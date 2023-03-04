If the NHL trade deadline was a competition, the Eastern Conference definitely won.
The New York Rangers were already fierce competitors before, but the acquisitions of Chicago’s Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko from St. Louis set them up for a real shot at the Stanley Cup.
New Jersey won over San Jose’s Timo Meier, the Islanders got Bo Horvat from Vancouver, Toronto snagged Ryan O’Reilly from the Blues, Tanner Jeannot of Nashville made his way to Tampa Bay, along with a flurry of other trades that made the East that much tougher to contend with.
And what did Pittsburgh do during all this madness?
Just enough.
Not enough to turn a flaky season around to make a Stanley Cup run. Not nearly enough for that.
No, general manager Ron Hextall and the Pens did just enough to keep the longest playoff streak in North American sports history alive for another year before most likely
bowing out in the first round.
Maybe.
Despite throwing their name into the fights for J.T. Miller and Jakob Chychrun, Pittsburgh made only
lateral moves.
The Pens traded away defenseman John Marino to New Jersey for Ty Smith and a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft to help bolster the AHL depth that previous GM Jim Rutherford picked through en route to back-to-back Cups.
They also added Mikael
Granlund from Nashville, brought home Nick Bonino from San Jose, pulled in Anaheim’s Dmitry Kulikov in exchange for Brock McGinn, sent Teddy Blueger off to Vegas and waived Mark Friedman in an effort to reshape a bottom six that’s been far below average — with the worst third line in the NHL — by somehow getting older and slower.
Granlund, a 31-year-old Finnish forward with a cap hit of $5 million a season through 2024-25, is an odd choice for Hextall. He’s not worth the space on the cap sheet at a minus-15 with 36 points in a season during a career already on the decline.
He played on the third line
Thursday in a 5-4 overtime win over the Lightning that might have been the biggest win of the season for an inconsistent Pittsburgh squad that fumbled through the last couple months of the season before winning four straight.
It was also one of the better
performances by the bottom six. Granlund didn’t record any points on the night, but his linemates Jeff
Carter and Danton Heinen
combined for three assists, and Drew O’Connor reached the score sheet for the fourth line.
Granlund isn’t worth the money — especially since his presence may make re-signing Jason Zucker in the offseason more difficult — but he and Bonino could add a bit of a jump in that depth department.
Bonino, much-loved during his time in Pittsburgh as a member of the famed HBK line, is nowhere near the level he was during the 2016-17 Cup runs. In 59 games played with San Jose this season, the center has 19 points and this go-round won’t have Carl Hagelin’s speed or Phil Kessel’s shot alongside him.
However, he might have just enough in his tank at 34 to string something together on the fourth line the rest of this season.
Bonino and Granlund aren’t new or fresh blood by any means, but they will mix up the bottom six, which desperately needed revived. Plus, McGinn and Bleuger had to go.
They’ll make more of a difference than the acquisition of Kulikov,
who is no different or better than every other left-handed
defenseman already on the roster — Brian Dumoulin, Pierre-Oliver Joseph and Marcus Pettersson.
The only good thing about
32-year-old Kulikov is that Anaheim retained 50 percent of his salary and the Pens unloaded McGinn’s
contract in the process.
Kulikov scored 15 points while averaging 20:13 minutes of ice time per game and had a team-leading 103 blocked shots for Anaheim this season.
For a team with a long history of making big trades at the deadline — the Pens have acquired more players (70) on deadline day since 1979-80 than any other franchise in that span, according to the NHL — these moves are quiet and questionable. It seems Hextall’s plan is simply to do enough to avoid missing a playoff spot and then hope to make room to retool in the offseason.
But that doesn’t help that coach Mike Sullivan refuses to rework lines to better distribute talent, won’t adjust the top power play unit, and is still trying to force players that are far too old and too slow to play the fast-paced system that won two Cups nearly seven years ago with a team that had speed and youth on its side.
The Pens are no closer to a sixth Stanley Cup than they were a week ago, but it may be just enough to give the core 17 straight playoff berths.