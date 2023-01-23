HS-basketball-2.jpg
Picasa

Allie Mumau notched a double-double and three Comets hit double figures as Penns Manor grabbed a 46-40 win over host Marion Center on Saturday in a Heritage Conference girls’ basketball game.

The Comets jumped out to an 11-2 lead after the first eight minutes and took an eight-point advantage into halftime, 25-17. Penns Manor extended the lead by a point with a 16-15 third, and Marion Center chipped away three points in the fourth quarter.

Tags