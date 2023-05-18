ALTOONA — Alex Polenik wasn’t necessarily having a bad afternoon Wednesday, but he wasn’t having a great one, either.
Then he got mad, and his day changed with one throw.
One of the favorites in the Class 2A boys’ shot put entering the District 6 Track and Field Championships, Polenik unleashed a career-best heave of 51 feet, 11¾ inches on his final attempt of the day to earn his second district title in as many days.
“I just started thinking about getting pumped up, getting even angrier than I did before and trying to push myself to the win,” a smiling Polenik said, his first-place medal hanging around his neck. “More angry than, I think, every other throw that I’ve attempted. Pretty much ever.”
The strategy worked. Not only did he win the title by more than 3 feet, he exceeded his previous personal best by some 21 inches. As soon as he released the shot put, the Penns Manor sophomore knew it was a good throw, but he never imagined it would be that good.
“I didn’t expect almost 52 (feet),” Polenik said. “Right after the pop, it felt like a 50-footer. It did feel good. … Getting a one-foot (personal record), it’s really amazing for shot put. It felt really good to hear that 51-11¾.”
Such is the nature of throwing events. One throw is all it takes to have a good day.
Justley Sharp knows a thing or two about that. The Homer-Center senior opened her day with a throw of 44-1½ in the girls’ shot put, and it was good enough for her second straight district title in the event. But each of her last five throws of the day was gradually shorter and shorter, which didn’t exactly leave her thrilled.
“I hate doing that. I keep doing that, and I hate it,” Sharp said with a laugh. “I would rather start with a bad one and end with a good one, and it seems like that’s something that I do a lot. The first one is great and then it tapers off.”
That’s when she had to remind herself that all that matters is that she had one good throw.
“That’s completely it, and I think at the last meet, I definitely learned that all it takes is one,” Sharp said Wednesday, referring to last week’s Heritage Conference Championships, when she fouled on her first two throws in shot put and needed a standing throw on her final attempt just to make the finals.
“It really puts it into perspective that it really only takes one, and you’ve only got to do enough to win, and I did that today.”
Polenik and Sharp were the only local athletes to win individual events Wednesday as the two-day district meet wrapped up at Mansion Park, and six area athletes in field events advanced to next week’s PIAA Championships.
River Valley junior Emily Jackson placed third in the girls’ shot put with a throw of 37-2½ to punch her ticket in the event for the second consecutive season. Rounding out the local qualifiers was a trio of boys’ pole vaulters — United’s Bridger Blankenbicker and Andrew Payne and Marion Center’s Evan Risinger.
Blankenbicker cleared 13-6 and finished in second place, while Payne and Risinger each cleared 13-0 and finished in a tie for third.
River Valley’s Jackson was the beneficiary of one good throw, too. She labored through her first three attempts, but did enough to advance to the finals. Then she gathered herself and finished in third place for the second consecutive season. The top three finishers in each Class 2A event advance from District 6.
“I don’t love the way I got there,” Jackson said. “Today was also not the string of throws I wanted. … It was just kind of a rough go-around. That 37-1 throw that I thought was not good really saved my butt there. I really wanted to throw 38 today going into the state meet, but I know I have my work cut out for me the next six or seven days leading up to it.”
Also finishing in the top eight and earning a district medal in a field event was Penns Manor junior Jillian Bowman. She cleared 10 feet in the pole vault for the first time in her career and placed fifth.
Polenik’s best mark in the shot put entering Wednesday was 50-1. He bettered that with a 50-2½ on his fourth throw before his monstrous toss two attempts later that gave him his second district title of the week. A day earlier, he also won the discus with another personal-best throw of 158-7.
“It was probably the best way to cap off the last two days,” Polenik said, “just knowing that I got a good throw on the last day of the meet. It feels really satisfying to know that I’m going in at a better seed in the shot put for the state meet, and it just makes me feel better about competing at that state level now.”
