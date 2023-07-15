It’s been a fairly quiet week in the sports world, but there are still some matters to discuss.
Knock on wood: I sure hope Tristan Jarry knocked on wood after telling reporters via a video conference Thursday that he was “100 percent” healthy and the injury that sent him into a slump this past season is one he’ll “never have to deal with again.”
Those are big words that carry a ton of weight after the Pittsburgh Penguins signed him only July 1 to a five-year deal with an average annual value of $5.375 million.
The goalie market is pretty barren this offseason, but I fully expected Jarry to pack his bags after the disappointing, injury-riddled contract year he had: a 24-13-7 record, 2.90 goals-against average and .909 save percentage.
However, the Pens think the 28-year-old netminder’s recent injury woes are a fluke rather than something consistent — the opposite of how they saw former No. 1 goalie Matt Murray’s flux of injuries before shipping him off to Toronto — but seeing a five-year deal for a player with durability questions makes me nervous.
Much like Marc-Andre Fleury, Jarry is either exceptional or downright disastrous with no true middle ground. There must be something in Pittsburgh’s water. Maybe you can say that about all goalies, but the Pens don’t like playing defense so it’s always out on full display. If there’s a kink in a goalie’s armor, the other team will find it as soon as Kris Letang decides he’s no longer a defenseman.
The bottom line is the Penguins didn’t have much of a choice but to hand Jarry a contract that better suits him than the organization. Now he has to perform. Jarry has to stand on his head, he has to be able to steal games and he has to do both consistently.
Is the best defense offense? Speaking of defensemen who don’t always play defense: Trade rumors have been swirling around claiming the Penguins are looking to strike a deal with San Jose for three-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson.
The idea of landing Karlsson is a fun one, no doubt. He would bolster the right side of the defense — a side that is already decently strong with Letang, Jeff Petry, Jan Rutta and Chad Rudwedel. Karlsson is a dynamic player and a talented offensive defenseman, but could he really fit into Pittsburgh’s system? I don’t think so. The Pens need blue liners who are more defensive- minded. Their defense has been their weakest link for more than a decade, and another offensive defenseman isn’t the answer.
Karlsson is surely a future Hall of Famer, but adding him wouldn’t automatically make Pittsburgh a Cup contender again — there’s at least three future hall of fame players on the Pens roster last season and they still missed the playoffs. In fact, the Sharks made it to the playoffs exactly once in the five years they had Karlsson on their roster.
Don’t get me wrong, Karlsson is one of my favorite players to watch. He practically threw the entire Senators team on his back in the 2017 Eastern Conference Final to push the Penguins to a double OT Game 7. I was lucky enough to see that series in person, and Karlsson will forever have my respect because of that performance alone.
However, I doubt president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas can work the magic needed to pull down Karlsson’s current $11.5 million cap hit, and the Sharks are most likely looking for young talent the Pens aren’t in the position to give up with the end of the Sidney Crosby era coming to an end.
A Karlsson trade sounds fun in theory but not in practice.
Making gains: Sliding over to major league baseball, commissioner Rob Manfred did his midseason check-in prior to the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Seattle and delivered some exciting news. The league is making gains in nearly every metric. Attendance is on the upswing for the first time in nine years, and TV ratings are following suit. Even the Pirates’ viewership is up nearly 73 percent from last season, according to data from Playfly Sports.
Game times are down, stolen base attempts are up and the number of successful steals is the highest in league history. The median age of ticket buyers is trending downward, as well, dropping to 43 from 46 last season and 49 in 2019.
The changes Manfred implemented at the start of the season are working in the attempt to revamp America’s pastime. However, it’s more than just the rules bringing more eyes to baseball.
MLB is shedding some of its stiffness. Perhaps watching clips of the Savannah Bananas go viral had something to do with it, but MLB is taking notes and allowing players to have some fun without pointing fingers for breaking unwritten rules.
Dugout celebrations after home runs aren’t new, but they’ve taken off this season. Nearly every team has a routine. The Mariners break out a trident, the Angels don a Samurai warrior helmet, the Nationals bust out a powdered wig and the Pirates wield a sword.
It’s all in good fun. It’s done in the dugout so it doesn’t pull away from the game or come across as poor sportsmanship. It’s often a nod to the community they call home for the season — like how the Tigers pull out a hockey helmet and stick in an ode to Detroit’s Hockey Town status.
It’s a great way to get fans involved and excited when those dog days of summer hit and baseball can drag. It also allows the players to become more human, more relatable and more marketable.
It doesn’t hurt that talent is ripe. Shohei Ohtani, who became the only pitcher besides Babe Ruth to tally 500-plus strikeouts and 100-plus home runs in his career this season, has become the face of the league with an infectious charisma to go with his unprecedented skill.
Baseball is becoming fun again.
