West Shamokin rallied to force overtime, but River Valley outscored the Wolves 7-5 in the extra four minutes for a 46-44 victory in a Heritage Conference boys’ basketball game in NuMine on Tuesday night.

Dom Speal scored four of his team-high 18 points in overtime, Cole Kennedy-Citeroni added a bucket, and Jayden Whitfield made a free throw to put the Panthers over the top.

