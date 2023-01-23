Allie Mumau notched a double-double and three Comets hit double figures as Penns Manor grabbed a 46-40 win over host Marion Center on Saturday in a Heritage Conference girls’ basketball game.
The Comets jumped out to an 11-2 lead after the first eight minutes and took an eight-point advantage into halftime, 25-17. Penns Manor extended the lead by a point with a 16-15 third, and Marion Center chipped away three points in the fourth quarter.
Alyssa Altemus netted 16 points to lead the Comets. Deja Gillo chipped in 10 points, and Mumau grabbed 12 rebounds to go with 12 points. Sarah Stiteler had 10 boards and seven points.
“I am very proud of my girls,” Comets coach Jason Miloser said. “They really bought in on the defensive end and played great team defense. Marion Center is a very good team, so this was a big one for us. We need to keep on working and getting better so we can be playing our best basketball at the end of the year.”
Lydia Miller scored 13 points for Marion Center, and Kaelee Elkin followed with 11 points.
The win puts Penns Manor over Portage for the top spot in the Heritage Conference East at 6-3, and the Comets sit in fifth place in District 6 Class 2A rankings.
The Stingers are third in the Heritage Conference West at 6-4 and ninth in Class 2A.
Both teams play Wednesday. Marion Center (10-8) welcomes West Shamokin, and Penns Manor (12-5) visits Purchase Line.
UNITED 72, HOMER-CENTER 36: Isaac Worthington poured in 21 points as United routed Homer-Center in the Lions’ Sideline Cancer game Friday night.
Worthington netted two 3-pointers in a 15-10 first quarter and the Lions led 33-20 at halftime. Tyler Robertson connected on a pair of 3s as United dropped 26 points in the third to go up 59-30, and the Lions took the final quarter 13-6.
United’s Brad Felix drained a pair of 3s and scored 19 points, and Joe Marino chipped in 10 points.
Michael Krejocic and Caleb Palmer scored 12 points apiece for the Wildcats.
United (14-1, 9-1 conference) leads the Heritage Conference West ahead of River Valley (8-2), and both have clinched semifinal berths. United tops the District 6 Class 2A rankings.
Both teams play today. Homer-Center (2-8, 3-12) visits Berlin, and United plays host to Conemaugh Township.
DEER LAKES 97, LIGONIER VALLEY 35: Deer Lakes dealt Ligonier Valley its fifth consecutive loss in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA boys game Friday.
The Lancers led 65-17 at halftime and outscored the Rams 32-18 the rest of the way.
Parker Hollick led the Rams in scoring with 10 points.
Five players reached double figures for Deer Lakes (9-6 overall, 6-1 section): Bryce Robson (20), Nate Litrun (14), Wayne Love (13), Collin Rodgers (12) and Billy Schaeffer (10).
Ligonier Valley (3-13, 2-5) welcomes Southmoreland this evening.