Bry McDermott

Bry McDermott is a sports writer for The Indiana Gazette. Email her at bmcder mott@indiana gazette.net.

I’m never one to press the panic button on a team and call it a season.

NHL seasons are long — 82 regular-season games over the course of about six months. Anything can happen in that time, and the teams you watch in October are rarely the same teams you watch in April.

Tags