and good she is,” Bankos said. “Paige O’Brien doesn’t realize how valuable and good she is. They’re too hard on themselves at times, and that gets them emotionally in a state where they can’t play. They’re really good players, and we have a lot of confidence in both of them. Without them, we’re not here.”
York Catholic, the fourth-place team out of District 3, ended its season at 17-10.
River Valley (26-2), the District 6 champion, plays Laurel (24-3) on Tuesday in the second round, and while Brown has a list of things he wants his Panthers to clean up before then, they still have confidence that this is their year.
“This is the year we win the state championship,” LaMantia said, “so I’m excited to win this one and move on. This team is great. We’re all supportive, energetic. They’re just great people, and I love them so much. That’s the reason why we’re all here and why we’re going to keep winning.”