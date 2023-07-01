It all goes back to one game.
The Pittsburgh Penguins dropped their final home game of the season to the reeling Chicago Blackhawks on April 11, tipping the first domino in a series of league-altering events.
The loss allowed Chicago to move into the best possible position for the NHL Draft Lottery with an 11.5 percent chance of winning the top pick — which the Blackhawks won, and as predicted, selected Connor Bedard first overall. Bedard is the most anticipated prospect since Connor McDavid in 2015 and is expected to be a generational talent much like McDavid and Sidney Crosby with the power to change a franchise.
The Blackhawks sold $2.5 million worth of season tickets in the hours after winning the lottery, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. That number went up to $5.2 million in the 24 hours after the announcement.
That’s more than double the $2 million Chicago was fined in 2021 for mishandling sexual assault allegations against a former video coach.
Yikes.
The Penguins’ loss also cemented Florida’s spot in the playoffs. The Panthers, who were in a playoff position for only 28 percent of the regular season, rode the wild card entry all the way to the Stanley Cup Final after downing the first, second and third seeds in the Eastern Conference.
A little further down the domino line are Toronto and Pittsburgh.
The Panthers dished out a second-round exit to the Maple Leafs, who won their first playoff series in two decades when they beat Tampa Bay.
Florida wouldn’t have even made the playoffs if the Pens had beaten the Blackhawks, but there’s a pretty good chance Boston would have wrecked Pittsburgh and went on to roll over Toronto in the quarterfinals anyway. However, the bitter loss still led Toronto to kick general manager Kyle Dubas to the curb.
And that pushed Dubas to Pittsburgh.
The loss to Chicago and subsequent loss at Columbus put the Penguins out of the playoffs for the first time since 2006. It broke a 16-year streak of postseason appearances and forced Pittsburgh to clean house, starting with GM Ron Hextall and president of hockey operations Brian Burke.
Dubas came in to fill the hockey ops position and start the next chapter of Penguins hockey.
The next dominoes are still standing, wobbling as Dubas pieces together what he wants out of Pittsburgh for the remainder of the Crosby era and on the long term.
The Pens’ draft selections won’t make as big of a splash as Chicago’s, but it’s a decent start to rebuilding the farm system that was depleted to win back-to-back Cups in 2016 and ’17.
Pittsburgh used its highest draft pick since 2012 to take Brayden Yager 14th overall.
Yager most likely won’t be NHL-ready for a few years and didn’t have the best draft year in the WHL, but the Canadian center still has potential. A lot of it.
The scouting reports mention his two-way game and his strong, powerful strides that make him a dangerous skater, but nothing on paper compares to seeing his shot — Yager’s biggest talent. His goal-scoring and dynamic play-making abilities are what trump his off year with Moose Jaw.
At 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, Yager is a bit smaller than most NHL centers, and he’ll need to work on his strength to be as good defensively as he is offensively, especially to compete in the big leagues.
Yager obviously isn’t going to fill the skates of Crosby or Evgeni Malkin once retirement takes away the Pens’ core, but he has a chance at being a great depth player or at the very least a good bidding chip down the line.
Pittsburgh made five more selections that weren’t as splashy or promising:
• Emil Pieniniemi (91st), a 6-2 Finnish defenseman with good range and puck control.
• Mikhail Ilyin (142nd), a 6-foot Russian forward that’s a bit off the map with few details or videos to get a good grasp on where or how he’ll fit.
• Cooper Foster (174th), a 5-11 forward from Ontario that is more of a work in progress but has potential to be another two-way threat.
• Emil Järventie (217th), a 5-10 Finnish forward with a good shot and great hockey sense in the offensive zone but is undersized and lacks physicality on defense.
• Kalle Kangas (223rd), a menacing 6-4, 196-pound defenceman out of Finland who’s size alone makes him an interesting addition but he doesn’t offer much outside of physicality.
While the draft allowed the Pens to restock, the acquisition of Reilly Smith from Vegas on Wednesday is what will have the biggest impact on Pittsburgh thus far.
Despite Dubas and coach Mike Sullivan saying otherwise, Smith looks to be a replacement for Jason Zucker.
Smith and Zucker are nearly identical players.
Smith is 32. Zucker is 31.
Zucker had 48 points in 78 games this past season as one of Pittsburgh’s most consistent players. Smith had 56 points in the same amount of games and added 14 during the playoffs before lifting Lord Stanley with the Golden Knights.
Smith is quick off the rush and good in transition, fitting into Sullivan’s system the same way Zucker does.
Both Zucker and Smith have $5 million cap hits. However, Zucker just came off his best season in years, and he’ll probably want more money to support that.
I don’t want to see Zucker go. He has a jump to his game that’s infectious and brings a consistency to a lineup that likes to disappear occasionally, but the Penguins are in desperation mode money-wise and Smith is a great fit. If there’s a chance to keep both — if Zucker is willing to take a discount for one more shot — even better.
There’s been speculation that Smith will land on Malkin’s wing, but I think he’d work better in the bottom six to add depth where there currently isn’t any.
The move for Smith was Dubas’ first official domino tipped after the chain bumped him into command in Pittsburgh, and it’s not a bad start at all.
We’ll see where the rest of them land.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.