West Shamokin rallied to force overtime, but River Valley outscored the Wolves 7-5 in the extra four minutes for a 46-44 victory in a Heritage Conference boys’ basketball game in NuMine on Tuesday night.
Dom Speal scored four of his team-high 18 points in overtime, Cole Kennedy-Citeroni added a bucket, and Jayden Whitfield made a free throw to put the Panthers over the top.
West Shamokin trailed 28-23 going into the fourth quarter and outscored the Panthers 16-11 to force overtime
River Valley made a big difference at the free throw line, going 13-for-21 compared to West Shamokin’s 6-for-8. Speal went 6-for-6 for the Panthers.
Brad McDivitt chipped in nine points for River Valley, and Whitfield finished with eight.
Braydn Rodgers led West Shamokin with a game-high 21 points. Sean McCullough added 10 points.
Both teams play Thursday. River Valley (7-4, 5-2) plays host to Cambria Heights, and West Shamokin (4-7, 2-4) welcomes Portage.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 49, PENNS MANOR 42: Max Hill totaled 20 points, but it wasn’t enough as Penns Manor fell to Northern Cambria at home in a Heritage Conference game.
The game started slowly with the Colts pulling out an 8-6 lead after the first eight minutes, then extending their advantage to five, 20-15, at halftime.
Hill posted 10 points in the third quarter to help pull the Comets within one at 33-32, but Ty Dumm scored 10 points in a 16-10 fourth quarter that sealed Northern Cambria’s victory.
Dumm finished with 17 points on eight field goals as the Colts’ lone double-digit scorer.
Hill connected on eight field goals and 3 of 4 free throw chances en route to his game-high total.
The Comets went 8-for-10 from the line compared to the Colts’ 3-for-11.
Both teams play Thursday at home. Penns Manor (6-6) takes on United, and Northern Cambria (4-6) faces Homer-Center.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 56, PURCHASE LINE 44: Carter Lamb stacked up 25 points as Cambria Heights overcame an early deficit to beat host Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game.
The Red Dragons went up by one, 13-12, after the first quarter, but the Highlanders used a 19-point second quarter to take the lead, 31-25, heading into halftime. Cambria Heights outscored Purchase Line 25-19 in the second half.
Lamb netted 11 field goals and went 3-for-4 from the free throw line. Chris Sodmont connected on a pair of 3s and scored 14 points. Connor Yeckley chipped in two 3s.
Andrew Smarsh hit four 3-point field goals and led the Red Dragons with 14 points. Quentin Brooks also hit double digits with 10, including two 3s. Braydon Albright posted nine rebounds.
Both teams play Thursday. Purchase Line (2-12) travels to Marion Center, while Cambria Heights (7-6) visits River Valley.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 59, MARION CENTER 35: Luke Swisher poured in 22 points for DuBois Central Catholic in a non-conference win over Marion Center in a game played Monday.
The Stingers fell behind early, getting outscored 16-5 after eight minutes and trailing 34-16 at halftime. The Cardinals posted 25 points in the second half to Marion Center’s 19.
Swisher connected on 10 field goals and a pair of free throws for DuBois (8-4), while Brendan Paisley hit five field goals for 10 points.
Noah McCoy netted three 3-pointers to lead the Stingers with nine points. Dawson Bracken chipped in two 3s for six points.
Marion Center (1-9) welcomes Purchase Line on Thursday for a Heritage Conference game.
KNOCH 62, INDIANA 59: Knoch used 10 3-point field goals to power past host Indiana in a closely contested WPIAL Class 4A Section 1 game.
The Indians pushed out to a 19-12 lead after the first eight minutes, but Teegan Finucan netted three of his four 3s in a 27-point second quarter for the Knights that gave Knoch the 39-32 advantage at halftime.
Indiana made it a four-point game, 51-47, after three quarters and chipped away another point with a 12-11 fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to reclaim the lead.
Stanford Webb and Gavin Homer scored 17 points apiece to lead the Indians. Trevor Todd added 11 points.
Derek Lang hit five 3s, including four in the second half, for a team-leading 17 points for Knoch (2-10). Finacun finished with 14 points.
Indiana (6-6) plays host to Highlands on Friday for a section game.
SHADY SIDE ACADEMY 78, LIGONIER VALLEY 52: First-place Shady Side Academy shot past Ligonier Valley in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA game.
Shady Side Academy’s Ethan Salvia and Eli Teslovich scored 24 points apiece. Salvia, a senior guard, made six 3-point field goals. Seamus Riordar added 13 points for the Bulldogs (8-3, 4-0).
Ligonier Valley’s Chet Dillamen hit five 3s and scored 22 points.
Ligonier Valley (3-10, 2-3) plays host to North Star on Friday.
GIRLS
PENNS MANOR 60, NORTH STAR 24: Penns Manor racked up its 10th win of the season by cruising past North Star in a non-conference game.
The Comets improved to 10-2 overall. They are 5-0 in the Heritage Conference going into this evening’s matchup at United. Penns Manor plays host to Homer-Center on Friday.
“Our bench did a great job giving us a boost tonight, led by Summer Fennell’s 17 points,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said. “We really needed that with two really tough conference games left this week.”
Fennell buried five 3-point field goals to go with her 17 points. Allie Mumau contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double, and Sidnee Hrubochak came off the bench to make a 3 and finished with seven points. Sarah Stiteler scored eight points and raked in nine rebounds, and Alyssa Altemus turned in six points, five rebounds, five assists and six steals.
North Star fell to 5-8.
MARION CENTER 61, DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 31: Lydia Miller posted a triple-double as Marion Center cruised to a 30-point victory over DuBois Central Catholic at home in a game played Monday.
Miller scored 16 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and came up with 10 steals.
Kaelee Elkin posted a double-double with a game-high 18 points to go with 15 rebounds and four steals. Natalie Black also landed in double figures for Marion Center, chipping in 10 points.
Marion Center outscored the Cardinals 29-20 in the first half and 32-11 in the second.
Kagley Risser scored 10 points for DuBois Central Catholic (3-5).
Marion Center (4-7) travels to Purchase Line today for a Heritage Conference game.
CALVARY BAPTIST 28, CHRISTIAN LIFE 19: Calvary Baptist topped Christian Life to win the championship game in its Winter Classic tournament.
Rebekah Morrow led Calvary Baptist with nine points and five steals. Alyse Smith added six points and three steals, and Mikayla Mortimer scored five points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Katelyn Shank and Maggie Murray scored four points apiece. Shank came up with six steals and Murray had three.
Calvary Baptist (6-0) plays at Great Commission in Altoona on Thursday.