Dom Speal (3) hauled in a pass on the sideline from Luke Woodring over Conemaugh Township’s DJ Bambino in River Valley’s victory Friday night.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

SALTSBURG — It was only one win, but after starting last season with nine consecutive losses, it might as well have been a playoff victory for the River Valley Panthers.

Sam Yanits rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Luke Woodring ran for two scores, and the Panthers’ defense made stops at critical times as River Valley opened the 2023 season with a 28-7 win over Heritage Conference newcomer Conemaugh Township at Blairsville’s Memorial Stadium on Friday night.