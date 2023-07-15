Bry McDermott

Bry McDermott is a sports writer for The Indiana Gazette. Email bmcdermott@ indianagazette.net.

It’s been a fairly quiet week in the sports world, but there are still some matters to discuss.

Knock on wood: I sure hope Tristan Jarry knocked on wood after telling reporters via a video conference Thursday that he was “100 percent” healthy and the injury that sent him into a slump this past season is one he’ll “never have to deal with again.”