He’s only a sophomore, so Penns Manor’s Alex Polenik knows there is time to grow.
The defending District 6 champion in the Class 2A boys’ discus, Polenik is building on that freshman campaign.
Polenik won two events at the West Central Coaches Meet on Friday, taking the discus with a throw of 157 feet, 11 inches and capturing the shot put with a distance of 48-2. His throw in the discus was 3 feet longer than his previous best — and 10 feet farther than his district-winning throw — which means Polenik is right on track with the biggest meets of the season coming up.
That begins Saturday with the Indiana County Meet. The Heritage Conference Meet follows. Both lead up to the District 6 championships, where Polenik aims to defend his title in the discus and make his trip to the state meet twice as nice with a berth in the discus.
Polenik was a member of Penns Manor’s Heritage Conference championship football team and also played on the baseball team. He qualified for the state meet in the discus last year and placed 11th with a sub-par throw of 138-3.
Here’s a look at this week’s Indiana Gazette Athlete of the Week.
Parents: Richard and Terri Polenik
Siblings: Allison, 20
Pets: A dog named Bentley
Plans after high school: Attend a university and continue my throwing career
Hobbies: Gaming and collecting sports trading cards
Favorite school subject: Math and chemistry
Favorite food: Pork tenderloin and Cheetos mac and cheese
Food you refuse to eat: Anchovies
Favorite video game: “Rocket League”
Favorite sport: Track and field because in other sports sometimes you can rely on teammates to help win a game, but whenever you compete in track and field it’s all you. It also feels good to continually improve and get farther distances.
When and why you started competing: I started competing when I was about 9 years old at a youth meet because my dad wanted me to try other sports. My parents always encouraged me to try new things, and once I began to throw I loved it.
Pre-meet rituals: I listen to heavy metal music before a meet.
How do you prepare for a meet? I usually don’t lift the day before a meet. I don’t throw as much as I normally would in practice and I focus on my throwing technique.
Biggest inspiration: My parents because they always help me work through problems I have and they always push me to be the best version of myself.
If you had a walk-up song like in baseball, what would yours be? “Live Wire” by Mötley Crüe
Favorite part of competing: To continually get better and strive to throw farther at each meet. I also enjoy talking with the other competitors from other schools.
Favorite place to compete: Mansion Park and Shippensburg University
Most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at Penns Manor: Always perform at your best, and enjoy every moment you get.
Something your coaches taught you that you always try to remember: To not get frustrated, always compete and have good sportsmanship.
In three words, describe yourself as an athlete: Competitive, confident and composed.
Which throwing event is your favorite? Discus, because it takes balance, strength and quickness to throw far. These qualities also help me excel in other sports.
Personal bests in each throwing event: Discus 157 feet, 11 inches, and shot put 49 feet, 9 inches, and planning to build on these distances as the season and my high school career continues.
This is a family affair for the Poleniks. What is it like to follow in your father’s footsteps as a district champion? Throwing was a successful part of my dad’s high school career at Penns Manor and collegiate career at Penn State University. His success was always something that I looked up to. I want to create my own opportunities and compete as an individual at those levels and to go above and beyond.
What was it like to sweep the shot put and discus at the West Central meet? It was exciting to beat my personal record in discus by 3 feet. I was focused on doing my best and setting a new PR for myself, which I try to do at every meet.
Describe your season so far: Since this is my second season competing at the varsity level, it has taken me time to adjust my technique and improve my strength to throw the heavier shot put and discus. I feel my season began better than expected, and I hope to keep that trend going.
Expectations and goals for the rest of the season: My goals are to win the shot put and discus title at the Indiana County Meet and District 6 Championships and work toward making top five in both events at the state championships in Shippensburg.