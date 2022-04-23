The Stanley Cup Playoffs are a little over a week away, and the Pittsburgh Penguins find themselves in a familiar situation.
Pittsburgh has clinched its 17th straight postseason bid, but the Penguins’ starting goaltender is listed as week-to-week.
Tristan Jarry suffered a lower-body injury, a broken foot as reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, in a 6-3 win over the New York Rangers on April 14. The 26-year-old netminder was 34-18-6 with a .919 save percentage and 2.42 goals against average in 56 starts during his
All-Star season.
It’s easy to assume the Penguins made a huge mistake by not acquiring a quality backup goalie by the trade deadline, but the truth is that it simply wasn’t possible.
Pittsburgh has $11,000 worth of cap space left to work with. You’re not getting an NHL-caliber backup with $11K. You can’t even get an AHL goalie for that price.
The Pens would have had to give up valuable assets to get a netminder better than Casey DeSmith, and there weren’t many players worth taking the risk of giving up to do so — especially after the Rickard Rakell trade.
Not to mention, DeSmith shouldn’t be written off.
Despite his troubles early on in the season and a 9-5-5 record in 23 games played, DeSmith has put together some incredible games as a backup, including a 52-save shutout in a 4-0 win against Boston on Thursday. The 30-year-old netminder has a .915 save percentage and 2.75 goals against average.
Acquiring another goalie wasn’t
feasible, so now it’s time to allow DeSmith and third-stringer Louis Domingue, who won his NHL debut in a 40-save, 2-1 OT win
over San Jose on Jan. 15, to prove their worth.
It’s also important to remember that while goaltenders can certainly steal games, they should be a team’s last line of defense, not the first and only.
To put a long story short, a defense shouldn’t allow a goalie to face 52 shots.
MALKIN’S RETURN: Evgeni Malkin is
eligible to return to the Penguins’ lineup Saturday after serving a four-game
suspension for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face.
There’s no doubt that the Penguins are a better team with Geno in the lineup.
Pittsburgh is 573-305-99 when Malkin is on the ice, and the Pens’ power play percentage goes from 17.6 to 21.1 all time, according to statmuse.
Malkin has 37 points (17G, 20A) in 37 games since returning to the lineup from offseason knee surgery.
However, the suspension should serve as a lesson for Geno, who has 24 penalty minutes this season, to not let his frustrations with a lack of protection get the better of him.
The same goes for defenseman Kris Letang, who leads the Penguins in penalty minutes this season with 49.
Just because Pittsburgh has the second-best penalty kill in the league at 86.4 percent doesn’t mean you should take unnecessary penalties.
Stay out of the box and don’t be another obstacle between your team and the Cup.
PLAYOFF PICTURE: The Stanley Cup playoffs start May 2, and the Metropolitan Division has been a carousel as teams battle for the top spot. The Metro is the only division that hasn’t been clinched.
As of Friday, Carolina and the New York Rangers are tied at the top with 108 points apiece, while the Pens sit in the No. 3 spot with 99 points. The fourth-placed Caps had a chance to tie Pittsburgh with a win against Arizona late Friday.
At this point, it doesn’t necessarily matter who the Penguins draw in the first round — though it’s most likely the Rangers or Hurricanes.
In the postseason, Pittsburgh is 12-10-0 against the Rangers and has a 4-0 sweep of the Hurricanes, the two teams’ only meeting, in the playoffs during the Sidney Crosby/Malkin era.
Over the last 10 games, the Hurricanes are 5-5-0, 2-for-26 on the power play and have given up as many goals as they’ve scored (31).
The Rangers are 7-2-1, have allowed just 15 goals against, including only one on 20 penalty kills, and are currently third in the league in power play percentage at 26.1.
Meanwhile the Pens are 4-5-1, have given up more goals (32) than they’ve scored (31) and have goals in just two of their 26 power play opportunities.
According to playoffstatus.com, New York has a 60 percent chance of claiming the Metro’s No. 2 spot, while Pittsburgh is 80 percent likely to stay at No. 3, meaning these two teams are likely to meet in Round 1.
While it doesn’t matter which team the Penguins play, the Rangers are surging right now — even though it would be fun to watch the league’s second-best penalty kill (Pens) take on its third-best power play unit (Rangers).
Pittsburgh is 1-3-0 against New York this season, scoring just four goals in those four games.
If the Pens stand a chance against the Rangers, they need to find a way to generate offense and get pucks past New York netminder Igor Shesterkin, who was in goal for all four games against Pittsburgh.
TOP-TIER TOP LINE: The brightest spot for the Penguins during this final stretch of regular-season games is the top line. While the acquisition of Rakell was originally to give Malkin a solid winger, the 28-year-old right winger has replaced Bryan Rust on the first line next to Crosby and Jake Guentzel. Rust moved to the second line.
The top line has 10 of the Penguins last 18 goals, with Rakell assisting on six.
Guentzel and Crosby have 81 points apiece to lead the team in scoring.
Guentzel has 10 points (7G, 3A) in his last five games, including a hat trick on Thursday that gave him 40 goals for the second time in his career.
And Sid continues to be Sid with nine points (3G, 6A) in his past five games played and a 1.25 goals-per-game average.
The trio is reminiscent of the red-hot Crosby-Guentzel-Sheary line that swept through the 2017 playoff race, and the Pens will need a repeat of that line’s scoring energy if the Rangers are lurking in Round 1.
Crosby is the only first-liner to score against New York this season.