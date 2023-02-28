SIDMAN — The River Valley Panthers are returning to defend their title.
River Valley beat Forest Hills, 60-50, on Monday to secure a berth in the District 6 Class 3A girls’ basketball championship game at Mount Aloysius.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
SIDMAN — The River Valley Panthers are returning to defend their title.
River Valley beat Forest Hills, 60-50, on Monday to secure a berth in the District 6 Class 3A girls’ basketball championship game at Mount Aloysius.
The Panthers will play the winner of this evening’s game between Huntingdon (14-9) and Westmont Hilltop (24-1) at 6 p.m. Friday. River Valley is the third seed, Westmont Hilltop the top seed and Huntingdon the fourth seed.
River Valley struggled offensively in the first half, committed a turnover on the last play and settled for a 19-19 tie at halftime.
“We didn’t make some shots early on,” River Valley coach Ricc Brown said. “We just couldn’t make anything. Nothing was going in, but we stuck with it. We had some bad turnovers, too, so we cleaned those up at halftime.”
In the second half, Forest Hills rattled off the first five points of the third quarter, but River Valley responded and outscored the Rangers 20-12 the rest of the period for a 39-36 lead going into the fourth quarter. Ava Persichetti gave the Panthers the lead with a 3-point field goal at the 2:27 mark and made another 3 for a 39-34 edge.
In the fourth quarter, River Valley stretched the lead to 10 points at 49-39 with three minutes to go. Forest Hills didn’t get closer than seven after that.
“They performed well,” Brown said of his team. “We gave up a couple 3s we’re not supposed to lose people on, but we hung in there and made foul shots down at the end.”
Forest Hills entered the game as the second seed at 21-3. River Valley, the third seed, improved to 24-2 with its 15th straight win in pursuit of a district title to go with its Heritage Conference championship.
“That’s a great team with a great coach and we knew it we had a battle on our hands,” Brown said, “but the girls came through. I asked them to pull it out in the second half, and they came through.”
Persichetti turned in another stellar performance, scoring 31 points. Abby Pynos chipped in 15, and Hannah Artley yanked down 15 rebounds.
Alexis Henderson led Bishop McCort with 16 points and Arissa Britt added 10.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.