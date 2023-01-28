I’m never one to press the panic button on a team and call it a season.
NHL seasons are long — 82 regular-season games over the course of about six months. Anything can happen in that time, and the teams you watch in October are rarely the same teams you watch in April.
It’s when seasons start to feel long that it’s time to evaluate a team, and the Pittsburgh Penguins are certainly having a long season.
The Pens welcome San Jose on Saturday night before their bye week and All-Star break puts play on hold until Feb. 7. It marks an unofficial halfway point to the season — a season plagued by injuries, inconsistencies and questions on whether Pittsburgh can extend its postseason appearance streak to 17 seasons.
A six-game point streak typically isn’t cause for concern, but it is when you’ve won only half of those games. The Penguins are picking up pity points with uninspired and messy play past regulation, and pity points aren’t going to do much in a Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference this tight.
The shootout loss to Washington on Thursday night allowed the Caps to jump ahead of the Pens for the top wild card spot in the East, and a young Sabres squad is quickly catching up with a five-game winning streak that put them just two points behind Pittsburgh. Two points for Buffalo is much easier to come by right now than it is for the Pens, who have three overtime and shootout losses in the last week — two against Metro opponents.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh’s latest wins have come against Florida, Ottawa and Anaheim, teams not in the playoff picture. The last time the Pens grabbed a win over a team currently in a playoff spot was on Dec. 20 against the New York Rangers.
Sure, the Pens put up a great effort against New Jersey last Sunday and managed to make it through 3-on-3 overtime against the Caps, but they couldn’t pull out the win in either. They can’t finish games, and pity points don’t win Stanley Cups. They most likely won’t even win you a wild card spot when everyone else is collecting two-points a night for complete efforts.
If Sidney Crosby and Co. want to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since 2006, something needs to change.
The NHL trade deadline is March 3, and if I were Ron Hextall, I would start looking for a way to revamp the third line.
Jeff Carter, Brock McGinn and Teddy Blueger cost the Pens a combined $8 million. None of those players have a point in at least nine games. It’s been 15 games since McGinn found his way onto the scoresheet and 13 for Bleuger, who’s a minus-5 on the season.
Compared to a fourth line that’s gaining its footing, with Drew O’Connor scoring three points in his last two games and Danton Heinen finding the back of the net in back-to-back games this week, the third line is invisible.
The Pens need new blood to shake things up, and the third line is perfect to do that without interfering with the established chemistry on the top two lines.
Other than that, Pittsburgh’s biggest issue is finding consistency, which is harder when the lineup is a revolving door due to injuries.
No. 1 netminder Tristan Jarry is sidelined until after the All-Star break, and Casey DeSmith is having a less-than-spectacular season as the No. 2 at 7-9-4. I’m probably less critical of DeSmith than most. I think he’s a solid backup overall. A lot of the time he gets the blame for a lackluster defense that consistently breaks down in front of the net.
DeSmith had an incredible performance against the Caps on Thursday, stopping 43 of 45 shots — including three on a penalty kill in OT — before getting beat twice in the shootout.
It doesn’t make up for the poor showing he had against Florida, despite the win. DeSmith allowed six goals, including one from Carter Verhaeghe where the netminder decided to leave his crease to race the winger to a puck and got beat easily.
If Jarry returns after the break and can remain healthy, the Pens have a better shot at the playoffs.
But they have to be able to play a full 60 minutes in front of him, and sometimes 65.
Pittsburgh has gone past regulation 13 times this season and only came out with both points in four of them. The Pens are 2-0-3 in January in OT and shootouts, and the losses are often because of recklessness.
Like the too-many-men call that disallowed the OT winner for Pittsburgh against the Devils, who took the W 39 seconds later, or Thursday when Malkin took a tripping penalty that sent the Caps to a power play and diminished any momentum his team had from Bryan Rust’s game-tying goal.
The Pens have talent and experience; there’s no excuse for consistent OT mistakes. And if they can’t figure out ways to win in OT or shootouts, then they need to get the job done in regulation by sticking to the basics: get shots to the net, don’t take reckless penalties and play solid defense.
Crosby is still rolling with 10 points in the last six games, players like Rickard Rakell and Jason Zucker are starting to hit their stride, and the fourth line is clicking.
The Pens aren’t a lost cause yet, they just need to find consistency.