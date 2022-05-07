The list of adversities facing the Pittsburgh Penguins is a long one: relying on a third-string netminder, down two top-six forwards and a top-four defenseman, the fate of a 16-year-old core group looming in the offseason and up against a New York Rangers team that is undeniably stronger and faster than them in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Ask anybody in the Penguins
locker room, and I’m sure they’d tell you adversity is a motivator. That’s what pushed Pittsburgh through eerily similar circumstances to win the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017.
Unfortunately, this Pens team isn’t the same as those championship squads.
The 2016 and ’17 Cup teams were fast, fueled by young talent and thrived on production from the third and fourth lines.
These Penguins, whose lineup for Game 2 was an average 29.2 years old, have yet to get a single point from their bottom six forwards, and Evgeni Malkin’s triple-overtime
winner in Game 1 remains the only goal scored by a player not on the first line of Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust.
This doesn’t mean hope is lost for Pittsburgh to push its way past New York. Splitting road games is certainly a good way to kick off Round 1 and exceeds even my expectations for this series.
Plus, Game 1 was a glimpse of the potential the
Penguins have to be great.
They rallied from being down 2-0, fought through Rickard Rakell’s
injury that left them with 11
forwards, got a stellar performance from a backup goalie to start and the third-stringer coming into the second overtime after sitting on a folding chair for nearly four hours, and played more than 100 minutes of some of their best hockey this season — excluding a sloppy first period.
Goaltender Louis Domingue promptly etched himself in
Penguins lore with his 17 saves in relief of Casey DeSmith, putting himself alongside Marc-Andre
Fleury’s impeccable last-second save to win the Cup in 2009 and Jeff
Zatkoff’s performance in a 5-2 win over the Rangers to kick off the 2016 playoffs that earned the third-
stringer the nickname Mr. Game 1.
Maybe the magic of Tuesday’s Game 1 is what made Thursday’s 5-2 loss hurt more than it would have if Game 1 had gone the same way.
Expectations were low, and
another first-round exit seemed imminent. A split in New York is a pleasant surprise.
As the series shifts to the Steel City, the Penguins have to leave the Game 2 woes in the Big Apple, give more support to a soaring first line and live up to the hype they created.
That starts with playing defense in front of Domingue.
The third-stringer is now the go-to guy with starter Tristan Jarry still out with a foot injury and DeSmith undergoing core muscle surgery Friday.
While starting an AHL goalie in the playoffs isn’t ideal, Domingue is giving Pittsburgh the opportunity to win. He was not entirely to blame for the Pens’ five goals allowed against Thursday. It was a collapsing defense that allowed the Rangers to stroll to the net and get more quality chances on fewer shots.
We won’t get into Mike Matheson knocking Artemi Panarin’s centering attempt into his own net. That was just a bad-luck bounce to cap off a poorly timed bad game from the Pittsburgh defenseman, who played out of his mind on Tuesday.
The Penguins lead in shots 124-108, but quantity doesn’t equal quality.
Pittsburgh is taking a lot of bad-angle chances and shots from the top of the circles and point without getting the bodies to the net to make deflections and collect rebounds.
Obviously, you want to get pucks to the net — puck luck is a thing, and a favorable bounce can make a huge difference in a close game — but it’s also important to find a way to break through the Rangers’ smothering, physical defense to get better opportunities that are more likely to make it past Igor Shesterkin.
Pittsburgh has 225 shots on goal against Shesterkin this year, but only 10 have gotten behind the Vezina Trophy favorite.
All six of the Penguins’ goals have come from the low slot or on the edge of the crease, and all six of the goals have come from top-six forwards.
Crosby looks to be in vintage form, playing like it’s 2009 and he’s 21, instead of 34 in 2022.
He battled his way down ice into New York territory through three defenders and chipped in Rust’s rebound to bring the Pens within one goal in the second period Thursday.
Crosby and Rust each have four points in the series, while Guentzel has three goals.
It’s simple. The rest of the lines have to pull together to give the same effort as the first.
Special teams also have to get better. Much better.
The Pens had the third-best penalty kill during the regular season (84.4 percent) and have given up two power-play goals to New York on five chances. On the power play, Pittsburgh is 1-for-6 and allowed a shorthanded score in Game 1.
Perhaps most importantly, the Penguins need to bring the same heart they showed in Game 1 to PPG Paints Arena.
With Kris Letang and Malkin’s contract up at the end of the season, this may be the last playoff push for a core group that has built a hockey dynasty in Pittsburgh. Crosby, Malkin and Letang have brought the ‘Burgh three Stanley Cups and a North American record of 16 years of postseason appearances, along with making the Penguins one of the most successful and notable teams in the NHL.
If this is their last playoff appearance wearing the same jersey, make it count.
You don’t even have to win, just play like you want to. It worked in Game 1.