As the scoreboard clock hit zeros and the final buzzer sounded, Ava Persichetti raised both arms up toward the KCAC rafters with a smile that said it all.
The Heritage Conference crowned a new girls’ basketball champion.
River Valley used a standout performance by Persichetti and shutdown defense to topple two-time defending champion Homer-Center, 36-31, in the conference championship at the KCAC on the IUP campus Friday night.
“I’m so in shock,” Persichetti said. “We worked so hard for this. Our record says it. We worked so hard yesterday. All season long. From open gyms in March. This was goal No. 1, and now we’re going on to districts and states.
“Obviously, everybody knows Homer is such a great team. They have some studs over there. They gave us a run for our money. This was an awesome game for anybody to watch, and it was a nail-biter on the court for us. They’re an awesome team and just awesome to play against.”
The Panthers (21-2), who won both regular-season meetings against the Wildcats (16-6) and went a perfect 13-0 in the Heritage, got 22 points from Persichetti, including the game-winner on a layup off a steal when the sophomore grabbed an inbound pass under the net from Homer-Center’s Macy Sardone.
The pair were matched up throughout night, each leading their team on the scoresheet, and at times, trying to keep the other off it.
The game started with a two-pointer from Sardone, a senior, and Persichetti immediately turned around to make it 2-2 before a minute passed in the first quarter. Persichetti scored all of River Valley’s points in an 11-5 first quarter.
Sardone hit a free throw to end the first and drained a 3-point field goal to kick off a 14-12 second quarter for the Wildcats. Each team hit six 3-points.
River Valley got back-to-back buckets by Emilee Staats to build a 10-point lead, 18-8, at 5:25, then the Wildcats got 3s from Anna Cutshall and Sardone to come within three at 20-17 with 2:41 left in the second quarter. Persichetti nailed a 3 and Sardone pulled Homer-Center within four as the Wildcats trailed 23-19 going into halftime, where both teams began making adjustments.
“Sardone went off in the first half, we just couldn’t get her,” Brown said of Sardone’s 11-point first-half performance. “I thought it was a bunch of moving screens, but they weren’t calling them so obviously there wasn’t. Sardone was hitting those shots off the screens, so we switched it up and went Ava with that left hand, which is the dominant hand for Macy and made her crossover to the left a little more. That was to our advantage. She wants to be going right and make her shots.”
Meanwhile, the Wildcats switched up to a diamond-and-one defense that River Valley struggled with in the previous meetings.
“We gave them multiple looks,” Homer-Center coach Nick Moore said. “When we were man early, Ava was able to get loose, so we switched it up and went into another look and it slowed her down and enabled us to get back.”
Homer-Center tied the game at 27-all with a bucket from Fabin at 2:17 in the third quarter, but Staats was fouled and hit 1 of 2 chances to retake the lead at 1:51. Persichetti grabbed a steal off Sardone and took it for a layup for a 30-27 advantage heading into the final eight minutes.
Senior Molly Kosmack brought the Wildcats within one, 30-29, at 6:21, and Sardone hit both of her free throws a minute later to give Homer-Center the lead, 31-30, for only the second time on the night.
While the first lead change since the first minute of the game might have had Brown a bit nervous, his girls were far from rattled.
“It was 31-30, and Ava said in the huddle, ‘Hey, we’re still having fun.’ It was hilarious, because I was thinking I wasn’t really having a lot of fun. And (Hannah) Artley said, ‘Yeah, we’re still in this.’”
Not long after that huddle, Persichetti grabbed the inbound pass off Sardone for a layup that made it 32-31 River Valley at 3:30 before going 4-for-4 from the line to seal the game.
“We showed a lot of heart tonight,” Moore said. “We got down early and battled back. We outplayed them from that point on. There’s some things we have to learn to clean up at the end of the game. We had a lead and went hard twice to the hole, but they weren’t calling anything. We probably should’ve set it up and tried to run a few sets to get a few good looks. But we didn’t. River Valley is a good team, Ava is a nice player and they did what they had to do to get the win.
“I would still pick my girls any day of the week. I love my group, and it’s sad when someone has to lose. But Ricc is a good friend, and I’m happy for him.”
Persichetti netted eight field goals, including two 3s, and added two rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
“I haven’t had a good one in a little bit,” Persichetti joked. “It was about time. You can ask Coach Brown. He talked about me being due, so this was a good one to get that due for. It feels good to help my team, but we’re all in this together.”
“We just wanted to get (the ball) in her hands,” Brown laughed.
Staats chipped in six points, five rebounds and a steal, while Artley came down with five boards to go with two points for River Valley.
Sardone finished with 13 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and seven rebounds, and Cutshall had a couple rebounds and a steal while splitting time defending Persichetti. Alaina Fabin chipped in eight points.
“Macy’s a gamer,” Moore said. “Molly battled and Fabin battled in there. Ashlyn (Kerr) played great defensively and got some great looks, and Meegan (Williams) came off the bench and did great for us defensively. Anna Cutshall was just tremendous. She was all over defensively.”
While River Valley and Homer-Center are backyard rivals between neighboring schools, they’re also friendly neighbors. The pair are preparing to defend their District 6 titles … together.
“Trying to beat them three times in a row is tough,” River Valley coach Ricc Brown said. “I was 0-2 against Nick last year, so me and Nick would have bragging rights whoever won this game. It was a lot more pressure on us to try and beat each other. He has a great team, and they’re going to make a run in 2A. We’ll help him in 2A and they’ll help us in 3A, and we’ll work together to get these local teams some district titles.”
Homer-Center is ranked fourth in Class 2A, while River Valley is in third in 3A. Pairings will be released Thursday.
“This is just more momentum,” Persichetti said. “We already had it all, so this is just the confidence to finish what we started. … We have the confidence, we have the momentum, we’re have each other and we’re ready to win it all.”